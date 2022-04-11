Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, April 11, 2022: National Cheese Fondue Day. This is an excellent dish and a lot of fun; I wonder why it’s almost disappeared.

Wine Debacle of the Day: This white burgundy from the Ladoix region, only six years old, had very high ratings and I had very high expectations. It’s all chardonnay, but for $45 a bottle (an amount I pay very rarely!) it turned out to be a bust. The wine was somewhat oxidized, and although drinkable, the sherry-ish flavors caused by the oxidation seriously marred the fruit flavors underneath. I was really upset to find such a young wine, stored at proper temperature, to have gone off. Maybe it had been exposed to heat before I bought it. Anyway, I’ve had very few white burgundies, and the good ones are seriously great, but this one, well, I’d best forget it. See other people’s laudatory reviews here and here. I’d hate to give up my quest for good white Burgundy, but when you fail, your wallet gets a lot thinner.

Stuff that happened on April 11 include:

1689 – William III and Mary II are crowned as joint sovereigns of Great Britain.

A write from the pair led to the founding of The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1693. It’s the second oldest college in the U.S. after Harvard, and the undergraduate alma mater of Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus). Here’s its first building: the famous Wren Building; it’s the only building in North America designed by Christopher Wren. It housed the English Department when I was there, and I had several classes in the building. (Tourists going around Colonial Williamsburg would sometimes wander into our classes.)

1727 – Premiere of Johann Sebastian Bach’s St Matthew Passion BWV 244b at the St. Thomas Church, Leipzig

1881 – Spelman College is founded in Atlanta, Georgia as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, an institute of higher education for African-American women.

Here are the founders, Harriet E. Giles and Sophia B. Packard:

1945 – World War II: American forces liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp.

Two Buchenwald photos from Wikipedia. This one is labeled “Prisoner of KZ Buchenwald with member of SS personnel after entry of U.S. Army, 1945″:

1951 – The Stone of Scone, the stone upon which Scottish monarchs were traditionally crowned, is found on the site of the altar of Arbroath Abbey. It had been taken by Scottish nationalist students from its place in Westminster Abbey.

A few missteps here. First of all, this was also the stone on which ENGLISH monarchs were traditionally crowned. Further, we’re not sure that the stone that was returned is the original one. Now it’s going to be located in Perth City Hall, to be moved only during future coronations. Here’s how the throne looks with the stone:

1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann begins in Jerusalem.

1968 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.

I could show him signing the 1968 bill, but here’s a video of LBJ signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, only a few hours after the bill was passed. He uses more than a hundred pens! Do read Caro’s 4-volume biography of LBJ; the story of how he bullied Kennedy’s 1964 bill through Congress is totally engrossing.

1976 – The Apple I is created.

Here’s a photo from Wikipedia showing one, with the caption “Original 1976 Apple I computer in a briefcase. From the Sydney Powerhouse Museum collection.Note audio cassette player inside.

1979 – Ugandan dictator Idi Amin is deposed.

He was a brutal and nasty piece of work, and, in his later years, eccentric. Look at this title (my emphasis):

As the years progressed, Amin’s behaviour became more erratic, unpredictable, and strident. After the United Kingdom broke off all diplomatic relations with his regime in 1977, Amin declared that he had defeated the British, and he conferred on himself the decoration of CBE (Conqueror of the British Empire). His full self-bestowed title ultimately became: “His Excellency, President for Life, Field Marshal Al Hadji Doctor Idi Amin Dada, VC, DSO, MC, CBE, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular”, in addition to his officially stated claim of being the uncrowned king of Scotland.

His Excellency, etc.:

2021 – 20 year old Daunte Wright is shot and killed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota by officer Kimberly Potter, sparking protests in the city, when the officer allegedly mistakes her own gun for her taser.

