The perils of plural pronouns: “They sneezes”

Reader j.j. sent me this link to a post at Language Log, which seems to be a place where language mavens hash out arcane topics. I’ll put the item at issue as a screenshot (click on it to see the entry and then the remainder of this very short piece (indented) so you can look up the links.
“They sneezes?” Well, if someone uses the plural “they” because they’re polygendered or bi-gendered (there are of course several dozen genders that could use “they”), then why not “sneeze” rather than “sneezes”? Is it an error? Here’s the rest of the article:
I’m guessing that this was originally “said to someone after he sneezes”. And then an (appropriate) decision was made to change all generic third-person animate pronouns to they, implemented via some kind of pattern-action rule, run by a computer program or an over-worked low-level employee.
There are more than a few other examples Out There. Some of them seem to be attributable to imperfect translation from another language. Others seem to represent the same kind of pronoun-updating as the cited dictionary entry:
- Have clients identify high risk behaviors and suggest modifying behaviors.
- For example, a child comes to school with a cold. They sneezes and covers it with his hand. They high fives with a friend. They wipes his hands after with a handkerchief then goes to class. What did the child do that was risky? What should they have done instead?
The last bit after the dot is a direct quote from the source.
I still don’t understand why anybody thinks this is proper. If you feel plural, you use the plural verb. This must be a mistake, right? It has to come from mistaking someone’s plural gender with their status as a single individual.
What say you?
Absolutely unbelievable – I hope unwary speakers of English as a second language don’t go to the site for advice on grammar and usage!
I don’t think that it is necessarily about gender in the sense of “those who use they/them pronouns”, but rather the singular they if the sex of the speaker is unknown or unimportant, a usage which goes back at least as far as Shakespeare. Probably “he” was globally searched and replaced but not the corresponding verb.
The discussion below the line at the dictionary website makes it clear that it was a deliberate decision to keep the third person ending “sneezes”. Whoever it was wants to use “they” as a singular form (to avoid using gendered “he” or “she”) but refuses to accept that in that case it should take the verb form “sneeze” in the way that “you” does (regardless of whether “you” refers to one person or many).
I found a Merriam Webster discussion of the use of they in the singular that says such usage is fairly old. It gives the example: I would not bristle if someone said something like, “Give each student one of these pills, if they sneeze.” On a related note, why do I find people translating “gesundheit” as “bless you.” My grandfather, a German Jew who was born and raised in Ukraine would say Gesundheit the first time you sneezed and after that would say “besser die krankeit,” which he said meant “better a broken head” (than a cold).
Oops. I revised my post but the line “it gives the example: did not get deleted. Mea culpa.
Isn’t Krankheit “illness”?
I’m absolutely fine with using “they” to refer to a single person and your example of “if they sneeze” in such instances. It’s the “they sneezes” cited by the dictionary website that is the problem. And yes, it’s odd that the cultural appropriation and German etymology isn’t acknowledged.
I wrote about this on my Aunt Polly’s Rants blog & someone commented that plurals have been used for singulars in the English language since the Middle Ages & they quoted line from a ballad … misquoted, I should say, because the so-called “plural” usage wasn’t plural at all. I’m constantly amazed at the lengths the gender warriors will go to prove their stupidity.
Why not alter it to “said to someone after that person sneezes”?
If a person considers itself to be plural, then the plural form of the verb does seem appropriate, as in the legendary, “We are not amused,” not “We am not amused.”
And, of course, “someone” would not apply.
Though supposedly Elizabeth the 2nd sometimes uses the pronoun “one” but then so do We when We are being careless (here We are using the royal ‘We’ to refer to Ourselves, as can be appropriate for monarchs).
Humans are insane.
And idiotic.
The example is inconsistent with the pronouns as well as singular/ plural. “They” cover(s) their sneeze with “his” hand. It does read like a computer program did a find/replace leaving a ungrammatical mess behind. One can picture a female “they” reaching for the hand of a male sitting close by to cover her face while she sneezes, when a handkerchief would be more convenient and less likely to object.
The manner of speech resembles what Gollum would use.
If “they” is to be used as singular, then surely the quoted example should read: “They sneezes and covers it with they’s hand. They high fives with a friend. They wipes they’s hands after with a handkerchief then goes to class.” As for the question “What did the child do that was risky?”, the answer is obvious: when they sneezed, they did not first proffer a land acknowledgement.
How ‘bout the Southern “they done sneezed”? Works for he/she/they…
The Woke should prey on more obscure languages, not on English with its global importance. They are bastardizing the lingua franca of our time.
(They also probed messing with another “big” language – Spanish, but as far as I know, Spanish speakers aren’t thrilled by “Latinx”.)
If they is an individual who wants to call attention to they’s wokeness with they’s jarringly unconventional usage, fine, let them. But if they is an individual, then “they” gets modified in the singular. In my private thoughts at least, unless I’m feeling particularly churlish.
“They” might have commonly meant either plural and singular in Shakespeare’s day, but 500 years on, it’s an affectation.
“What say you?”
There must be something that can be wrong with using “you”… I can’t think of what…
The issue of singular vs plural isn’t really helpful here. First, I don’t think that people who want to be referred to as ‘they’ identify as plural. They just want to be referred to as ‘they’ rather than ‘he’ or ‘she’, and the ‘they’ in question is the singular ‘they’. Second, singular pronouns do not always require ‘s’ endings. We have, for example, the pronouns ‘I’ and ‘you’ that don’t. I think that the usage of singular ‘they’ over the history suggests that this is another pronoun that does not require ‘s’ endings.
WRONG. Many people who use “they” feel that they are of several genders at the same time. More wrong: the language in the post is simply incorrect, and I can’t believe that you’re trying to defend it.
The singular they is not historically used with a plural verb.
Rarely is the question asked, “Is our children learning?”
Agreement is more of a structural feature than a semantic one. The pronoun ‘they’ takes “plural” agreement, just as the pronoun ‘you’ does, regardless of the number of people it refers to. If you’re talking to a single person, you still use the ‘plural’ form of the verb with ‘you’.
This happens in other languages where the original function of the pronoun changes. In German, the plural pronoun ‘sie’ is used as a formal term of address ‘Sie’ and takes plural agreement, even when speaking to a single person (“Sprechen Sie deutsch?”). In Brazilian Portuguese, the noun phrase ‘a gente’ “the people” has become a pronoun for first person plural but it takes third person singular agreement on the verb (‘a gente vai’ “we go”, not ‘a gente vamos’).
That’s the thing about using plural pronouns — you pays your money, and you takes your chances.
Back when I were a high school English teacher (28 years in the trenches), I tried many times to come up with a foolproof lesson plan to teach the proper use of the third person singular pronoun. It was just as successful as my plan to teach the proper use of the apostrophe in contractions.
When I retired, I adopted the mantra, “change is good.”
Now, no bad usage bothers us.
Life is good.
Mr. McWhorter is among the cunning linguists who regularly contribute to Language Log. Or at least was — his plate seems otherwise pretty full these days. I haven’t seen a post from him there for a while (although the site still lists him as such.)