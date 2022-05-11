In this week’s Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “shudder,” Mo expresses some verbal tics at the nihilism that believers think is an inevitable byproduct of atheism.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ nihilism
May 11, 2022 • 10:00 am
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ nihilism”
Speaking of possible verbal tics, I see that the Man from Galilee and the Woman from “The Cock and Bull” both start sentences with “so” — something that has been known to raise the ire of commenters in our host’s occasional posts griping about usage.
I say it’s an effective technique for kick-starting dialogue in medias res.
Argumentum ad consequentiam
Don’t get me started on ‘cringe’.