Notables born on this day include:

1722 – Christopher Smart, English actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1771)

Smart, while locked up in a mental hospital, wrote a long poem, Jubilate Agno (“Rejoice in the Lamb”), that contains the best poetry about cats ever written: “For I will Consider my Cat Jeoffry.” You must read it now! Here’s one of its pages:

1925 – Viola Liuzzo, American civil rights activist (d. 1965)

1945 – John Krebs, Baron Krebs, English zoologist and academic

Those who hied themselves underground on April 11 include:

1890 – Joseph Merrick, English man with severe deformities (b. 1862)

He was, of course, nown as “The Elephant Man”, and even now we’re not sure what malady he suffered from. Here’s an 1889 photo of Merrick with its Wikipedia caption:

. . . and the only surviving letter he wrote:

1926 – Luther Burbank, American botanist and academic (b. 1849)

1985 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian educator and politician, 21st Prime Minister of Albania (b. 1908)

1987 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1903)

1987 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (b. 1919)

2007 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1922)

Here’s an hourlong biography and interview with Vonnegut filmed in 1983, when he was 61. He also reads from some of his works:

2017 – J. Geils, American singer and guitarist (b. 1946)

*Today’s NYT banner headline is especially distressing (click to read):

Their news summary:

Ukraine braced on Monday for a renewed Russian assault along its eastern front, even as officials continued to document and expose atrocities committed by Moscow’s forces around the capital of Kyiv, in what a growing number of Western officials claim are war crimes. Officials in eastern Ukraine warned civilians still living in the region that time was running out to escape, as newly released satellite images showed an eight-mile-long convoy of Russian armored vehicles and trucks with towed artillery moving east of Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city,.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, told the nation overnight Sunday. “But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond.” I have a bad feeling about all this. Russia’s getting frustrated at its slow progress, the “Butcher of Syria” is now in charge of the army, and I think Putin wants an end to this, and is willing to do anything to get it. Today Karl Nehammer, the Austrian chancellor, will become the first European leader to meet Putin in person since the conflict began. Expect no progress. *And there’s even more evidence of the deliberate killing of fleeing civilians by Russians: Photographs from the Ukrainian village of Buzova make up a tableau of horrific images: charred corpses strewn across the road, mangled bodies piled on top of each other, one man lying in a field with a bullet in his head. Together, the images confirm the accounts of local Ukrainians who say that Russian forces killed as many as 50 civilians as they tried to flee fighting northwest of Kyiv last month. The bodies lay along or near the M06 highway, which runs west from Kyiv, the capital, to the city of Zhytomyr. Here’s a photo of the “highway of death” with caption from the NYT: *It looks like centrist Macron will win the French Presidential elections, despite predictions that he might lose to right-winger Marine Le Pen. In the first round of the multi-candidate election, Macron got 28% of the total vote, Le Pen 23%. Still, it’s closer than liberals and centrists would like, and a lot closer than the last election, when Macron came in 30% ahead of Le Pen. The final vote will be taken April 24.

*Yesterday I wrote about Lizelle Herrera, the 26-year-old who was arrested in Texas and charged with murder after participating in a “self-induced abortion”. The problem for Texas is that the act of which she was accused didn’t appear to violate any state law. The murder charges against Herrera have now been dropped, and the state no longer considers this a “criminal matter”. However, Herrera is still subject to Texas’s new unconstitutional anti-abortion law if she helped someone else in the “self-induced abortion.” But, as I noted, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and the Supremes throw the decision back to the states, it’s open season on women:

Her case could be an early sign of what is to come if Roe is overturned, Vladeck said.

When prosecutors charged Herrera, they might have been thinking of a pre-Roe abortion ban that is still on the books in Texas, Vladeck added, but has not been in effect since 1973 because it is unconstitutional under Roe.

Nine states still have pre-Roe bans, which could come back to life depending on what the Supreme Court decides in June.

*Reader Scott reports, via Newsweek, yet another case of a professor disciplined for using the n-word in a didactic way. This time it happened at San Diego State University.

Philosophy and ethics professor J. Angelo Corlett, of San Diego State University (SDSU), was removed from two courses—Philosophy, Racism and Justice, and Critical Thinking and Composition—on March 1, after complaints he used the n-word in a lecture. Corlett said he used the slur to distinguish between racist language, and racial language; the latter he defined as “the mere ‘mentioning’ of a racial slur, without racist intent.” In an op-ed published on Sunday in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Corlett said the SDSU dean had received “numerous student complaints” and claimed she told him he was “no longer effective in the course.”

