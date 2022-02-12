Vaccinations in school; why shouldn’t they be the parent’s “choice”?

I have floated this question before, but want to raise it today to see if I can understand a distinction. And that distinction is between many people’s argument that they cannot be forced to get a Covid vaccination to stay on the job, but at the same time they allow their children to be forcibly vaccinated to attend public school.
Now there is no law in the U.S. saying that you must be vaccinated, period, though of course there are mandates specifying that you can’t work unless you’re vaccinated. New York City’s mandate for municipal workers went into effect today, after the Supreme Court turned down an emergency request yesterday to stall it. Up to 3,000 people might have lost their jobs this morning. And yet many people still refuse to get vaccinated even if it means the loss of their livelihood. I see them on the news every night, making loud protests about their “rights” being violated by vaccine mandates. Along with that goes the mantra “this is my body and therefore it’s my choice.” And so they get fired, and some of them die, while others infect their fellow citizens.
This mass protest has culminated in the Great Truckers’ Protest of last week, and I hope it’s over now. (Did Trudeau show some moxie?) It was an act of civil disobedience, and therefore warrants punishment, but I had little sympathy for them.
What I don’t understand is this: these same people who assert their rights and bodily autonomy—and I see no “right” to be able to endanger the public safety by infecting others—make not a peep when they get shots for their kids to go to public school.
Not everyone understands that in the U.S., and presumably other countries, any child wishing to attend public school has to get a series of immunizations,
Here, for instance, are the vaccinations required for a child in to attend public school in Illinois. I count 14 jabs needed to stave off ten diseases. That’s a lot of shots!
Click charts to enlarge:
Now why aren’t the parents protesting this forcible vaccination? Isn’t that a violation of either the parents’ or the students’ “rights”? If you’re one of the many who talk about “rights” and “my decision”, and yet still want to walk around in public, yes, it’s certainly hypocritical to not bring up “rights” for your children as well. But, except for a few fringe anti-vaxxers, or believers who want religious exemptions for their kids (I’m not sure these are even allowed for school vaccination), we hear no talk of rights for school immunization.
Is this hypocrisy? Well, I can think of several reasons why you could say “no”:
a.) The school vaccines have been proven safe and effective over years of trial, while, of course COVID vaccines have been around just a bit more than a year. The parents could say, “These vaccines work and don’t have bad side effects, so I won’t speak of “rights” But then you could ask them how much safety must be proven before vaccination becomes mandatory. As I recall, when the polio vaccine came out, it became mandatory within just a few years, and people were begging to get it.
b.) You could say that you have the right to decide for your own body, but not for the bodies of your kids, and therefore they should get vaccinated. But this doesn’t work because parents make decisions about the medical treatment of their kids all the time, especially before the kid is sentient enough to make its own choice, which is at a pretty advanced age. For school vaccinations, the parents have to agree by the time the child is five or six. (Note as well that parents feel that have the right to decide their children’s religious beliefs before the kids are old enough to choose!)
c.) The parents could say that they have the alternative of no employment if they’re not vaccinated, but there’s no alternative for their kids if they’re not vaccinated. That’s not entirely true: there is homeschooling, which is free, and private (often religious) schools that don’t require vaccination. But The latter are often pricey.
d.)_ They are willing to risk getting Covid, but the children are too young to afford that risk. But this reverts back to a) above: if the vaccine isn’t risky for your children, why is it risky for you? (In fact, it’s more dangerous for adults to get Covid than for kids).
There is more to discuss here, but I won’t get into it. I’m just curious why parents who obediently let their kids be vaccinated (even with COVID shots for college!) turn into enraged don’t-tread-on-me” types when it’s their own jabs at issue.
If there’s a rational answer, I would say that a)—proven safety and effectiveness—would be the one, but of course the Covid data so far shows that the risk is minor compared to the effectiveness. Certainly we know that the chance of illness, hospitalization, and death is greatly reduced for adults if they get the shot (we’re talking about resistance of adults to getting vaccinated). Vaccination for adults is, without doubt, a net good save for those who are medically compromised.
But I suspect that more is at stake here—perhaps ideology. People have largely lost control of their lives during the pandemic, and refusing shots is a way of getting control, and also of showing the government that they can’t control you. This is likely connected with a conservative or libertarian ideology that opposes government intervention. In the case of the truckers, it seems to me they’re pissed off about a lot of things, including loss of jobs and rising prices, and protesting against vaccines is the nucleus around which these resentments coalesce.
