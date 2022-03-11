This trip cancelled because of Covid

All the passengers had an antigen test today, and I was okay, but I guess some people tested positive. The upshot is that our captain has informed us that this cruise, which is supposed to last another six days, is cancelled, and we’re heading back to Punta Arenas in Chile.
I don’t know what this means for me personally, as I was scheduled to be on another two-week journey after this one was over. For sure it means that at the very least I’ll be cooling my heels in Chile for a week, and it may be that Hurtigruten decides to cancel the next trip, too, in which case there will be quarantine, PCR testing, and an early trip home. None of us knows anything beyond that we’re headed back to our destination in Chile, and will get more information soon.
All I ask of readers is that they not tell me what I’m in for if we have to stay in our cabins for days or so. I’m already bummed out enough. I’ll convey what we learn when we learn it.
Even if you do have to stay in your cabin, you have a nice balcony and you can sit out there and take nice pictures. Not ideal but still a nice get away. Just be careful with yourself and don’t get sick!
Sorry to hear that. Hopefully the next trip will go as planned. I’ve been enjoying the daily trip reports and photos.
A week in Chile could be an opportunity for some culinary adventures – I’ve really been enjoying the current round of gustatory stories & photos. Glad you are well, hope it gets sorted soon!
Aw man – well, at least this trip already exceeded my expectations!
Best wishes for next time!
That’s a bummer, I really enjoy the photos of the landscapes, fauna, and food. Take some time to safely explore Chile?
Darn! The food looks really good onboard. I wonder if these other places could deliver, dockside?
I am very sorry to hear what has happened to the trip you’re on. I’ve been following you for many years at this point, your daily email is the first thing I get every single day. I always look forward to hearing about your adventure/yearly trip, knowing you take a better picture of a molting penguin then anyone.. Your daily reports are like reading Charles Darwin’s adventures on the beagle.
Disappointment is not a strong enough word.
Be safe on your way back home.
David G
Las Vegas
You are still miles ahead of us land lovers back here. Good food and living at sea.
Condolences and best wishes to our host. And many thousand thanks for taking us on his Antarctic expeditions, both last time and this, alas, truncated one. And what, if I may ask, is the significance of Diana MacPherson’s owlish cartoon image?
Oh, noooooooo!!! So sorry to hear this, but I guess they have to take these precautions. I have been enjoying your trip so much. Keep sharing what you can.
I have been enjoying your posts about this adventure and learning something new, as usual. Sorry to hear about this disappointment. Stay well.
I’m so very sorry to hear that news – fingers crossed that the second trip goes ahead.
Very disappointing. I’m curious if you (Jerry) have any observations about the ship’s configuration or how passenger activities may play into this kind of spread. Are dinners, for example, places where people are in close contact? I’m ignorant of the cruising life style beyond being aware of them as generically hazardous for infections.
The arrangement of diners and tables is very good. I really don’t know how many cases of covid we have as they didn’t tell us. The only observation I made about things that might facilitate the spread was in the bar. Once when I went up to get my free drink, there were tons of people sitting around small tables socialized and yakking, and pretty close together. And you don’t have to wear your mask when you drink. I thought that if anything would spread the virus, that would do it. I think we have more among passengers than crew, which makes sense because the crew is scrupulously trained to disinfect everything. When you eat, for example, and then leave, your placemat (vinyl) and the table is sprayed with disinfectant and then left for a few minutes before the disinfectant is wiped off. When we got our rapid tests, we had to wait as a group for about 10 minutes in the auditorium. As soon as we left out seat, somebody came by and wiped it down with disinfectant. I think Hurtigruten has done absolutely everything it can to keep the place virus-free, but they can’t control passengers who yak at each other close up.
Of course this is just a theory,,which is mine. And that was my theory.
Very Sad for you. These trips are extremely precious and I know that you are really bummed that it is ending sooner than it should.
We have enjoyed you bringing us along on your journey and you made so fun to see each days new pics and stories from the shore excursions to the meal offerings.
I agree that folks should not try to figure out anything for you guys at this point as you probably don’t have that info. Stay safe and hang in there.
I’m so sorry. What crappy news. I understand why the decision was made, but man, what a shame this is. It seemed like the trip was just starting to get really exciting, too. I hope something good comes out of this for you. I imagine the not knowing what is going to happen next is a real bummer too. Well, hell. What a disappointment.
I’m sorry but also glad to know that for you it is “so far, so good.”
However, it is reassuring to know that they take COVID-19 seriously. I’m betting it was a hard decision on their end.
What a world it is these days!
Bummer, man. Though if it comes to cooling your heels for a week in Chile between cruises, I’m sure a fella could find interesting ways to kill the time.
I’m not sure you would say that if you’ve been to Punta Arenas before!
Fortunately, as a seasoned traveler, you will make the best of your circumstances.Sorry for the glitch in your plans, I know how hard you prepared for this.
Oy! It seemed a very isolated ship population, though. The virus must have come in through contacts with suppliers (?)
Not necessarily. Although all crew and passengers are PCR tested before they get on the ship (and us three days maximum, and then one day before), some people might have gotten on the ship carrying a very new infection that PCR couldn’t detect.
Bummer for sure. I’ve been following your progress with interest (and okay, selfishly) because we have an Antarctic cruise booked for November. This is the replacement for an earlier trip which was cancelled — not in 2020 because of Covid, but in 2019 because the ship went bankrupt.
So I’m really sorry to hear that. Sorry for you too. I hope your next trip is more successful.
It must be a real disappointment. I am disappointed too that I won’t be reading more of your wonderful illustrated accounts. I am not that surprised though. Here in the UK our National Health Service is divided between or devolved, (decentralised) to each of the 4 constituent nations England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales where I live. The UK’s Office of National Statistics does a survey every week. They have a statistically random group that they give PCR Covid Tests to. This means they pick up the asymptomatic cases as well. The figures for Wales last week were 1 in 32 of the sample infected and this week 1 in 31. This is within the margin of error for the statistics. I would guess it isn’t much different in the USA and therefore there is a high likelihood of encountering someone who’s infected. The tests probably missed someone who was newly incubating the disease.
My sincere hope is that you escape infection and if you don’t that you have no more than mild symptoms. There are a lot of us who enjoy your writing and I am sure we all wish you the best.
Oh bloody hell 🙁 🙁
Oh, Jerry, I’m so sorry. This really sucks.
Really sorry to hear that Jerry! Fingers crossed you get to spend an awesome week in Chile and then get out on the second cruise!
Thanks for all the empathy, folks. But remember, I was booked to lecture on two back to back two-week cruises, so I may have another one to go. I will know within a few days.
Bugger! So disappointing. Sorry about that PCC(E). There’ll be next time though and in the meantime enjoy your stopover in Santiago. I recall you enjoyed it a lot last time and they even look after their street cats. And it is summer there at least.
Keep well,
D.A.
NYC
Damn the bad luck! 🤬 Hopefully the next cruise won’t be cancelled. It would suck waiting around in a Chilean small town with not much to do for a week and then be told ‘sorry’. It seems to be a very professional and safety-conscious outfit, that’s for sure.
I hope you are able to go on the next trip and everyone remains covid-free. Good luck! I’ve really been enjoying your beautiful photos and descriptions of your trip. Stay well.
That sucks, Jerry. So sorry. Download some books.