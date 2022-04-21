Condolence letters to Darwin’s family released on the 140th anniversary of his death

April 19 was the 140th anniversary of Darwin’s death, and the wonderful “Darwin Online” project, which presents virtually everything the man ever wrote, has released a bunch of messages received by the Darwin family after his death. Kudos to John van Wyhe, who curates this project and sent out a notice that this material has been released.
Below is the site’s introduction to the many letters, of which I reproduce but a few (via links) below:
On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of Darwin’s death, we are providing the Darwin family’s collection of letters and telegrams from his relatives, friends, contemporaries and institutions at home and abroad upon the news of his death in 1882. The messages, addressed to the Darwin family, expressed grief and sorrow, offered condolences, reminiscences and tributes to the scientific figure who had transformed our understanding of the world forever. Over ninety of these letters reveal intimate and personal sentiments felt by the sender. These have been transcribed for the first time, only on Darwin Online.
Click on the link below to access them all.
Here are some notable letters from Darwin’s friends and colleagues, as well as people whom he influenced (with links):
Galton, Francis. 1882.04.20. Letter to George Howard Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.7h
Haeckel, Ernst. 1882.04.24. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.8a
Huxley Thomas Henry. 1882.04.21. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.10k
Huxley, T. H. 1882.04.22. Letter to George Howard Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.6c
Hooker, Joseph Dalton. 1882.04.21. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.10i
Hooker, Joseph Dalton. 1882.04.29. Letter to William Erasmus and George Howard Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.10j
Murray, John. [1882].04.24. Letter to William Erasmus Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.10p
Murray was Darwin’s publisher, which included the various editions of On the Origin of Species
Papé, Charlotte. 1882.04.21. Letter to [Francis] Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.7k
Romanes, George John. 1882.04.22. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.8e
Gray, Asa. 1882.04.23. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.10h
Students, Agricultural Academy in Petrovsky, Moscow. 1882.04.24. Telegram to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.12l
Vries, Hugo de. 1882.04.25. Letter to Francis Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.9i
Moscow University Geological Department. 1882.04.28. Letter to George Howard Darwin. Text & image CUL-DAR215.11o
Some very affecting and heartfelt tributes there. It was particularly interesting to see those from Moscow, given what happened 60-odd years later (Lysenko).
Thanks for drawing all these to our attention.