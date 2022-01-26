Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, “Gaslight”, is implied by the artist to be the same one published last week. “You have seen this one already, as I’m sure you’ll remember.” But I can’t be arsed to look. I suspect it’s new, with the audience comment added at the end for obvious reasons;
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gaslighting (again)
January 26, 2022 • 9:15 am
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ gaslighting (again)”
I can, and I can confirm this is not the same as last week’s. It looks like he’s trying to gaslight you.
FTR, the web page for this week’s cartoon contains the apology “Sorry for posting the same strip two weeks in a row.”
No, look, it‘s the same as last week.