But maybe I’m not asking a meaningful question. It’s just that when I see a bunch of angry people yelling about “rights” and “bodily autonomy” on television, it makes me wonder whey they go all quiet when the needle goes into the arms of their kids.
27 thoughts on “Vaccinations in school; why shouldn’t they be the parent’s “choice”?”
I see it as hypocrisy in conjunction with irrational thinking.
It could be you are looking for reason where there is none. I have no idea what causes some people to get all high and mighty over a vaccine. Much of it is tribal and there is little sense in tribal thinking. The current actions up in Canada are the same and what you have is the people making all the noise get the coverage. Even when it makes no sense as 90 percent of the truckers are vaccinated. How do the people in the military service who get many vaccines suddenly protest this one. I see a phony cause in all of it. There are hundreds of things you do because society and the law require it. If you decide you don’t have to do these things then run off into the woods and live there. Don’t stand in front of others and throw a fit. It just makes you look like an ass.
Yup, most of it is tribal. So if you want to know why the orchestra is playing this inconsistent tune, look to the orchestrators.
I believe they are invoking high-falutin’ Principles like Liberty and Body Sovereignty and Medical Freedom and/or using the Experimental Medical Procedure boogieman and/or the ridiculous idea of a Religious Exemption all to assuage the deep guilt they feel for their essentially selfish refusal to participate in a uniformly beneficial public-health effort.
COVID seems to be a symbol of government interference for libertarians. Being detached from real truth they’ve convinced themselves that it’s an exaggerated threat, mostly a lefty hoax to bring down their president. And they are not going to play the game, the fools.
I think it’s because the Covid jab doesn’t protect against transmission as much as the others, so it isn’t perceived as having the same vaccine status as the others. If the Covid vaccine is added to the list of jabs kids are required to get, we’ll likely see a lot of pushback, especially because so many children have already had Covid.
There are parents who will argue that having chicken pox or measles isn’t that bad for kids (all of mine are up to date on their vaccines, including HPV) but they don’t recognize the other reasons for those vaccines, ie. Chicken Pox vax protects against shingles later in life.
My hypothesis is that it comes down to transmission. If it’s only to protect yourself from severe disease, one wonders why they don’t have that choice. They don’t see that a 30% decrease in transmission is worth it.
Yes, most people resisting vaccination are cultist fools.
But there are vaccine-equity questions too, even if people were operating under perfect information which of course they aren’t. Childhood vaccines protect children, including the unborn, in the case of rubella. Covid vaccines (and other pandemic measures) protect chiefly the very old*, the obese, and some racial minorities. I’m not including the immunocompromised because vaccine efficacy in that population has been disappointing. If after shutting down the economy you compel vaccination in people outside the tribe of people who get most of the personal benefit, in order to protect that tribe even further with herd immunity, you will get pushback. Some people who are at low personal risk of getting seriously ill don’t care enough about the high-risk tribe to take any scary vaccine risk at all on their behalf. Equity cuts both ways. We do take delight at stories of unvaxxed people who died because they underestimated their own actual risk of severe disease but we’re not any of us so good at risk assessment. (Those who believe people die with Covid, not of it, are especially vulnerable.)
Now, add in the Omicron information that we are never going to get herd immunity with any currently available vaccine, even at 100% uptake, because the R(e) is too high even with mask mandates and efficacy at preventing symptomatic transmission (~65%) is too low. Then the argument for compelled vaccination evaporates….except in terms of the social obligation to reduce your risk of needing a publicly funded ICU bed. This motivates some people, not others.
The vaccine-passporting system is about to disintegrate in Ontario — and surely soon at the border—because two doses is not enough to interrupt Omicron and three doses (then four?) to get a QR is just not going to happen. Only about 50% of us have been boosted, including me and everyone I know. The ones who “knew” all along that this would be so, from “doing their own research”, feel especially vindicated.
Sure, the state has the right to compel vaccination, as I’ve argued before. But, as King Canute showed his knights, it doesn’t have the power to. Nor can you shame people into altruism unless you can convince them their immortal souls are at risk.
——-
* Ontario had over 1000 deaths in January, our worst month in a year, despite 90% of people over 12 vaccinated. 80% were over 70, so some presumably stale-vaccinated, and 60% were over 80. Hospital census was double any previous wave but the ICUs weathered the storm this time, likely thanks to vaccination.
