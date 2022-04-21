It’s a warm 62º F today (17º C) and sunny at Botany Pond. The drake Pushkin (now renamed from “Putin”) is waiting for the hour a day he gets with Dorothy when she comes down to feed and drink. He’s a mean drake, but a faithful one, and quacks mournfully in her absence.
Dorothy, meanwhile, is scratching around in her nest: I can hear her through the air-conditioner in my office.
And since the sun is out, so are the turtles, craning their necks to get a few rays:
3 thoughts on “The turtles are out”
Count this as my contribution to keep Jerry’s unbroken streak of getting at least one comment per post intact.
Also, nice turtle pic.
I love herps! When I was a child and teenager I spent endless hours searching for, collecting, and examining frogs, toads, salamanders, and turtles. I was once even bitten by a snapping turtle and had to have a tetanus shot. I was lucky to have my finger returned to me intact! Don’t even ask about the stupid thing I did that led to the attack.
I’m always glad to see the turtles.