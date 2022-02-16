Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Qur’an 2.0

Postings will be sporadic for a week or so as I’m making a lot of arrangements for my upcoming trip: paperwork, Covid tests, entry permissions, etc. It’s not easy to travel to Chile (or the Antarctic) during the pandemic. Please bear with me.

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “blurb” has a little coda: “it is kind of overrated”. But I’d say the Bible, is too. True, the King James version has some stirring bits, probably due to the translators, but I’ve always said that if there were only one copy of the Bible, and it was found in a used-book bin in Bloomsbury, it would be regarded as mediocre.

Here’s the Barmaid’s review of Mo’s Qur’an 2.0: