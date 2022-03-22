I’ve spent the last two hours watching—well, not really watching, but using it as background noise—the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. (I believe you can watch them live at the YouTube link below.)
What a waste of time! Right now I’ve been listening to the odious Ted Cruz go after Jackson for her views on Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, and her record in sentencing convicted sex offenders. What is happening seems to be Ted Cruz playing to his audience, for he’s brought out nothing damning about Jackson. And barring such skeletons in the closet, she’ll be confirmed. What I see is Ted Cruz trying to buy votes by playing the race card (and insinuating that she’s easy on pedophiles), but others may differ.
It seems as if Jackson is getting ticked off, and is giving back (VERY politely) better than she gets from Cruz. She’ll be confirmed for sure. The only thing I’ve learned (besides the fact that Jackson is a tough cookie) is that Republicans will be running hard on Critical Race Theory this fall.
I did have one quibble with Jackson’s responses to CRT, though. She keeps emphasizing that it’s an academic theory alone, and she doesn’t see it as being taught in schools. Yet all of us know that principles derived from CRT are taught in classrooms, and she’s on the board of one of the schools that teaches them (Georgetown Day School). But so what? I have no idea if she knows exactly what is taught in the classroom there, and at any rate it seems irrelevant to her value as a Supreme Court Justice Any black person nominated for the job—and all of the nominees were black women—would have faced this race-based inquisition. Such are the consequences of a racially divided society.
Just confirm her, for chrissake! I’m turning off the t.v.
8 thoughts on “The Supreme Court hearings: shoot me now!”
And who wants to argue this is not a racist country. You have old white men going crazy over a black woman judge. The republican racist party.
Besides Cruz, dear little Lindsey Graham not surprisingly distinguished himself as a loathsome, character-free, jackass. Contrary to the constitution, he subjected Jackson to a religious test. Later his ultimate purpose came out – he wanted to criticize the Dems questioning of Amy Barrett 4 years ago. Barrett is Catholic and her ability to rule impartially was questioned.
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/ketanji-brown-jackson-was-pressed-answers-faith-rcna21028?cid=eml_mra_20220322&user_email=1eb828afb03338a4e2e34775e6f63fd5d06f4d52875fca63efcafe57d4bd5f02
What makes his questioning even more obnoxiously partisan is that evidently he confirmed her with no problem and much praise the last time she came in front of the Senate.
Barrett’s Catholicism is not the issue, as anyone considering the makeup of the court over the past 100 years should be aware of. It’s that she belongs to an extremist group where (IIRC, I may be getting this wrong) women promise to obey their husbands in all things. Going from memory, it was that aspect of her religious belief that was subject to questioning, not her general Catholicism. Not whether she would rule the way God tells her to rule, but that she would rule the way her husband tells her to rule. Someone correct me if I’m wrong though, I’m just going by memory.
But, for what it is worth, Lindsey has a pretty good track record of voting to confirm justices appointed by Democrats.
Can I be educated, if it pleases, as a foreigner? Was Justice Barrett’s Catholicism raised in the Senate, “contrary to the Constitution”, during her hearing? If it was, why is it improper now to question Judge Jackson about the impact of her faith, if any, on her ability to rule impartially? Is there some special test that only Catholics have to meet, because of the abortion thing? If her faith was raised only by talking heads outside the hearing, then I can understand the objection to Sen. Graham making it an issue for Jackson inside, this time around. Otherwise I can’t understand the objection except on partisan grounds. You don’t want a liberal confirmation stymied and the confirmation process is partisan. I get that.
Canada’s Supreme Court Justices are appointed by the government as a prerogative of the Prime Minister. There is no hearing or other public vetting. The most recent one was proudly trumpeted by the PMO as a Muslim who has expressed public opinions that diverse legal systems, not just the Queen’s and Quebec’s Civil Code, should have a role in deciding cases. “Diversity is our strength”, as we all know. I’m sure conservative MPs would have loved to ask him if he would be referring to the principles of sharia law in deciding cases between Muslims, or between a Muslim and an infidel, or between a Muslim and the Crown. But we don’t ask such questions. There is no forum to ask them.
Don’t be too quick to criticize questions about whether one’s stated religious beliefs affect impartiality. I think it’s fair game, especially in the case of someone who wears his religion ostentatiously. Much of the world is made up of religious fanatics. You’re not likely ever to get nine atheists on the bench. (But wouldn’t that be grand!)
It’s all political posturing for the racist Republican base!
I agree: a waste of time to watch. And a reminder to me that in my imagined Constitution 3.0 there would be no Senate, that antidemocratic institution.
Related to this, here’s Christopher Ingraham’s interesting observation:
https://thewhyaxis.substack.com/p/congress-is-old-as-heck?r=2xi1r&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
It is interesting that the Republicans didn’t bring up abortion. They know that one is in the bag. They were interested in CRT, child pornography (for the Qanon base?) and marriage equality. Cornyn from TX was in a tizzy over “Oberfell”…I wondered if he was purposely mispronouncing the case just to be a dick. But I imagine it’s a harbinger of where the GOP is going. Roe first, Obergefell next and then where…Griswold?