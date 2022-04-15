I forgot to mention that my 23andMe DNA results arrived just before I left for Antarctica. Today I’ll just give the general overview of where my genes come from. There will be more later on the physical traits predicted from the DNA, but I deliberately didn’t ask for health information, as I don’t want to know what I’m going to die from!
I paid $100 for this?
Where my genes come from. Well, one thing’s for sure if these results be correct: I have NO IRISH ANCESTRY. So much for that theory about inter-faith copulations! But I have genes from the area that’s now Poland and perhaps Ukraine. Here’s the map:
And the rest—bupkes!
Finally, I’m not even above the median in my Neanderthal gene composition!
Yep, I’m pretty much a full-blown Ashkenazi Jew descended from Eastern Europeans.
In the next installment, when I feel so inclined, I’ll talk about the physical traits they prognosticate for me from my DNA. (Most are accurate.) I also have a few matches for first cousins once removed, and have to decide whether I should contact them.
17 thoughts on “Here’s my DNA results: Surprise—I’m descended from Ashkenazi Jews!”
Do I understand that your genetic variation is rather narrow? Like a Cheetah? Or am i very wrong there?
I hope your kind will not go extinct, such a great website! 🙂
There’s no indication that I’m inbred (homozygous); it’s just that my genes resemble those (variable) genes that characterize Ashkenazi Jews.
What? No platypus, hawk or trilobite? Not even duck or cat?
Another benefit of these tests is you can download your raw genetic data and see the nucleotides you’ve got at various loci. I enjoyed going through mine – just beware of lots of unsubstantiated hearsay for what certain loci/SNPs are associated with!
DNA testing from Ancestry.com reported I was 100% European Jewish. With all of my physical maladies, I don’t doubt that for a moment.
I tell people I’m a vampire with all of the maladies & none of the coolness or long life.
What? Don’t you mean your tendency to THINK you have physical maladies?
Unfortunately, my physical maladies are all too real. Friends of mine who have attended medical school tell me that the list of ailments linked to genetics for Ashkenazi Jews is, by far, the longest such list for any ethnic group.
Not far enough to the east to have Denisovan DNA, I guess.
This is a very “pure” outcome, unless the population is a diverse one. Could such an outcome be due to the founder effect?
I was mostly British Isles, England, Scotland. I also had a bit of Scandinavian (rapey Vikings), some broadly N. European DNA & some unassigned mystery DNA. Pretty much what I would have guessed. A lot of Neandertal as you’d expect from such European DNA.
Wait until you discover that you have children and relatives you didn’t know existed. That happened to me recently. I’m not going to say more than that though. 😉
I’m 100% sure I don’t have children I didn’t know about.
I came back 99.6% Ashkenazi Jew for me from 23 and Me. Big surprise. All from Lviv, Russia and Poland. That I knew.
But .2% Korean and .2% Manchurian & Mongolian? We must have been in that area for a long time. (I guess that’s the Neanderthal I have-2%)
I have pages and pages of 2nd cousins I never knew existed.
Sub
This is how my wife and I discovered we were related at the 5th cousin level.
My maternal grandparents were 1st cousins from Romania.