Postings will be sporadic for a week or so as I’m making a lot of arrangements for my upcoming trip: paperwork, Covid tests, entry permissions, etc. It’s not easy to travel to Chile (or the Antarctic) during the pandemic. Please bear with me.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “blurb” has a little coda: “it is kind of overrated”. But I’d say the Bible, is too. True, the King James version has some stirring bits, probably due to the translators, but I’ve always said that if there were only one copy of the Bible, and it was found in a used-book bin in Bloomsbury, it would be regarded as mediocre.
Here’s the Barmaid’s review of Mo’s Qur’an 2.0:
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Qur’an 2.0”
Prof Francesca Stavrakopoulou, an atheist who is Professor of Hebrew Bible & Ancient Religion at Exeter University in the UK appeared with Richard Dawkins and others on a discussion program on the BBC some years ago and her opinion was that the ancient Hebrew of the Old Testament was quite good writing. Looking on youtube for something she has done I have actually found the very clip! She demolishes the truth of it very clearly too https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q46tjUQatgI
Of course it wasn’t the worst, they junked 2/3 of it as underperforming early on [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_Sea_Scrolls ].
The many centuries of rewriting before the first christianic, islamic and judaic books [in that order] likely made more improvement, compare with the late sectarian additions again being poor.
This time, the Barmaid has laid the groundwork for other reviewers and commenters to add their own flavors to the backside of the book jacket. Something along the lines of, “Fantastically usefull! This guide for effective organisational management covers all the basics and so much more!” –M.B.S., author of “Squeeze them ’till they grin: Managing cronies, coolies, and cannon fodder in the twenty-first century.”
Something of an aside, but when I picked up and read “The Wasp Factory” by Iain Banks, it had exactly those sorts of negative reviews on it’s inside cover page(s). I think Banks intentionally picked the worst reviews he got to put in.
The book was pretty good (I generally enjoy his books), but I have to say that the story content deemed horrifically awful by its critics did not quite live up to the reviews.