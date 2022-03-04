Now they’re worried that sanctions will make Putin behave even worse!

Remember, I am not a political pundit. All I can do is express an average liberal American’s worry about politics. So this average liberal was concerned by the NYT headline below (click on screenshot):
The normal first reaction would be “What the hell? First Biden threatens, and implements, in cooperation with other European and First World nations, extremely strict sanctions designed to make life very uncomfortable for Putin. Now, however, they’re worried that the imposition of those very sanctions will anger Putin even more, so that he’ll lash out like a fighting bull stabbed by a picador. Who’s in charge here?” From the NYT:
Senior White House officials designing the strategy to confront Russia have begun quietly debating a new concern: that the avalanche of sanctions directed at Moscow, which have gained speed faster than they imagined, is cornering President Vladimir V. Putin and may prompt him to lash out, perhaps expanding the conflict beyond Ukraine.
In Situation Room meetings in recent days, the issue has come up repeatedly, according to three officials. Mr. Putin’s tendency, American intelligence officials have told the White House and Congress, is to double down when he feels trapped by his own overreach. So they have described a series of possible reactions, ranging from indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities to compensate for the early mistakes made by his invading force, to cyberattacks directed at the American financial system, to more nuclear threats and perhaps moves to take the war beyond Ukraine’s borders.
The debate over Mr. Putin’s next moves is linked to an urgent re-examination by intelligence agencies of the Russian leader’s mental state, and whether his ambitions and appetite for risk have been altered by two years of Covid isolation.
. . .Nonetheless, Mr. Putin’s reaction to the initial wave of sanctions has provoked a range of concerns that one senior official called the “Cornered Putin Problem.” Those concerns center on a series of recent announcements: the pullout of oil companies like Exxon and Shell from developing Russia’s oil fields, the moves against Russia’s central bank that sent the ruble plunging, and Germany’s surprise announcement that it would drop its ban on sending lethal weapons to the Ukrainian forces and ramp up its defense spending.
But beyond canceling the missile test, there is no evidence that the United States is considering steps to reduce tensions, and a senior official said there was no interest in backing off sanctions.
And indeed, from what I hear, the sanctions are playing hob with the Russian economy, exactly as intended. The Ukrainians, though doomed, are fighting back gallantly, earning the admiration of all lovers of democracy. So why are people worried even more now? Well, the nervous Nellies have three concerns:
1.) More hacking. From the NYT:
“If the situation escalates further, I think we are going to see Russian cyberattacks against our critical infrastructure,” said Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin, a member of the House Intelligence Committee who served as co-chairman of an influential cyberspace commission.
I’m sure the Russians are already hacking the U.S. and our allies as hard as they can. But of course we can do the same to them.
2.) Further expansion by Putin.
Another possibility is that Mr. Putin will threaten to push further into Moldova or Georgia, which, like Ukraine, are not members of NATO — and thus territory that the American and NATO forces would not enter. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is making Moldova one of his stops on a reassurance tour that began on Thursday.
There’s not much more escalation we can use to deter Putin from expanding into other non-Nato countries—or even NATO ones. Will the U.S. be willing to start WW III if Putin decides to take over the Baltic countries, which are NATO members? I doubt it.
There are larger worries, involving potential nuclear threats. Last Sunday, as the fighting accelerated, Belarus passed a referendum that amended its constitution to allow for nuclear weapons to be based, once again, on its territory. American officials are expecting that President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko may well ask Mr. Putin to place tactical weapons in his country, where they would be closer to European capitals. And Mr. Putin has shown, twice this week, that he is ready to remind the world of the powers of his arsenal.
Don’t forget that tactical nuclear weapons are not huge A-bombs like those used in WWII (or the later H-bombs). They are smaller, less powerful, and yes, tactical. They are battlefield weapons, not meant to vaporize cities.
The thing is, Russia doesn’t need them to conquer any of the non-NATO countries in Europe. Though Russian forces advanced more slowly than anyone expected, Putin won’t need nukes to take the entire Ukraine. It’s anyone’s guess what would happen if the Russians used tactical nukes, but it is unnecessary for them to get what they want. They are really threatening the use of major nukes, I think, as a form of psychological warfare.
All bets are off, of course, if NATO declares a U.S. no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would mean allied planes shooting at Russian ones, and that’s a huge escalation of the hostilities—something I would worry about. But we should give Zelenskyy all the damn planes he wants, up until the point where the war is clearly lost. He wants a no-fly zone, and NATO has properly said “no.”
As I’ve said repeatedly, trying to suss out Putin’s mentality reminds me of Tom Nagel’s famous article, “What is it like to be a bat?” (See original paper here.) All I can think of when I try to psychologize Putin are these two lines from the Doors’ song “Riders on the Storm.”
There’s a killer on the road
His brain is squirming like a toad
We don’t know what he’s thinking or what he’s capable of doing. But when you see headlines like the one above, which implies that U.S. defense strategists are second-guessing the Biden administration’s actions, it worries me. Good therapists will not diagnose patients they haven’t met, and even if they do, they cannot predict what a maniac like Putin will do.
