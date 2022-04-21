The turtles are out

April 21, 2022 • 12:45 pm

It’s a warm 62º F today (17º C) and sunny at Botany Pond. The drake Pushkin (now renamed from “Putin”) is waiting for the hour a day he gets with Dorothy when she comes down to feed and drink. He’s a mean drake, but a faithful one, and quacks mournfully in her absence.

Dorothy, meanwhile, is scratching around in her nest: I can hear her through the air-conditioner in my office.

And since the sun is out, so are the turtles, craning their necks to get a few rays:

3 thoughts on “The turtles are out

  1. Count this as my contribution to keep Jerry’s unbroken streak of getting at least one comment per post intact.

    Also, nice turtle pic.

    Reply

  2. I love herps! When I was a child and teenager I spent endless hours searching for, collecting, and examining frogs, toads, salamanders, and turtles. I was once even bitten by a snapping turtle and had to have a tetanus shot. I was lucky to have my finger returned to me intact! Don’t even ask about the stupid thing I did that led to the attack.

    Reply

Leave a Reply