Sorry, this was meant to be a free-standing comment, not a reply to Tanya..
Occam’s Razor? They don’t know (or can’t be bothered to know) their children are being vaccinated; it’s just shots the doctor gives.
We don’t have mandatory childhood vaccinations in the UK, so the experience here is different but there have certainly been anti-vaxxers spreading misinformation about jabs for children for many years and not getting their own offspring immunised. I’m not sure if that misinformation predates the Lancet/Andrew Wakefield case, although I suspect so (it certainly gave rocket boosters to hesitancy about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) triple jab).
BTW, Our World in Data has a map of which countries mandate, recommend, etc. vaccines for children: https://ourworldindata.org/childhood-vaccination-policies
I think it is pretty clear that if the Biden administration banned covid vaccines, all these anti-vaxxers would be demanding it. It is plain old opposition for the sake of it. There are lots of causes for the underlying discontent, and it is showing up in Canada and Europe and Australia as well as the USA.
They know how to deal with anti-vaxx protesters in New Zealand – Justin Trudeau should take note! https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-60362529
Just imagine if a new variant came along that was lethal in kids, parents would be screaming why didn’t we vaccinate them when we could
Some states require car insurance in order to register a car.
Some states require home owner’s … maybe renter’s … to lease or get a mortgage.
Perhaps the risk calculations show the cost is too high.
Then there’s the teachers’ unions that set working conditions.
What that adds up to I do not know.
The vaccination protests, particularly those of the truckers in Ottawa and at the US/Canada border,
are reminiscent of the demonstrations by the gilets jaunes in France 3-1/2 years ago. These too
started with truckers, whose initial gripe was over fuel taxes and fuel prices. These protests developed into a larger program of sorts, but almost surely reflected a generalized discontent—which I think also underlies the newer anti-vaccine protests. Logical inconsistency, like that regarding vaccination, does
not diminish generalized discontent. One might wonder what new outlets that discontent may find.
There are similar anti vaxx mandate trucker protests brewing across Europe. An NPR bit described incredibly ignorant claims from French protestors that could have come straight from MAGA country, USA.
“..These protests developed into a larger program of sorts, but almost surely reflected a generalized discontent..” ??
Do you, or anybody else here, have even the slightest evidence that the sentiment WITHIN Canada is any more favourable now than it was at the beginning of this so-called ‘truckers’ protest’? It sounds, from the (perhaps too small amount of) news I’ve heard, that exactly the opposite might be true.
I suspect that many non-Canadians are taken in by the fact that there are now a bunch of copycats in other countries.
And I do wonder why the cops haven’t been perhaps pressganged into actually arresting people who have been breaking the law. Some protests are necessary–many years ago, even in Canada we protested the Vietnam war, but the protests mostly followed requirements of permits for them, and in any case we were prepared to get busted if that was necessary.
The politicians maybe think police action will worsen the situation. But as soon as there was finally a court injunction, the cops in Windsor are finally today acting. It required some big business to start losing money, as well as their workers losing as well I imagine, to finally get real action.
When the NYT reporter actually confronted a few of these dickhead Rush Limphead truckers with questions such as what exactly they would ask Trudeau to do if they got such an opportunity, all they got was dumb pap such as “Act like he’s a man of the people”. I assume he is reporting in a balanced way, though it’s unlikely to be statistically meaningful as evidence. There are plenty of big machines which could shift these trucks in a sec.
The right-wing propaganda machine has made opposing COVID vaccine mandates the new darling of its kulturkampf nursery.
Rubella is the most interesting of the required vaccines because it’s not a particularly dangerous disease for most people, but causes birth defects. So the only reason to get the vaccine is to protect others.
An important factor in the anti-vax movement is that it is incited by a huge amount of misinformation from right wing media, leading that crowd to sincerely believe that the covid vaccines are more dangerous than the disease, that it causes infertility and birth defects, and all sorts of other nonsense.
American citizens have been told so many times how free they are that some assume the government can’t tell them what to do, at least not unless they volunteer to be in a special environment. If you join the army, the army can tell you what to do. If you put your kid in a school, they can be told what to do. The problem with COVID is that you are placed in one of these special categories, the infectable and the infecters, without doing anything out of the ordinary. In order to protect the population from disease, the government wants to tell you what to do. That wasn’t true before COVID but it is true now and you didn’t do nuthin’!!! It’s an outrage, I tell you!!!
There are multiple reasons for vaccination obstinacy. Part of it is cultivated by GOP politicians and their outlets like FOX News and OAN, they are smart enough to know the benefits of COVID vaccinations but throw out anti-vaxx statements like raw meat to their base, or couch their statements as “personal choice regarding one’s body” (funny how they think that does not apply to abortion). Part of it is the selfishness of people who won’t even wear a mask. And there is a large segment of the population that is immune to facts and logic–the people who genuinely believe that lizard people are running the country and Hillary Clinton drinks the blood of babies.
If today’s USA had to go through what the population did during WWII, with rationing and shortages, we would not make it. As Isaac Asimov said, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
One of the greatest of American historians (some would say THE greatest), Richard Hofstadter, wrote a book entitled “Anti-Intellectualism in American Life.” He wrote this back in 1963. So, what we see today is the continuance of a sad tradition. Ignorance today is perhaps as appalling as ever and has the potential to destroy the country. Here is a discussion of Hofstadter and his work.
https://paw.princeton.edu/article/moment-historian-richard-hofstadter-anti-intellectualism
Between QAnon, Pizzagate, anti-vaxxers, the Big Lie and the like, we’ve certainly seen a resurgence of Mr. Hofstadter’s The Paranoid Style in American Politics.
Robert Welch, Jr.’s John Birch Society of the late 1950s — which accused Dwight Eisenhower of being “conscious, dedicated agent of the communist conspiracy” — would fit comfortably in what passes for the mainstream of today’s GOP.
I read this, and the comments, with a cartoonish question mark floating over my head.
They DO fight vaccination requirements for school attendance. They have been for many years. That is one of the core drivers, hand in hand with the religious education angle, of the voucher movement. Many of these parents home-school, but most prefer vouchers because home-schooling is a pain in the butt. Depending on the state, there may be only exemptions for medical reasons only (and a cottage industry in the medical community providing documentation, for a fee), to religious objection, or “philosophical” objections. See: https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/school-immunization-exemption-state-laws.aspx
There is more political posturing now, but the same players are running the game. I currently reside, and teach at several levels, in NJ. A liberal, well educated state, you might think. Once you leave a few small areas, though, hardcore conservative, Trumpist, libertarian. Mid summer, there are kids in the grocery store with preventable diseases (the visible rash, long sleeves, mittens to reduce scratching, and so on are a pretty good cue) as the parents openly hold chicken pox parties. Reputedly measles, as well, but I have no direct evidence. I am less than 30Km from a world class medical school and bio-med research university, we have major centers and headquarters for roughly half of a dozen major pharmaceutical companies here, but the locals reject germ theory.
California has had battle after battle through the last decade about mandatory vaccination for schools, and it is the same in most states in hte US. Florida is a truly bizarre space here, with a governor that does everything he can to discourage vaccination, a prohibition against requiring vaccination for COVID-19, and a strong push to ban all vax requirements (I haven’t been following the game in Fla. over the last few months as I don’t live there and was kind of busy dealing with the acute and lingering results of the pestilence provided the local freedom fighters. I can taste strong flavours, again, finally. Wasabi peas for the win. Nothing subtle yet.)
Why? The great majority of the refuseniks are of a conservative/libertarian bent, and refusing the vaccines have become part of their political identity. The vaccines are new, weird (RNA vaccines??) and they were developed and released quickly. They don’t understand its about the diameter of the research pipeline, not the time in the research pipeline. But in their newness, there are meanwhile too many posts from fellow refuseniks on TwitterTube saying they are dangerous. That is enough for them o dig in and double down agin”em.
On the subject of Canadian truckers, we have GOP flamethrowers trying to get American truckers to disrupt the Super Bowl and beyond:
Rand Paul urges truckers to disrupt Super Bowl and come to D.C.: ‘I hope they clog up cities’
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/02/12/rand-paul-trucker-protest-super-bowl/
That guy is really despicable. Going after Dr. Fauci wasn’t enough. Now he’s trying to go after our national game. How can MAGA folks think this is a good thing?
Buck vs Bell:
“The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U. S. 11, 25 S. Ct. 358, 49 L. Ed. 643, 3 Ann. Cas. 765. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
Most people are not aware of the sentence preceding the famous sentence.