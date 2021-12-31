Matt Taibbi worries that the Dems are shooting themselves in the foot again

In Matt Taibbi’s latest piece on Substack (click below for free access, but subscribe if you read often), he’s worried that the Democrats aren’t really parsing what happened when a Republican, Glenn Youngkin, defeated Democratic incumbent Terry McAuliffe in the recent race. A lot of it was about schooling, and about McAuliffe’s comment that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach,” which apparently drove a lot of voters towards Youngkin. Taibbi sees this gaffe as on par with Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment during her run against Trump, and thinks that Democrats are dismissing McAuliffe’s statement as one that simply appeals to racists.
Taibbi, on the other hand, thinks there’s more to it than that, and Dems should be thinking hard about education. 23 Democrats are planning not to run for re-election in Congress next year, and that’s a big worry.
Click the screenshot to read (if you’re paywalled, try a judicious inquiry):
Once again this falls in the category of words and actions that make Democrats look like elitists in the eyes of Middle America, and there’s something to that. The dismissal of parents’ concerns is exemplified, says Taibbi, by recent words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, head of the NYT’s 1619 Project:
On the full Meet the Press Sunday, Todd in an ostensibly unrelated segment interviewed 1619 Project author and New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones about Republican efforts in some states to ban teaching of her work. He detoured to ask about the Virginia governor’s race, which seemingly was decided on the question, “How influential should parents be about curriculum?” Given that Democrats lost Virginia after candidate Terry McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach,” Todd asked her, “How do we do this?”
Hannah-Jones’s first answer was to chide Todd for not remembering that Virginia was lost not because of whatever unimportant thing he’d just said, but because of a “right-wing propaganda campaign that told white parents to fight against their children being indoctrinated.” This was standard pundit fare that for the millionth time showed a national media figure ignoring, say, the objections of Asian immigrant parents to Virginia policies, but whatever: her next response was more notable. “I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught,” Hannah-Jones said. “I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies or science.”
Even odder were her next comments, regarding McAuliffe’s infamous line about parents. About this, Hannah-Jones said:
We send our kids to school because we want our kids to be taught by people with expertise in the subject area… When the governor, or the candidate, said he didn’t think parents should be deciding what’s being taught in school, he was panned for that, but that’s just a fact.
In the wake of McAuliffe’s loss, the “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach” line was universally tabbed a “gaffe” by media. I described it in the recent “Loudoun County: A Culture War in Four Acts” series in TK as the political equivalent of using a toe to shoot your face off with a shotgun, but this was actually behind the news cycle. Yahoo! said the “gaffe precipitated the Democrat’s slide in the polls,” while the Daily Beast’s blunter headline was, “Terry McAuliffe’s White-Guy Confidence Just Fucked the Dems.”
If Hannah-Jones abjures expertise in educaiton, why is she trying hard to foist the message of the 1619 Project on American secondary schools? She’s being disingenuous.
What’s happened, says Taibbi is that Dems are fobbing off McAuliffe’s loss as on racist parents who don’t want their kids to learn about Critical Race Theory, and those Democrats who still adhere to mantra “defer to the experts” that they use, usually justifiably, for science. But it didn’t work for economics or foreign policy, and, says Taibbi, is certainly doomed to fail when it comes to education:
But parenting? For good reason, there’s no parent anywhere who believes that any “expert” knows what’s better for their kids than they do. Parents of course will rush to seek out a medical expert when a child is sick, or has a learning disability, or is depressed, or mired in a hundred other dilemmas. Even through these inevitable terrifying crises of child rearing, however, all parents are alike in being animated by the absolute certainty — and they’re virtually always right in this — that no one loves their children more than they do, or worries about them more, or agonizes even a fraction as much over how best to shepherd them to adulthood happy and in one piece.
Implying the opposite is a political error of almost mathematically inexpressible enormity. This is being done as part of a poisonous rhetorical two-step. First, Democrats across the country have instituted radical policy changes, mainly in an effort to address socioeconomic and racial disparities. These included eliminating standardized testing to the University of California system, doing away with gifted programs (and rejecting the concept of gifted children in general), replacing courses like calculus with data science or statistics to make advancement easier, and pushing a series of near-parodical ideas with the aid of hundreds of millions of dollars from groups like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that include things like denouncing emphasis on “getting the right answer” or “independent practice over teamwork” as white supremacy.
