Here’s my DNA results: Surprise—I’m descended from Ashkenazi Jews!

I forgot to mention that my 23andMe DNA results arrived just before I left for Antarctica. Today I’ll just give the general overview of where my genes come from. There will be more later on the physical traits predicted from the DNA, but I deliberately didn’t ask for health information, as I don’t want to know what I’m going to die from!

I paid $100 for this?

Where my genes come from. Well, one thing’s for sure if these results be correct: I have NO IRISH ANCESTRY. So much for that theory about inter-faith copulations! But I have genes from the area that’s now Poland and perhaps Ukraine. Here’s the map:

And the rest—bupkes!

Finally, I’m not even above the median in my Neanderthal gene composition!

Yep, I’m pretty much a full-blown Ashkenazi Jew descended from Eastern Europeans.

In the next installment, when I feel so inclined, I’ll talk about the physical traits they prognosticate for me from my DNA. (Most are accurate.) I also have a few matches for first cousins once removed, and have to decide whether I should contact them.