And don’t get me started about those liberals who blame Putin’s invasion on the “expansionism” of the U.S. and NATO.
20 thoughts on “Now they’re worried that sanctions will make Putin behave even worse!”
It sure is weird to see liberals blaming the U.S. and NATO for Putin’s attack on Ukraine in agreement with people like Tucker Carlson.
The U of C’s Mearsheimer has been making a similar argument (see the recent interview posted by The New Yorker), as did his old friend, the recently-deceased Stephen Cohen (Princeton and NYU). Comparable statements about the possible ramifications of increasing the membership of NATO were also made in the past by Kennan and Kissinger, as well as a few days ago in a piece for the Guardian by Ted Carpenter entitled “Many Predicted That NATO Expansion Would Lead To War.”
No kidding. That argument is making me crazy.
Even if that were all true, it hardly justifies invading a sovereign nation and committing war crimes. The other argument that drives me crazy is that the US is just as bad at meddling in foreign governments. This is just outright laughable. I say that I live in Canada. The US could take us over easily and we have frequent trade disputes and such yet not once has the US tried to invade Canada since it has been a sovereign nation. They could even pull a Russia and annex Southern Ontario claiming it was part of the territories that became the US and the US wants it back. But they don’t. Because they aren’t Russia.
David Frum wrote a good Atlantic article about how all the economic sanctions work with the getting kicked out of SWIFT. I didn’t understand it fully but I understand more than before I read the article. In explaining all this he mentions how we have to be careful not to totally bankrupt Russia because that would push things too far and cause a non economic sanction response by Russia. Frum suggests that we need to quickly build legislation after this about how and when to use economic sanctions because we have no experience with this situation until now. Here is the article (linked from Apple but you can always google the title).
I also read about Putin’s meetings with Macron. Macron refused the Russian Covid test because he didn’t like the idea of Russia having access to his DNA. That meant he had to meet at the other end of that long table. There are images of Putin meeting with his own staff this way as well and it’s completely absurd. There are reports of Putin having isolated himself from others for some time and as with all autocrats, he is surrounded by yes men. It seems he has backed himself into a literal and figurative corner with this unnecessary crisis.
I also read about his inner military circle are completely shocked at how all this turned out and how they did not expect a full scale war. Also, there is commentary about the European response and how it escalated so quickly – Biden thought he’d have to sell the sanctions and he was surprised to discover that not only did he not need to suggest a controlled increase of sanctions but that the Europeans unanimously wanted to hit hard and fast. It is suggested that this is because of living memory of WWII. Germany quickly pivoted from sending helmets to rocket launchers in weeks.
I think NATO countries should supply planes. We can’t directly shoot down Russian planes but we are in effect fighting in a proxy war and Ukraine needs to defend itself. We are really all in (by proxy).
Matt Levine, who writes for Bloomberg – there’s a daily e-mail, called “Money Stuff”, to subscribers to his newsletter (free, unlike other Bloomberg content) – has written a couple of times now about sanctions, SWIFT, the value of the ruble, and related topics. Since he’s a money man, he makes a bunch of points about money:
(From his 28 February column):
“One great theme of the post-2008 financial world is that money is a social construct, a way to keep track of what society thinks you deserve in terms of goods and services. That has always been true, but modern finance has made it more obvious. I think that 15 years ago it was easier to think that money was an objective fact. … .
… . The fiscal response to Covid-19 reinforced this point: Money is a tool of social decision-making, not an objective thing that you get through abstract merit.
…
Russia’s foreign reserves consist, in the first instance, of a set of accounting entries. But in a crisis the accounting entries don’t matter at all. All that matters are relationships, and if your relationships get bad enough then the money is as good as gone.”
(From yesterday, on oil and gold, and Russian yachts):
“The international sanctions regime has been fairly careful to exempt Russian energy production from sanctions, despite many calls to sanction energy specifically. It doesn’t matter:
…
“Russian energy flows, in theory, are not sanctioned but everyone is hedging their bets for now,” said Anoop Singh, head of tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte.
And:
“Although Western sanctions have not gone as far as to ban Russian exports, the country’s supply of crude oil and products have clearly been affected either by ‘self-sanctioning’ or because financial punitive measures make it impossible to finance oil trade with Russia,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
…
Elsewhere here’s a good Twitter thread in which Florian Kern expresses skepticism that Russia can make much use of its $132 billion of gold reserves:
There is just absolutely no way Russia could sell more than 5-10% of its gold reserves within like a month. If Russia was starting to sell, prices would plummet, as there is simply very little market depth (important!) in the gold market.
…
If Vladimir Putin came to you and asked to borrow $1 billion, saying “don’t worry, as collateral, I will give you ownership of $1.1 billion of gold that I will hang on to for you in a vault in Moscow,” would you give him the money?
