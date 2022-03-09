In the latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “fun”, the duo honors International Women’s Day by wearing burkas. The idea of Mo in women’s underwear will surely make this a cartoona non grata, and the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority will take down the post in their country.
The cartoon’s summary from the artist “And nobody wants to see THAT.”
One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Women’s Day”
Something about the underwear is illustrative –
Does anybody need to have underwear enforced as a garment?
Does underwear _mean_ something _significant_, and only that?
Does it not make sense to many?
Nudists and Sue Ellen Mischke excepted, of course.
-> for the Seinfeld fans :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Caddy_(Seinfeld)