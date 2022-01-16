The NYT almost completely ignores the synagogue hostage-taking in Texas

When the hostage situation broke yesterday afternoon in Texas, I kept looking for news about it. Eventually all the media came on board—except the New York Times. By morning they’d been forced to post about it (and I don’t say “forced” lightly), but if you look at the online Times, it’s way, way down beyond the e-fold.
And here’s the paper copy of today’s NYT, sent to me by Anna Krylov. Do you see a mention of the hostage situation there? I don’t. But you can read about a woman killed after being shoved onto the subway tracks. Note as well that on all the evening news stations I watched last night, every one led with the Texas story. Every one! The NYT doesn’t put it on the front page. There’s nothing they love to ignore more than hate crimes against Jews.
Oh, and to the reader who assured me that this was not a terrorist or anti-Jewish act because the perp was a British citizen, read what the NYT has to say now:
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was identified by the F.B.I. on Sunday as the man who took four people, including a rabbi, hostage on Saturday morning at a service at Congregation Beth Israel. The Reform synagogue is in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 residents that is about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas.
Yes, he may well be British citizen, but who says that that group can’t include Islamist terrorists?
Bupkes here:
The Times isn’t fond of the Jews, of course, but we all know that. Still, the lacuna above is appalling. But the NYT is not the only paper that strenuously tried to downplay the Jewish/terrorist angle (though you bet that if the terrorist had been a white supremacist instead of a Pakistani/British Muslim, it would have gotten a lot more coverage). Have a look at this tweet from the BBC:
This is laughable. Not related to the Jewish community? Why a synagogue, then? Why didn’t the perp take hostages in a McDonald’s? Believe me, there are a lot more McDs than there are synagogues in Texas. And why did he ask for the release of a Islamic terrorist prisoner nicknamed “Lady Al Qaeda”? Doesn’t the BBC have any curiosity about these issues?
Want more about how the media put “hostage situation” in scare quotes and other deliberate distortions? Read here.
I’m not going to dwell further on the anti-Semitism of much of the mainstream media, but I’ll tell a relevant joke:
A guy walks into a bar and notices a man talking to the bartender down at the other end. The guy does a double-take because the man talking to the bartender really resembles Hitler.
So the guy goes up to the man and says “Excuse me, but did anybody ever tell you that you look like Hitler?”
The man responds, “Oh, but I am Hitler. I have been reincarnated and I am back on Earth to kill 10 million Jews and 33 geese!”
“Oh, my God! That’s terrible! But why 33 geese?”
Hitler then turns to the bartender and says “See? I told you nobody cares about the Jews.”
To say this is not antisemitism is gaslighting, pure and simple. It is exactly like saying “Islamic” State is not Islamic or Union of “Socialist” Soviet Republics wasn’t socialist. We are supposed to prioritize the sentiments of the woke Left and Islamists over the evidence of our own 5 senses.
That became unsurpassably evident with the event of New Year’s Eve December 31, 2015 in front of Cologne Cathedral when hundreds of largely Muslim men began sexually molesting and assaulting German women. There was almost no coverage until the damn broke because of comments made on facebook.
I believe in the ensuing months Angela Merkel began her crusade against social media, especially facebook.
(BTW, friends of friends were in that square and were harrassed.)
Thousands upon thousands (quite literally, the number being no exaggeration) of young English girls (mostly from working-class and disadvantaged backgrounds, and many no older than 11 or 12)) have been subjected, over the last three decades or so, to grotesque physical and emotional abuse by rape-gangs of almost entirely Muslim heritage (mostly Pakistani by ancestry) operating largely with impunity in dozens of towns and cities. This atrocity was enabled by the complicity of Labour MPs and social workers (as well as of the media, especially The Guardian) out of fear of being labelled “Islamophobic” or “racist.”
Checked it, and it’s false. To check it yourself most easily, go to the wikipedia article of the event and see the sources. There are reports immediately on Jan 1st in Cologne news outlets, like Kölner Stadtanzeiger, Kölnische Rundschau, national news online, e.g. Focus and Express and the big paper of record, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung follows a day later after some evidence and statements were in.