When criticism ensued, pundits first denied as myth all rumors of radical change, then denounced complaining parents as belligerent racists unfit to decide what should be taught to their children, all while reaffirming the justice of leaving such matters to the education “experts” who’d spent the last decade-plus doing things like legislating grades out of existence. This “parents should leave ruining education to us” approach cost McAuliffe Virginia, because it dovetailed with what parents had long been seeing and hearing on the ground.
So, he says, it’s not merely resistance to teaching Critical Race Theory in schools. All of us hear constantly about the trend to lower school standards in the name of equity, and if you care about your kids’ education, that rankles, especially if you want your kid to excel. I’ll give just one more quote:
The complaints of most Loudoun parents I spoke with about curriculum were usually double-edged. The first thing that drove many crazy was the recognition that whatever their kids were learning in school, it was less and less the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. Kids were coming home showing weird deficiencies in obvious areas of need, forcing parents, and especially working mothers, to devote long evening hours to catching their kids up on things like spelling and multiplication tables. “I grew up laughing at the idea of homeschooling. I thought that was an idea for religious kooks,” one mother told me. “But after a while, I caught myself thinking, ‘I’m doing all the teaching anyway, why not just cut out the middleman?’”
Parents talked incessantly about the lowering of standards in Loudoun, whether it was the dropping of midterms and finals in 2015, or the school’s new “Retake Policy,” which not only set an arbitrary floor of 50% on all “summative assessments” (the word “test” has been mostly out of use for at least a decade there, apparently because it puts too much pressure on students), but automatically allowed students to retake tests if they scored below 80%. The rule also required teachers to accept a humorous euphemism called “late-work.”
School bureaucrats are motivated in almost every case to not only avoid giving bad grades, but to pre-empt efforts to track children as ahead or behind by slotting them in certain classes. In a phenomenon replicated in other parts of the country, kids in Loudoun take the same math classes all the way through their junior years in high school, when they’re finally allowed to take advanced courses. As a result, students who are ready for calculus sit in the same classrooms as students still struggling with pre-algebra, putting teachers in a nearly impossible bind — how do you design “summatives” for kids on such different levels? — and all but guaranteeing that the bulk of kids don’t learn much, or near enough.
Some version of this dysfunction story is going on in districts all over the country. If you drill down into reasons, they usually come down to local bureaucrats discovering that lowering standards and eliminating measurable forms of achievement works as a short-term political solution on a variety of fronts, from equity politics to dealing with parent groups, teachers’ unions, and public and private funding sources.
Those who lower standards never admit what their real reasons are, but you’d have to be without neurons not to know the real reason.
I think all of us who mourn the lowering of standards will understand that: it’s not just about CRT, but about all the changes being made for one reason only, to ensure “equity” in achievement and representation. Middle America, apparently, isn’t as woke as Upper (Middle) Class America, and they want their children challenged to achieve. Eliminating SATs, homework, tracking, and so on, will, assets Taibbi, help “Bring back Trump”, for it tells worried parents that the message of the Democrats is “we know how to raise your kids better than you.”
I am no pundit, but at least this makes sense. And I’m sure James Carville would agree.
17 thoughts on “Matt Taibbi worries that the Dems are shooting themselves in the foot again”
During my UK school years 58 to 72 … I don’t recall my parents ever having a say in what subjects and what was in the subjects. Even as I progressed through high school … subjects were whittled down, dropping art and history and eventually everything but maths, physics, and chemistry for the final two years. It was my choice … so to speak.
I’m wondering the issue is how children are being taught. When we look at critical race and evolution theories, we are using theory in two very different senses.
Democrats really should keep their real agenda secret. No way most Americans would vote for it.
Republicans DO keep their agenda secret, for exactly that reason.
Where does that leave us?
