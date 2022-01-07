Wired touts astrology as a practice that works

The other day, when I criticized the op-ed in Scientific American that tarred E. O. Wilson (along with others like Mendel and Darwin) as a “racist”, I added the usual observation: the magazine is getting terminally woke and nonscientific. One hopes it would regain its former status as a sought-after place for laypeople to learn about science, but that won’t happen until they replace the Editor-in-Chief and/or get a new philosophy.

One commenter, though, suggested that a good replacement for Sci. Am. is Wired. I haven’t read Wired much, and have no strong feelings about it one way or the other. But this new article—yes, an article, not an op-ed—suggests that Wired, too, may be the victim of woo, and bears watching. Click on the screenshot to read:

It’s the usual modern apologia for astrology, which can’t bring itself to admit that astrology is a “science” that can make accurate predictions, and also argues that astrology is much more than just a form of “cold reading” or therapy: the stars and planets really do affect our futures in some way we don’t understand. Since there is no evidence that tests of astrology, properly conducted, show any ability to predict personality or the future (see below) this is basically Wired magazine’s presentation of woo—without any criticism. It is touting astrology, which victimizes people who pay good morning for nothing.

It’s even worse, for the author is identified this way:

Diana Rose Harper is a professional consulting & teaching astrologer currently living in southern California. Her website is here, and if you look around, you’ll see that her fees, while unspecified, are somewhat negotiable: I deeply believe that integrating with self is one of the most important things we can do to improve this world we live in. I am also committed to ensuring that healing work is not limited to those with lots of disposable income. If you feel a connection with me and the services I provide, but lack the financial flexibility to pay my full fees, please email me so we can discuss lower fees or alternative ways to pay. Like everyone, I still need to eat and pay rent, but I will be as accommodating as I can be. Folks who identify as trans, gender non-conforming, immigrant, POC, and/or who are involved in activist work will be given priority for sliding scale. I suppose that’s admirable, though a lack of income—rather than sexual or racial status—would seem to be a better criterion for identifying those in need. Let me add one thing. It is entirely possible that consulting an astrologer might show better effects on one’s mood or outlook on life than people a control group in which an astrologer is not consulted. After all, astrologers are experts at cold reading, sussing out people’s fears, and in counseling them, sometimes in an empathic way. Compared to no therapy at all, astrology might be effective—though I maintain it would be no better than random guesses in predicting the future, especially if the astrologer has no foreknowledge about her clients or doesn’t make guesses based on knowing them. The only way to do that is a double blind test, and the only one I know of failed miserably. The double-blind aspect was that the astrologers were provided with the volunteers’ natal astrological charts and asked to analyze the charts and describe the subjects’ personalities. The subject was then provided (blind) with their own chart as well as with two other charts from different people, and asked to pick out their own. They didn’t do statistically better than chance at picking their own horoscope (random expectation = 33% correctness). But read the paper for yourself. Its title reminds me of similar articles that could be called “How do you practice responsible dowsing?” or “How do you practice responsible psychic surgery?”. I just want to give a few quotes from Ms. Harper’s article (and, of course Wired‘s article as well) to show you the kind of gobbledybook astrologers spew when pressed to justify their practice. Bold headings are mine; quotes are indented: Yes, it works! And it’s historically justified! ASTROLOGY IS A predictive art. And though many astrologers twist themselves into intellectual knots in an attempt to legitimize astrology within a scientific materialist paradigm—thereby creating a boundary between astrology and less-reputable “fortune-telling,” and avoiding guilt-by-association proximity with swindling “psychics”—there is no mechanistic explanation for how it works. Empirical astrological data, while extant, fails to satisfy the craving for clearly replicable quantitative results. The massively subjective nature of astrological interpretation doesn’t help: Two astrologers can look at the same planetary configuration and come to decidedly different conclusions, and sometimes, they’re both right. Check out the link for “extant”, implying that there are actual data justifying the use of planetary and celestial positions in helping people. It just goes to the journal for astrologers! And here’s a historical justification: Still, rulers of nations and empires have a long history of relying on astrologers as part of the growth and maintenance of power; there’s just as long a history of astrologers being imprisoned (or worse). The ability to predict is precisely what makes astrology so potent, and exactly what brings risk into astrological practice. There’s no test of the ability to predict that shows it works, and a “long history” proves nothing. There’s a long history of people praying to God and Jesus, but that doesn’t mean either that these figures exist or that prayer works. Gobbledygook! It works but it requires a combination of stars and empathy! Whether or not you “believe” in astrology—I personally don’t “believe” in astrology; I practice it—let’s consider that its multiple millennia of history points to something valuable and meaningful within it. I’ve witnessed astrology and its predictions massively improve countless situations in my own life, in my friends’ lives, and in my students’ and clients’ lives. Fraught as prediction may be, when well-wielded, its usefulness is infinite. Given that astrology has been used to predict for all of its history, the question becomes: What is responsible astrological prediction? Her answer is that astrology uses the stars and planets, but uses them with empathy (e.g., therapy). But her explanation is so garbled that I don’t know what the hell she’s trying to say. I suspect this obfuscation is deliberate. All the astrologers I spoke with emphasized confounding factors as one key reason astrological prediction is never, ever 100 percent certain. “People have misconceptions that the astrologer is looking into a crystal ball and seeing the future perfectly depicted,” says Brennan, “but that’s not actually what astrology is.” This is where prediction turns into many astrologers’ preferred future-oriented word: forecasting. Astrological forecasting tends to describe the future more thematically or archetypically than concretely, and the vast majority of astrological prediction today falls into this category. Forecasting has more room for varied possible outcomes and allows for human error within interpretation. Horoscopes work this way, as do year-ahead and planetary ingress forecasts, and it’s often exactly what happens inside of one-to-one consultations between astrologers and their clients. As Harper repeats often in her article: Astrology can be WRONG! There are bugs. My question is “Can astrology do better than non-astrological therapy, or, when tested blind, better than chance?”

