Today’s photos come from ecologist Susan Harrison at UC Davis. Her captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Feasting at the Fish Farm

Nimbus Fish Hatchery in Sacramento isn’t really a “farm”; pardon the alliteration. Spawning salmon and steelhead swim through the San Francisco Bay Delta and up the American River until, diverted by a weir below the Nimbus Dam, they climb a fish ladder into the hatchery. There they are “stripped” of eggs and milt, and their fry are raised in covered ponds until large enough to be returned to the river.

Piscivorous birds LOVE fish hatcheries!

Common Mergansers (Mergus merganser), the largest inland duck in North America, congregated at the base of the fish ladder. There’s one drake in this group.