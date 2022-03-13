What will happen to Ukraine?

Most of us, including me, aren’t political pundits, but I’m providing a space for people to prognosticate about the Ukraine. This is not a poll, just a place to tell others what you’re thinking.
I’ll give my own view of Ukraine’s future:
1.) Ukraine will lose the “special military operation” to Russia. This seems to me a foregone conclusion, even though some are still hoping that Ukraine will push out the Russian Army. I don’t think there’s a snowball’s chance of hell in that.
2.) Russia will continue its scorched-earth policy, and Ukrainians will fight on courageously, until Zelensky realizes the inevitable and surrenders. I predict that the Russians will want an unconditional surrender.
3.) Many more will die on both sides, and far too many civilians since they appear to be deliberately targeted by Russia. Not one person had to die; it is Putin’s decision to launch this killing spree.
4.) The big question: what will be the political fate of Ukraine? I predict that it will either become Russian territory or a Russian puppet state, ruled by a Russian-picked stooge. It will be like the Eastern Bloc countries before 1989. And it will be depopulated (2.7 million of its inhabitants have already become refugees).
5.) Zelensky will most likely be captured unless he manages to escape. If he is captured, the Russians will surely imprison him and may kill him. (If they do get Zelensky, I predict he won’t want to be taken alive.)
6.) Russia will continue to be a pariah state, economically punished and its people suffering from the sanctions.
7.) The second big question: does Putin have ambitions to take over more territory beyond Ukraine? This I don’t know. The obvious targets are the Baltic states, and even Poland has been mentioned, but those are members of NATO and that alliance is obliged by treaty to defend them if they’re invaded.
What I’d want, of course, would be for Ukraine to win and Putin and others be tried for war crimes. But both of these are off the table. (I keep hoping that Mossad would somehow kidnap Putin the bring him to the Hague for trial.)
Of course my opinion isn’t worth more than anyone else’s, much less those who do have greater insight into the situation. But weigh in below.
14 thoughts on “What will happen to Ukraine?”
Yes. This much is clear, I think. The only question is whether or not he’ll be able to act out his ambitions.
That’s not remotely in question. It’s clear he cannot.
You have missed one, quite probable, option: that the war descends into an insurgency. The problem for the Russians is that it will take hundreds of thousands of troops to control Ukraine – something that Russia cannot afford. It will be a proxy war between Nato and Russia with light weapons (NLAW is a good choice) being smuggled across the border.
I tend to agree with your analysis.
Friends, this cybrarian has been recommending pundit Abramson’s take. It’s a long read but a must-read, IMO.
https://sethabramson.substack.com/p/the-ten-hardest-truths-about-the
I think your assumption that Russia will win the war is off the mark. They will not win any kind of conventional ground war. Their armed forces have been shown to be utterly inadequate to the task.
Ukraine is a huge country and Russia is just nibbling round the edges. They’ve committed practically all the armed forces they have in the area and every day whittles down their expensive equipment. They don’t have a hope in hell of conquering Ukraine.
Of course they can resort to terror bombing, but the only time that has ever worked was in August 1945 and Japan was already on the brink anyway. The experience of the UK, Germany and Japan before the atom bombs suggests that the populace has a long way to go before it breaks.
The only thing I feel very confident about predicting is that a lot more people are going to die. However, this is already a strategic loss for Russia which is exposed as the husk of the super power that was the USSR and I think it will go very badly for Putin on a personal level.
One result of all this – the West has become more unified. If they maintain this attitude, and keep to the NATO agreement, and maintain strict sanctions, it may end Putin’s career. After that, Ukraine may arise from the ashes.
I’m not an expert either, but being retired, I spend all too much time following events (and fighting off the resulting depression). But I think two conclusions are justifiable at this point:
1. Russia will “win” militarily. But I use the quotation marks because
2. It has already lost with respect to its place in the world. As Quinta Jurecic of Lawfare put it, Russia has gone from an authoritarian but nominally capitalist state to the equivalent of North Korea in one week.
So two pieces that came out today that caught my attention. First, David Rothkopf, a Democratic Beltway insider, published a twitter thread in which he argues that at this point, Putin’s goal is simply the destruction of Ukraine, and given that nuclear sanity makes a military response by the US/Nato unlikely, we have to hunker down for prolonged economic and cultural isolation of Russia in response (https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1502983563020537857.html).
Second, from a geopolitical standpoint, right now the big question is China, upon whose support Russia is likely to be increasingly dependent. In today’s New York Times, Wnag Huiyao, president of a China-based think tank, suggests that China is not thrilled about the war and would benefit from some sort of military disengagement (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/13/opinion/china-russia-ukraine.html).
Finally, I do recommend following Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman, both of whom have published extensively in the past few weeks. I heard Vindman on a Lawfare podcast broadcast the day the war started, and at the time I thought he was too pessimistic about probable outcomes. Unfortunately, is now appears that he wasn’t.
The “special military operation” will only stop when its instigator is dead. Remember, the guy is only 70.
“This seems to me a foregone conclusion, even though some are still hoping that Ukraine will push out the Russian Army. I don’t think there’s a snowball’s chance of hell in that.” – I agree, the chances of the Russians being kicked out militarily are zero.
But Russia won’t be able to control Ukraine, either. Professor Michael Clarke, who specialises in defence studies and is a former Director of the Royal United Services Institute, estimated on BBC Radio 4 this morning that Putin would need a minimum of 600,000 troops in Ukraine – scaling up to match the Russian behaviour in Chechnya would require six million! Clarke foresees a gruesome war of attrition that could potentially end when President Xi tells Vlad enough is enough.
You can hear the discussion here, starting at 13:03 minutes in (the view of the situation from the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence begins before it, at 07:50): https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00159x8
Vladimir Putin Has Already Won, but Nobody Wants to Admit It
http://theunorthodoxjew.blogspot.com/2022/03/remember-that-china-still-considers.html
The Mossad option had occurred to me.
Oops, I meant to add that my preferred option is that the Russian troops in Ukraine realise the futility and abhorrence of fighting their Ukrainian brothers, become aware of the poverty that the pointless war is causing their relatives at home, and “vote with their feet” like their forebears did on the Eastern front in 1917. Impossible? Perhaps – but then that’s what the Tsar thought 105 years ago…
I think Putin will find a way to “declare” victory and retreat back to Russia with the agreement that the West remove sanctions. No doubt leaving with the threat of returning anytime he wishes. A threat that will make Ukraine fearful of every joining NATO.