After switching to the WSJ I have never looked back.
My guess is that the FBI only said that they didn’t have anything to suggest that the hostage-taker deliberately targeted a synagogue. After all, the perpetrator is dead and the FBI’s investigation has barely begun. If so, the NYT chose their words carefully in order to send a slightly different message. Again, I’m only guessing.
Some readers may not like this…but it was through Bari Weiss that I found out about this. She found out about it through friends and she then checked local Dallas/Ft Worth media and sent out a note. At that time, major media had token note of it, if that.
I’ve learned that when identity inflected events/crimes happen, it’s usually a very clear and telling moment to see media ideological bent. Very naked then and it pays greatly to spend some time with search engines seeing how differently events are covered. And no, it’s not all out of abuncance of journalistic caution: if the event enhances progressive viewpoints, reporting becomes far more sans souci.
There was no question, given the identity of the hostage taker, that media would do what it could to massage the event…..in the order of the Waukesha parade slaughter. Remember that? Compare that to the endless attention given to the Central Park jogger and the bird watcher…….the Times I think did nearly a dozen articles about it, extremely prominent ones, opened to reader comments.
The NYTimes currently has the story on its homepage, but below an article on Jasper Johns that has a big illustration of one of his gray paintings. In other words, significantly subordinated. The article is not open to reader comments that I can see. Latish last night, the event was more prominently featured by the Times.
(I’ve noticed that whether the Times allows reader comments or not on an article can be an index to how pressing it considers the event given its political and cultural narratives.)
I don’t find myself defending the New York Times a lot these days, but I learned about the hostage taking at about 6:30 last night thru an email from the NYT with the header “Breaking News: The F.B.I. is at a Texas synagogue where an official says four people appear to have been taken hostage by a man heard shouting on a livestream.” It linked to an article, but when I checked the link just now it sent me to a different article titled, “Hostages Rescued Safely, Suspect Dies in Texas Synagogue Standoff”.
Your broader point about the Times is well taken though.
I subscribe to the NYT and didn’t get an email. I guess they knew I was a Jew. 🙂
Note that the FBI man in the video says that the terrorist’s issue (release of Aafia Siddiqui) was not specifically related to the Jewish community. The BBC then dropped that word in their recounting. But dropping that word changes the sentence quite a lot.
HI Coel, copying in a couple of tweets:
When the move toward an alliance between Islamist and White Supremacist terrorist organization evolves into a full-blown thing, what will the NYT feel free to print?
Frankly, I don’t get it. What would motivate the NYT to pass on a story that is on everyone’s mind? Maybe they didn’t have a reporter in the area? But, then again, the incident unfolded over many hours—long enough for FBI agents from Virginia to get there to help. Surely, the Times could have put someone on a plane. (Yes, I know that I’m giving them a big benefit of the doubt here in allowing them a reasonable alibi for not covering the story. If they have a good reason, I’d like to hear it.)
There’s no excuse for the NYT’s lack of coverage – the incident was reported by the mainstream media here in the UK, for example. It must be down to a conscious editorial decision rather than a journalistic lack of resources.
The woke prohibition on saying anything that reflects negatively on Islam.
I commented below the line at today’s Hili to say that it was being reported that the hostage-taker was British – I certainly didn’t mean to imply anything about his motivation, just claiming him as one of our own rather than the more usual home-grown nut job that is the perpetrator in such incidents in the US.
To be fair to the Beeb, their UK website makes the perpetrator’s nationality and motivation as clear as is currently known. He seems to have picked a Texan synagogue not because of any anti-semitism towards that community per se, but because the Islamist convict he supported was in a Texas jail. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60014006
I just checked the online edition — it’s 4:10 pm New York time — and I don’t see anything on the digital “Front Page” that refers to the incident. This is very difficult to understand. Even if this eruption of violent antisemitism is an embarrassment to the paper’s worldview, they can’t possibly think that the event can be “hushed up”.
Is there some mechanism for demanding an explanation?
With the megatons of lax & bagels that have been consumed alongside the Sunday NYT over the last 75yrs or so, one might think they’d have some amount of sensitivity toward a significant part of their market.
Was there any particular event that started this?