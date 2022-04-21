The turtles are out

It’s a warm 62º F today (17º C) and sunny at Botany Pond. The drake Pushkin (now renamed from “Putin”) is waiting for the hour a day he gets with Dorothy when she comes down to feed and drink. He’s a mean drake, but a faithful one, and quacks mournfully in her absence.

Dorothy, meanwhile, is scratching around in her nest: I can hear her through the air-conditioner in my office.

And since the sun is out, so are the turtles, craning their necks to get a few rays: