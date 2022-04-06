4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ anti-Semitism

  1. “Too busy manipulating the levers of global power, probably.” That would narrow Moses’ location down to the secret sub-sub basement of a D.C. area pizza establishment with a dedicated communications line to Soros via Hillary’s servers… or something like that (/s).

    1. Or he could be huddled up with the Rothschilds. They’re usually central to any anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

  2. I think the mention of “levers” is a clear reference to the control mechanism for the Jewish space lasers.

