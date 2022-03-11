This trip cancelled because of Covid

All the passengers had an antigen test today, and I was okay, but I guess some people tested positive. The upshot is that our captain has informed us that this cruise, which is supposed to last another six days, is cancelled, and we’re heading back to Punta Arenas in Chile.

I don’t know what this means for me personally, as I was scheduled to be on another two-week journey after this one was over. For sure it means that at the very least I’ll be cooling my heels in Chile for a week, and it may be that Hurtigruten decides to cancel the next trip, too, in which case there will be quarantine, PCR testing, and an early trip home. None of us knows anything beyond that we’re headed back to our destination in Chile, and will get more information soon.

All I ask of readers is that they not tell me what I’m in for if we have to stay in our cabins for days or so. I’m already bummed out enough. I’ll convey what we learn when we learn it.