Less than a month ago we were talking around here, in the abstract, about Credit Suisse Group AG’s oligarch yacht loan risk. Specifically we were talking about a risk-transfer transaction in which Credit Suisse securitized a “portfolio of loans to tycoons and oligarchs backed by their ‘jets, yachts, real estate and/or financial assets’” and sold the first-loss tranche of the risk to hedge funds to reduce its capital requirements.
…
As it turns out, lending money to Russian oligarchs to buy yachts is no longer a particularly good branding or relationship-building move.”
Apologies for the long quote; but Levine makes good points, in a very readable way, about the invasion of Ukraine and its financial consequences, for Russia and for the rest of the world.
He’s very readable; and here’s a link to subscribe, if you’d like to: https://www.bloomberg.com/account/newsletters/money-stuff?
Throughout my lifetime (as a European) there has always been the spectre of the USSR/Russia being antithetical to Western ideals and with large numbers of tanks ready to roll Westwards. European solidarity on this is totally unsurprising.
I think the solidarity wasn’t the surprising thing. The surprising thing was that the sanctions were severe right from the start instead of small and growing as time went on. Historically, sanctions have worked this way in other situations like when Russia annexed Crimea and they never escalated as they should have.
In Canada, we have a few Russian sympathisers amongst the ranks of one of our major parties. Sad state of affairs.
I wouldn’t be surprised if you’ll find the PC party starts with rhetoric around sympathizing with Russia and the “Freedom Convoy” while the other parties all do the opposite.
Quite the opposite end of the spectrum — our worker-loving NDP party.
I was thinking more that in the future you might hear support in the official party line. There are going to be weird sympathetic responses among individual MPs and MPPs as it never surprises me how kooky some of them can be.
The New Democratic Party still thinks NATO is provocative, as they always have, and wants Canada out of it. (Practically, we pretty much are.) Marxist USSR is still their first love, freedom violations aside. “The kind of love you never recover from”, in Christine Lavin’s wonderful song title.
Let us really hope not! At times like this I look to politicians of all flavours for unity and cooperation in the face of a terrible world situation. Any politician who plays this type of card is unfit to serve the public who elected them regardless of their political leanings. Btw, I never vote PC, just for context.
The “ Freedom Convoy” is a case in point. Unity was required to stop stupidity, not pettifogging politics, IMO.
Long ago, there was a cartoon that has stuck in my mind. Two prisoners are chained to the wall in a
dungeon, and to one side we see a scowling, hooded torturer, bullwhip in hand, walking toward their cell. One prisoner turns to the other and whispers: “Don’t say anything to make him grouchy.”
Appeasement may work in some instances, but it seems that dictators generally view it as a sign of weakness as opposed to a reasonable way to resolve a political dispute. Of course, the Munich example comes to mind. As with Hitler, Putin’s demands and probably military interventions will not end because he believes NATO will not counter with military force. So for now, extreme sanctions must continue even though it won’t prevent the destruction of Ukraine. I think Biden is correct in drawing the line at NATO countries. If Putin attacks any of them, possibly the Baltic states, then NATO must respond with force. Putin threatens nuclear war. This would be a risk NATO has to take because there would be no alternative. So, World War III could mean the apocalypse. I hope that Putin is deposed by a palace coup or a rising of the Russian people. Otherwise, we may not have to worry about climate change.
This view expressed in the NYT has been in the background all along. For example, the widely-cited idea of giving Putin a “off ramp” is a manifestation. The off-ramp is needed to prevent Putin from total humiliation that could trigger him to escalate and make matters worse. So, this balancing act is what we’ll need to live with until there’s a ceasefire or settlement.
Perhaps in Antarctica, none of this will matter. Keep your travel exports coming!
In terms of the “off ramp”, an expert on BBC Radio 4 quoted Sun Tzu, “Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across” although they were less sure what that face-saving way out could be in Putin’s case.
I thought some psychiatrist did a pretty good job of telling us about Trump and his mental health and did so without physically seeing him. I’m guessing the CIA and others are doing the same as best they can concerning the psychopath Putin. 20. years of watching this guy should tell them something. Trump’s sister did a pretty good job on Trump as well.
You have to give a wild animal a way to escape unless you want to kill him. With Putin, holding on to power is all there is. I do not think we can give him that and I do not think it will be our choice. Only the people of Russia in the end, will be determining that one. The real worry is – will he blow up the world. Again, his people are the only ones to prevent that. It is not like he pushes the button that causes all the nuclear weapons to fly. He just gives the order. These things were talked about in the white house at the highest levels concerning Trump.
If Putin decided to go into another non nato country we may not be about to stop it. But I do not think that is going to happen until and unless he establishes control in Ukraine. That is not likely. Putin needs to be squeezed by his people and possibly eliminated by his people. The question is, how much pain can they stand.
I always keep in mind that it is in the interest of the news media to stoke anxiety — if successful, they’ll keep the readers they have and get even more tomorrow. Thus this attention-getting headline. Also, in this case, surely even Putin realizes that if he escalates this into a regional or even global conflict, it can only go worse for him personally and politically, not to mention the impact on the Russian people for years to come. Not that it can’t happen of course.