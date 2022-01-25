Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Note: Readers’ wildlife photos won’t be posted today as I am overwhelmed with work, esp. all the details needed to prepare for Antarctica. I hope to resume this tomorrow. In the meantime, please keep sending in your photos.

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022: National Irish Coffee Day. This is one adulterated coffee drink I like, especially on a chilly day, and if there’s a decent titer of hootch in the cup. Here’s a good one, and made with the proper spirits:

It’s also Burns Night (I recommend McSween’s nonvegetarian but not organ-containing haggis), Fluoride Day, and A Room of One’s Own Day, celebrating author Virginia Woolf, born on this day in 1882. Burns Night of course requires copious draughts of whiskey (or is it “whisky”?), but not Jameson’s, which is Irish.

News of the Day:

*The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final destination, putting it in orbit around the Sun. So far everything has been “nominal,” so I’m quite pleased. It’s not over yet, though:

Several hurdles remain before the telescope begins its mission, including aligning the instrument’s mirrors and calibrating onboard instruments. Routine science operations are expected to start in about five months, according to NASA. With its 21.5-foot-wide golden main mirror and infrared sensors, the telescope is 100 times as powerful as the Hubble Space Telescope and is designed to capture images of stars and galaxies as they were 13.5 billion years ago.

*The Legal News from reader Ken:

The Court granted certiorari in a number of cases yesterday. Included is Sackett v. EPA, in which it seems poised to gut the Clean Water Act. (The Court already has pending for consideration this term West Virginia v. EPA, a challenge to the federal government’s authority to regulate power plant emissions.) Also included in yesterday’s cert grants are cases challenging race-conscious admission programs at Harvard and UNC–Chapel Hill.

The second case is of special interest to academics—indeed, everyone—because the court is poised to take on an issue on which it’s held steady on since the Bakke case in 1978: the use of race in making admissions decisions. That’s been seen as acceptable so long as “quotas” aren’t used. The rationale in Bakke was that diversity of a student body is an inherent good worth striving for, though I prefer affirmative action based on admissions as reparations. At any rate, it’s a complete mystery to me which way the court will decide (the hearing will be this fall, and the decision in perhaps a year):

The court said it would examine the admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, most probably in the term that begins in October. Lower courts found that both schools complied with Supreme Court precedents that said race may be used as one factor universities can consider in a wide-ranging evaluation of applicants.

