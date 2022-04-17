It’s Sunday, and that means bird photos from John Avise. Today’s batch is from the sub-Antarctic, and there are some lovely birds here. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Falklands and South Georgia

If you ever decide to visit Antarctica, I strongly encourage you to consider booking a voyage that includes the Falklands and South Georgia in its itinerary (in addition to the Antarctic Peninsula). This is especially true if you are a bird lover, because many avian species can be found on these sub-Antarctic islands that do not occur in Antarctica per se. This week’s batch of pictures shows several such bird species that I photographed while ashore on our ship’s several landings in the Falkland Islands or South Georgia. Most of these birds were new for my “Life List”.

Black-chinned Siskin, Spinus barbatus: