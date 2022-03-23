The new Jesus and Mo strip, calledalled “strict”, came with this email note:
“Only wives, and slaves that you actually own, apparently.”
Ten to one this is going to get a big ban in Pakistan. But it shows that scriptural “morality” isn’t to be taken seriously these days, and that proves, in turn, that morality doesn’t come from scripture, but is based instead on something other than the will of a deity or tenets of a faith.
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ abuse”
“But it shows that scriptural “morality” isn’t to be taken seriously these days ”
Or as John McEnroe so concisely put it,
“You can’t be serious!”
A standby phrase, for sure. But guaranteed, Sophisticated Theology(TM) is onto it – the “modern” world, being a depraved disaster, ever fraught with grief and pain, a futile struggle to return to that Golden Age from which we have fallen. Which distracts the mind from the original idea.
BTW I think Mo spoke a typo “a the”.
Ecumenicalism at work.
Islam and Christianity are in broad agreement with respect to religiously inspired misogyny, now they are just squabbling over the details.