. . . Subsequent Supreme Court rulings, in 2003 in Grutter v. Bollinger and in 2016 in Fisher v. University of Texas, continued to uphold the limited use of race-conscious admissions. However, the court in its 2016 opinion was closely divided, 4-3, and its membership has changed significantly. The author of that majority opinion, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, has retired, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who also supported the opinion, died in 2020. President Donald Trump appointed their replacements. But the slim Supreme Court majorities that decided Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003 and reaffirmed it in 2016 are gone, replaced by a much more conservative bloc. Challengers say the court should overturn those precedents and rule that considerations of race, which aid underrepresented Black and Hispanic students, violate federal law and the Constitution. The Harvard case is about discrimination against those of Asian descent; that of UNC about discrimination against both Asians and whites. As I said, I favor affirmative action with a reparations basis, but I object to the kind of dissimulation given below (my emphasis): Harvard describes race as a potential “tip,” or plus factor, that could influence a close decision if an applicant comes from an underrepresented group such as Black or Latino students. Harvard says race can only be a plus and is never a minus. How can that be? In a zero-sum situation, when if one student gets in, another one doesn’t. You cannot have “only pluses” because every time you give a plus, somebody moves down the scale, in effect getting a “minus.” *As Russia prepares to invade Ukraine (I have little doubt now), the U.S. has put 8500 troops on alert, ready to deploy as part of a NATO force to do—what? We’re already sending military equipment to Ukraine, but what are the troops supposed to do? Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said about 8,500 U.S.-based troops are being put on alert for possible deployment — not to Ukraine but to NATO territory in Eastern Europe as part of an alliance force meant to signal a unified commitment to deter any wider Putin aggression. Ah, I see: we’re going to be part of a non-fighting virtue signal! Surely that will scare Putin—not! But it does show that the U.S. is more convinced than ever that Putin will sent his flying monkeys into Ukraine. *On that note, there’s a good op-ed in the NYT by Fiona Hill, a former intelligence agent with the Russian beat. Her piece is called “Putin has the U.S. right where he wants it,” and she makes a good case for her claim. One excerpt: Ukraine is both Russia’s target and a source of leverage against the United States. Over the last several months Mr. Putin has bogged the Biden administration down in endless tactical games that put the United States on the defensive. Russia moves forces to Ukraine’s borders, launches war games and ramps up the visceral commentary. In recent official documents, it demanded ironclad guarantees that Ukraine (and other former republics of the U.S.S.R.) will never become a member of NATO, that NATO pull back from positions taken after 1997, and also that America withdraw its own forces and weapons, including its nuclear missiles. Russian representatives assert that Moscow doesn’t “need peace at any cost” in Europe. Some Russian politicians even suggest the possibility of a pre-emptive strike against NATO targets to make sure that we know they are serious, and that we should meet Moscow’s demands. *Books To Read Department: The NYT mentions that the books of a Nobel Laureate in Literature AND a Booker Prize winner, Olga Tokarczuk, are now being translated into English. And I’ll be sure to read one, perhaps starting with the Big One: Her novels — they are often both pensive and mythic in tone — are slowly making their way into English. In addition to “Drive Your Plow,” these include the philosophical and often dazzling “Flights,” about travel and being between stations. It won the 2018 Man Booker International prize. Tokarczuk’s most ambitious novel — the Swedish Academy called it her “magnum opus” — has long been said to be “The Books of Jacob,” first published in Poland in 2014. It’s here now. At nearly 1,000 pages, it is indeed magnum-size. . . Set in the mid-18th century, “The Books of Jacob” is about a charismatic self-proclaimed messiah, Jacob Frank, a young Jew who travels through the Hapsburg and Ottoman empires, attracting and repelling crowds and authorities in equal measure. Frank is based on a real historical figure; the author has clearly done her research. Tokarczuk hews closely to the twists and turns of Frank’s fate as he converts to Islam and then to Catholicism and, along the way, becomes a proto-Zionist. Convicted of heresy, he spends many years in prison. His ideas are important, as they say, if true. To remark that “The Books of Jacob” is about the vexed wanderings of a cult leader, however, is akin to remarking that Thomas Pynchon’s “Mason & Dixon” is about two men who go for a walk. “The Books of Jacob” is an unruly, overwhelming, vastly eccentric novel. It’s sophisticated and ribald and brimming with folk wit. It treats everything it bumps into at both face value and ad absurdum. It’s Chaucerian in its brio. Okay, I’ll read it. But first I have to finish John McWhorter’s Woke Racism, which I got today via interlibrary loan.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 867,868, an increase of 2,083 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,624,686, an increase of about 9,400 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on January 25 includes:

41 – After a night of negotiation, Claudius is accepted as Roman emperor by the Senate.

1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.

She was queen for three years and then beheaded for “adultery, incest, and treason.”, but the real reason is that she didn’t produce a son. Here’s a painting with the Wikipedia caption, “Anne Boleyn in the Tower by Édouard Cibot (1799–1877)”

1585 – Walter Raleigh is knighted, shortly after renaming North America region “Virginia”, in honor of Elizabeth I, Queen of England, sometimes referred to as the “Virgin Queen”.

1819 – University of Virginia chartered by Commonwealth of Virginia, with Thomas Jefferson one of its founders.



Here’s Jefferson’s gravesite, with the three accomplishments he was proudest of (this done at his behest). Note that “President of the United States” is not one one of them:

How many times have we heard this? But here’s a fancy version by the Berlin Philharmonic conducted by Claudio Abbado:

1890 – Nellie Bly completes her round-the-world journey in 72 days.

1909 – Richard Strauss’s opera Elektra receives its debut performance at the Dresden State Opera.

receives its debut performance at the Dresden State Opera. 1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

Here’s the 1876 patent issued to Bell for the telephone:

Here is a brief video with scenes from the first winter games:

1945 – World War II: The Battle of the Bulge ends.

1961 – In Washington, D.C., US President John F. Kennedy delivers the first live presidential television news conference.

1971 – Charles Manson and four “Family” members (three of them female) are found guilty of the 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.

The LA Times headline. Besides Manson, the guilty included Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten. Krenwinkel and Van Houten are still in jail; the parole board granted Van Houten clemency, but the governor hasn’t signed her release.

Yeltsin was brought the briefcase with the orders to launch a nuclear attack, but the all-clear came at the last moment.

1996 – Billy Bailey becomes the last person to be hanged in the United States.

Bailey could have chosen lethal injection but preferred hanging. His last meal was a well-done steak, a baked potato with sour cream and butter, buttered rolls, peas, and vanilla ice cream. Well done? That’s a capital crime in itself. Here’s Bailey:

Notables born on this day include:

1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

1874 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1965)

1882 – Virginia Woolf, English novelist, essayist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1941)

Here’s a photo of Woolf and the only recording of her voice I could find.

1900 – Theodosius Dobzhansky, Russian-American geneticist and pioneer of evolutionary biology (d. 1975)

He was known as either “Doby” or “Dodek” to his students. I started out to be one, but he retired and so I got my Ph.D. with one of Doby’s earlier students, Dick Lewontin. That makes Dobzhansky my academic grandfather.

Here’s Lewontin in his office in 2009 with his photos of Doby and the next generation—moi—making the first ascent of Mount Lewontin without clothing:

1949 – Paul Nurse, English geneticist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate

1981 – Alicia Keys, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress

Those who laid down their arms (and legs) on January 25 include

1586 – Lucas Cranach the Younger, German painter (b. 1515)

His “Adam and Eve” with strategically placed leaves. Note that they have navels!

1640 – Robert Burton, English physician and scholar (b. 1577)

1891 – Theo van Gogh, Art dealer, the brother of Vincent van Gogh (b. 1857)

Theo and Vincent are buried together in Auvers-sur-Oise, their graves entwined by Ivy. It’s well worth the short trip from Paris:

1947 – Al Capone, American gangster and mob boss (b. 1899)

1990 – Ava Gardner, American actress (b. 1922)

In my view, the world’s most beautiful woman–and if you look up “sultry” in the dictionary, you’ll see her photo:

2004 – Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch runner and hurdler (b. 1918)

The Flying Dutchwoman!

2017 – Mary Tyler Moore, American actress and producer (b. 1936)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is preoccupied:

A: Can you come for a moment? Hili: In a minute, I will just swallow something.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy możesz przyjść tu na chwilę? Hili: Zaraz, tylko coś połknę.

And Kulka at the window, waiting for Spring:

From Divy. This is certainly a joke, but the two face masks below are real and for sale:

From Malcolm who says, “Meanwhile in the box, Schrödinger’s cat plots its revenge.”

From Bruce:

Titania is back tweeting every few days or so. Here’s her latest. But what is Kirstie Alley doing there? Did I miss something?

⚠️ NAZI DOG WHISTLES ⚠️ • “biological sex” • “colour-blindness” • “historical context” • “debate” • “free speech” • “due process” • “humour” • “evidence” • “facts” • “Kirstie Alley” — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 24, 2022

A case of mimicry from Dom. Looks like a false head to me, and false heads have evolved because they induce the predator to peck at the wrong end, allowing the prey a better chance to escape. This false head, complete with fake eyes and antennae, is a good one.

Do you see what's happening here? pic.twitter.com/Whbr4j8UNo — Nicky Bay (@singaporemacro) January 24, 2022

From Ginger K. Saying “bad cat!” to the moggie is of course useless:

From Simon, who’s writing a grant proposal:

The software developer in charge of wrapping text around tables in Microsoft Word pic.twitter.com/grPeeOd60P — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) January 18, 2022

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a lovely video:

Rainforest? Savannah? Great Plains? All marvellous, no doubt, but look at the wonder in a drop of water. 22 astonishing life forms (at least) in this video. https://t.co/AV4X3rI3HI — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 19, 2022

An oddly colored “senior wren”. One explanation here, another below it.

Back in 2012 we caught and released a beautiful little splendid that I assumed was a male that was leucistic in some way at Brookfield Conservation Park, SA. I wonder now if this was what was going on!! pic.twitter.com/bfT8FD9xiG — Fairywren Project (@FairywrenProj) January 18, 2022

Translation: “One of the most important life lessons we can teach our children is to be kind and respectful to others. Have a nice Sunday.”

Een van de belangrijkste levenslessen die we onze kinderen kunnen meegeven is aardig en respectvol naar andere te zijn. Fijne zondag. pic.twitter.com/ZXbzeWbk4o — Natura Notitia (@Naturanotitia) January 16, 2022

Did I post this before? If so, it’s still beautiful.

Mother Nature shared one of her most beautiful creations with me today 🤩💚 pic.twitter.com/0Aye0CFTmH — incidental naturalist (@IncNaturalist) January 16, 2022