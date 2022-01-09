It’s Sunday, which means a themed batch of bird photos by John Avise. John’s intro and captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them:

More Drab Flycatchers, and Then a Surprise

Last week, Jerry posted my photos of several sibling species in the genus Empidonax, drab little flycatchers commonly known as “empids” (see here). Many other flycatchers (family Tyrannidae) likewise are dressed in conservative grays and browns (and are not sexually dimorphic). A few of these non-empid flycatchers are the subject of this week’s post, but there is one North American flycatcher that blatantly contradicts the dull flycatcher motif. The male Vermilion Flycatcher has a brilliant red-and-black plumage that makes this species unmistakable. Why does this sole species depart so spectacularly from the flycatcher norm?

It’s a total mystery to me, so the question is on my bucket list of avian queries I’d love to have answered.

Eastern Phoebe (Sayornis phoebe) (Michigan):