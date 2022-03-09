Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Women’s Day

March 9, 2022 • 10:45 am

In the latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “fun”, the duo honors International Women’s Day by wearing burkas. The idea of Mo in women’s underwear will surely make this a cartoona non grata, and the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority will take down the post in their country.

The cartoon’s summary from the artist “And nobody wants to see THAT.”

One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Women’s Day