But the celestial charts are still important! As Sam Reynolds, an astrologer who started out as a skeptic and has served on the board for the international astrology organization ISAR, points out, even character analysis via the natal chart is essentially a form of thematic forecasting: “By virtue of looking at your character, [astrology] can bespeak what is likely to manifest, what we’re likely dealing with,” an extension of Heraclitus’s dictum that “character is destiny.” Character influences how we navigate the circumstances life throws at us. “Fate has two arms: one of them is yours,” he says. “Astrology is about learning how to work the arm that you can work.” Working the workable arm of fate is what astrologer, teacher, and CUSP app cofounder Kirah Tabourn does for herself and for her clients. A planning-focused astrologer, Tabourn considers prediction to provide “more grounding in the present by having some idea of the patterning of the future,” including the precious gift of organizing one’s life. “[Astrological timing] helps people feel like there’s some structure, an order to things,” she says. “It helps people make decisions.” . . .However, knowing that people make choices based on astrology comes with an imperative to be as ethical as possible when translating celestial movements for clients. “Our clients and content consumers are often in a space of putting a lot of weight into what [astrologers] say,” adds Tabourn. “Being really mindful of that power dynamic is super important.” The downside to the immense meaning-making potential of astrology? It renders the practice vulnerable to misuse by uncareful types with dubious commitment to honorable behavior. An astrologer more concerned with being right or being (in)famous than they are with being helpful runs the very real risk of chasing sensationalism at the expense of integrity. This results in people who use astrology as an excuse to be an ambulance chaser or to create viral, fear-mongering social media content. Astrologers without deliberate training in counseling skills or trauma-informed practice, even those with the very best intentions, run the risk of inadvertently distressing their clients rather than supporting them. Some professional astrological organizations attempt to address these issues through codes of ethics, but because there’s no governing body dictating who can and cannot call themselves an astrologer, such codes are limited in their capacity to reign in practitioners behaving irresponsibly. Additionally, those codes, by their very nature, cannot fully address ethical differences across cultures or generational divides.

Note the emphasis on counseling and empathy. If her astrology “works” (and that has yet to be ascertained), it will surely be due to the “friend/counselor effect”. Talking to anyone who empathizes with you, whether or not they are “paid friends”, is better than doing nothing.

I’ll draw this piece to a merciful close, though Harper says a lot more that one could parse. But why bother; there’s no material way the alignment of stars and planets when you are born could affect your personality or future. Until we think there’s a naturalistic way this could happen, I’ll just end with Hitchens’s Razor: Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence. For astrology, as with many species of woo, there is no evidence for it at all, much less “extraordinary” evidence. In this case, Wired is not only “unscientific”, but antiscientific.