Nature touts combining indigenous knowledge and science

I’m not going to criticize Nature too strongly for posting the article below, because most of it, involving how to cooperate with indigenous people when one does field work in their area, describes good practices.

The article includes statements by representatives of three indigenous minorities: a Māori researcher, an Arawak Taíno (Caribbean group) researcher, and a “formally adopted member” of the Qikitagrukmiut group of Alaskans. There are also statements from two people who give grants for research collaborations with indigenous people.

In fact, the practices of Canadian and American grant-givers is, by and large, sensible, though the sensitivity to locals is relatively new compared to pretty bad stuff done when I was a child. (Removal of biological material from countries without permission and the like.) It’s only right to let local inhabitants know what you’re doing, ask their permission, and, when possible, enlist their participation and their expertise. I’m not going to deal with these issues, as I think the movement to involve indigenous people is, by and large, admirable.

But I am going to discuss the statement of Māori researcher Daniel Hikuroa, because it exemplifies some of the problems with trying to see Māori “ways of knowing” as coequal to science (a program that is in fact occurring in New Zealand secondary schools and colleges), and with trying to use superstition as a basis for “science.” This problem seems unique to New Zealand, which has official communications to this end; I do not know of it occurring in other comparable countries.

Click on the screenshot to read (I think it’s still free):

I will fault Nature for one thing, though. Actually, two things. The first is simple:—this sentence (emphasis is mine):

There’s no road map out of science’s painful past. Nature asked three researchers who belong to Indigenous communities in the Americas and New Zealand, plus two funders who work closely with Alaskan Natives, how far we’ve come toward decolonizing science — and how researchers can work more respectfully with Indigenous groups.

The term “decolonizing science” is not only undefined, but pejorative: it implies that science itself is a colonialist enterprise (with the further implication that white men were the colonizers). In fact, science is just a toolkit for finding out true things about the cosmos; colonization is not part of that toolkit. Some people may have been colonizers (not many of them scientists, though, who were too busy to colonize), and some may have used science-based technology, like weapons, to colonize. But science is no more “colonizing” than are architecture, clothing, or art. It’s time to ditch this term, which is about as ambiguous as “structural racism.” If people want to argue that science is inherently racist or that scientists in general try to keep out minorities, then say that, but you’ll be saying something that is no longer true.

Second, the article lacks criticality. That might be expected in such a piece, but when Daniel Hikuroa calls for “weaving folklore into modern science,” well, one might take some exception. More on that below.

So on to Hikuroa’s statement about why we need to incorporate Mātauranga Māori, or Māori “ways of knowing” into science. As always, I note at the outset that traditional knowledge, acquired from trial and error or reasoning, may have a place in modern science. But that’s not all that Mātauranga Māori is; it includes creationism, oral tradition (such as the claim that the Polynesians colonized Antarctica), morality, philosophy, and so on. When you want to weave such indigenous knowledge into modern science, and are trying to make a case for this, it behooves you to give specific examples. Here’s one from Hikuroa:

For example, in Māori tradition, we have these things called taniwha that are like water serpents. When you think of taniwha, you think, danger, risk, be on your guard! Taniwha as physical entities do not exist. Taniwha are a mechanism for describing how rivers behave and change through time. For example, pūrākau say that taniwha live in a certain part of the Waikato River, New Zealand’s longest, running for 425 kilometres through the North Island. That’s the part of the river that tends to flood. Fortunately, officials took knowledge of taniwha into account when they were designing a road near the Waikato river in 2002. Because of this, we’ve averted disasters.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen this example used to defend Māori ways of knowing, probably because it’s only one of a handful of such examples. Leaving aside my doubt that water serpents really were seen as entirely mythological, why does this one example crop up over and over again? I suspect because there aren’t very many. And that paucity deserves examination when arguing that Mātauranga Māori should be taught as coequal to science. If this is the nature of indigenous “science”, it’s worth hearing about, but is far from all the knowledge we’ve acquired about the cosmos that came from pure curiosity.