Okay, this is yet another case of entitled student pretending offense, for surely they’re smart enough to distinguish the word used as a slur and didactically to make a point. It’s not rocket science!

*Are the days of repeated covid booster shots nearly over? The Washington Post reports that scientists are turning their attention to a less invasive and possibly more effective strategy: nasal sprays. This stops the virus where it’s most likely to enter the body:

The immunology is complex, but the idea is simple. A puff of droplets up people’s nostrils could provoke “mucosal” immunity — a virus-fighting force embedded in the tissue that lines the airways. The localized protection could stanch transmission and help stifle the next variant. . . .the idea is gaining traction. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University School of Medicine, said that in early 2021, she thought of her nasal vaccine research as preparation for the next pandemic. Then, the omicron variant changed the equation. “Having seen all these new variants that are so much more transmissible and rendering our vaccines useless for infection prevention — that’s when we realized we may have the chance to contribute something during this pandemic,” Iwasaki said.

There are lots of problems with nasal vaccines, so don’t expect this to happen any time soon. And ask your doctor whether you really need a second booster (for most people, their fourth covid vaccine).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today’s Hili dialogue was for the Polish audience of Listy and not us, but I’m going to explain it—or rather, Malgorzata did when I said I didn’t understand it:

I knew there would be trouble! The Polish government presented a few months ago something they called “nowy ład” which could be translated into “new deal” or “new order”. I never studied it but the results seem to be disastrous. The idea was to lower the tax burden on people with low and middle incomes and raise taxes on high earners. But in practice, low- and middle-income people lost a lot of money. The government is now trying to fix all the faults and mistakes they made and the result is chaos. Frankly, this dialogue is just for the Polish audience. Nobody else has a chance to understand it. Hili: I’m guarding the new deal. A: Take care not to exhaust yourself.

In Polish:

IIHili: Pilnuję ładu. Ja: Uważaj, żebyś się nie zmęczyła.

And a also note from Malgorzata about Karolina, their 8 year old refugee/guest from Kyiv. Paulina is the upstairs lodger who’s half the staff of Kulka and 1/4 of the staff of Szaron.

And here is a (not very good) picture of Karolina with her face painted as a cat and another cat on her arm. Paulina took her today to Włocławek to an event for children and Karolina was deliriously happy.

(See picture below.)

Andrzej’s caption: Paulina zabrała dziś Karolinę na zabawę dla dzieci pracowników w jej miejscu pracy i oddała dziecię jak malowane. Malgorzata’s translation: Today Paulina took Karoline to an event for kids in her place of work and returned the child like a painting. Cat on the arm!

Reader John sent a swell cat cartoon; click to enlarge:

And from another reader, whose email I’ve lost (thanks and sorry):

From Tom:

A pretty funny piece from The Onion:

Zookeepers Confirm Pandas Not Mating Because They’re Scared Of Messing Up Friendship https://t.co/upCuKHYB2v pic.twitter.com/6eyXM8VsUa — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 9, 2022

Yes, Dr. Oz is running in the Republican senatorial primary from Pennsylvania. Reader Simon found this:

For the Win: Rolling Stone headline writer——>>>> pic.twitter.com/vemGcPgJGU — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 10, 2022

From Barry: Canine crypsis:

Stay calm and just blend…😏😂🦮🐑 pic.twitter.com/8h2jnihyYi — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) April 10, 2022

This came up on the Gmail I get daily with tweets. Otter showing off!

From Ginger K.: a good person.

Just saw a woman getting caught stealing pampers and baby milk in Tesco. I paid for it. If you’re having to steal baby milk and Tesco brand pampers at 8:15am, you defo had a hard night. She cried, and just said thank you over and over again. — Soph ✨🇯🇲 (@Signedbysophiee) April 4, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This bird builds a nest with a false, blind opening to stymie snakes. The second tweet gives a diagram:

I cannot explain this one:

This picture is screwing with my head! It’s the same image side by side. The angles are the same, it’s identical, but they look different 🤯 Aaagghhh! pic.twitter.com/AgkB1n4S4E — Foxes Afloat (@FoxesAfloat) April 7, 2022