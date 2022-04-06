Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “crisis,” comes with a few words: “It’s a tough job to on your own.” And, as usual, one of the boys (this time it’s Mo) undercuts his own words.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ anti-Semitism
April 6, 2022 • 8:30 am
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ anti-Semitism”
“Too busy manipulating the levers of global power, probably.” That would narrow Moses’ location down to the secret sub-sub basement of a D.C. area pizza establishment with a dedicated communications line to Soros via Hillary’s servers… or something like that (/s).
Or he could be huddled up with the Rothschilds. They’re usually central to any anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
I think the mention of “levers” is a clear reference to the control mechanism for the Jewish space lasers.
LOL!