As we scientists press harder on Māori and their supporters to justify their “coequality” claims for teaching, the more often they argue that the myths in their “ways of knowing” were just that—myths that everybody knew weren’t true, but were somehow practically useful. I don’t believe that. It’s similar to what religionists did when science began showing that their truth claims were wrong: they sweated and wriggled and finally said that most of Scripture is metaphor and was understood as such. Both Christians and Muslims have had their own version of “religious science”, showing that the claims of the Bible or the Qur’an easily comported with modern science. (It’s easy, for example, to say that any creation myth anticipated the Big Bang.) But scripture morphs into myth only when pressured by science. I believe I’ve said this before (one of my few bon mots): “When a scientific claim is falsified, it’s thrown into the garbage claim. When a religious claim is falsified, it’s turned into metaphor.”

This is why, I think, Hikuroa says that “Taniwha” (water serpents) do not exist as physical entities. Is that really the common belief, and was it the case 300 years ago? Or did the myths become mythical only when science came along?

Here’s another example of Hikuroa’s attempt to meld “ways of knowing” with science:

Sometimes, it takes a bit of explanation to convince non-Indigenous scientists that pūrākau are a variation on the scientific method. They’re built on observations and interpretations of the natural world, and they allow us to predict how the world will function in the future. They’re repeatable, reliable, they have rigour, and they’re accurate. Once scientists see this, they have that ‘Aha!’ moment where they realize how well Western science and pūrākau complement each other.

Okay, if this be the case, please give us two dozen predictions drawn from Mātauranga Māori of how the world will function in the future or what we can predict about physical phenomena. (Stuff like “the tide will come in this afternoon” doesn’t count.) I can easily give a lot of examples from modern science in a few minutes: the continents have moved over time, light will bend in a gravitational field, the ancestors of mammals were things we’d recognize as reptiles, making vaccines that allow our bodies to manufacture versions of Covid-19 spike proteins will stimulate the immune system, and so on and so on. All of these predictions, even of what vaccines will do, were the product of pure curiosity (another is CRISPR technology), rather than of solving technical problems of life living that, once solved, don’t really lead to further hypotheses. (E.g., how to catch wild animals—another bit of Mātauranga Māori knowledge).

I tend to be wary of claims that indigenous people have taught us how to be stewards of the land, because they often practiced a slash-and-burn type of cultivation, as did the Māori, who also didn’t do a particularly good job of conserving a good source of meat: the many species of moa that were driven extinct by being bopped by pounamu clubs. We are all guilty of overusing resources, but here’s an example from New Zealand. It’s in Wikipedia, so you know that advocates for indigenous knowledge have already vetted it:

Effectiveness of environmental stewardship: Archeology and Quaternary Geology show that New Zealand’s natural environment changed significantly during the period of precolonial Māori occupation. This has led some academics to question the effectiveness of Māori traditional knowledge in managing the environment. The environmental changes are similar to those following human occupation in other parts of the world, including deforestation (approximately 50%), the loss of the megafauna, more general species extinctions and soil degradation due to agriculture. The models favoured by academics today describe precolonial Māori as accessing resources based on ease of access and energy return. This would have involved moving from one location or food source to another when the original one had become less rewarding. Historically academic models on precolonial environmental stewardship have been closely tied to the idea of the ‘Noble Savage‘. and the now debunked hypothesis of multiple ethnicities being responsible for different aspects of New Zealand’s archeological record.

So if Mātauranga Māori really is a “variation on the scientific method,” and should be taught as thoroughly as is modern science in the science classroom, let us have a knowledge of the cosmos as extensive as that produced by modern science. And let us have predictions that are not simply “the albatross will return next year to breed”.

Of course Nature brings up none of this. Although that’s not the ostensible purpose of their piece (and much of the piece adumbrates good practices), they do manage to work the Satanic Seven into the second paragraph of their piece, describing the seven University of Auckland researchers who wrote a letter criticizing the drive to place Mātauranga Māori up there with modern science.

I’ll add one theory here, which is mine. (Actually, I think someone has said this before.) Calls for coequality of indigenous knowledge and modern science often seem to be surrogates not for scientific equality, but for moral and political equality. But the latter issues are already settled: “done and dusted,” as the British say. But often the claims represent attempts to secure political power, and there we must be more wary. The motivation for claiming that the Polynesians discovered Antarctica, for example, appears to be a lever to give Polynesians more power in deciding the future of Antarctica. That, however, is a debatable issue. It’s as if these falsehoods must be pushed to justify a desire for political power.