L
Taibbi is very much correct, but he doesn’t go nearly far enough. I know multiple families in places where the school district is considered among the best, and they are absolutely distraught about what their children aren’t learning and the opportunities they’re no longer being given. Some of them have truly gifted children who go home and spend their entire nights watching lectures on YouTube because they’re not being taught the kind of math or science that they deserve and from which they’d actually benefit; instead, they’re constantly retreading ground they covered well before and know inside and out. Even for the kids who aren’t gifted, the parents of course still think that they’re not being given the opportunities to learn nearly as much as they can. I also have friends within education who are seeing standards and opportunities stripped away bit by bit, and they too have no idea what to do about it. And, no matter how many times the media tells all these people that these kinds of complaints are “racist propaganda,” the parents know the facts on the ground.
I’d also note the mainstream liberal media’s rather brilliant pivot once those “anti-CRT” bills started popping up. At first, the media dismissed them, but soon it turned to painting them as a way to whitewash American history, part of a wider conspiracy to continue “white supremacy.” (By the way, is there anyone here under the age of 40 and educated in the US who didn’t learn in public school about the many atrocities we committed as a country, from the Trail of Tears to the slave trade? Who didn’t have tons of hours spent on learning our sordid history, like opposition to the Civil Rights Movement, integration? I was sure as hell taught that stuff from a very early age and beyond. It was never glossed over or whitewhashed). The media needs to learn an important lesson: most white people, like most people of every race, are not rich or upper class or even upper-middle class. Many if not most of them are struggling. The Dems and their allies in the mainstream media haven’t learned yet that these culture war issues are no longer helping them to distract the regular voter (and not just white ones! Look at the ways Latino and even black voters are trending) from the biggest issue: economic inequality. And, as a side-note, the idea of the same outlets that push the well-documented dishonesty of the 1619 Project and its ilk, while at the same time claiming their opposition wants to teach historical BS in school, is shameful. But saying this increase in concern over education is just coming from racists is the best pivot they have available to them right now, so they’re pushing it with everything they can, because they seem totally committed to this cause of dumbing down education and inserting propaganda into curricula.
I know that the upcoming elections will be disastrous for the Dems on both the state and federal levels, so I’m already looking beyond that. I desperately hope that the Party will learn the proper lessons from the upcoming disaster, but my fear and best guess is that they will become even more entrenched in the bad ideas and rhetoric that led to it, and that the supporting media will continue to talk down to the public for not going along. It’s time to change strategy. People aren’t buying what the Dems are selling right now, and trying even harder to sell a turd doesn’t convince people that it’s gold; it just makes its stink even more apparent.
I’m way NOT under the age of 40.
I didn’t find out about the Japanese-American internment during WWII until I was in college. My history classes were very much focused on the exceptional wonderfulness of the US. Women and minorities were pretty much invisible, except for maybe Clara Barton. Susan B. Anthony? Um, no. Anyone at all with dark skin? No again.
Surely there must be a middle ground here somewhere.
L
I do not think this particular area is all that important right now but I am not in the education business. Yes, I went to school but that was long ago. The important things right now for the democrats is to get loud and fight back against the republicans and their goal of undermining democracy and our election systems in this country, particularly at the state level. That means getting rid of the filibuster and passing some federal laws to re-establish voting rights, including the running of elections and process, removing gerrymandering and installing meaningful punishment for anyone who attempts to interrupt voting process. They also need to remove the filibuster to pass important climate change legislation and women’s rights. I just think the fight to overhaul the public school system has to come after all of this. It is important but not at the top right now.
Determining if we can even still have a fair and free election is first on our list. Everything else must come after. What the republicans are building right now will eliminate voting completely. It will be literally – not who gets to vote but who counts the vote.
A lot of voters have children, and for most parents their children’s welfare is first on the list.
Will their children’s welfare be protected in a right-wing dictatorship?
Good luck with that.
L
Thanks Linda. I do not mean to downplay the education part, but the thing between democrats and republicans is mostly a debate that never gets resolved. Right now in Oklahoma they have passed a law allowing any parent to ban any book from the library. Yes sir, that’s who I want making the decisions for my kids.
> Will their children’s welfare be protected in a right-wing dictatorship?
My understanding is that more and more parents want to be (or empower) the dictatorship protecting their children’s welfare (many parents I know believe that their underage children do not have basic adult-level human rights or civil rights. The only rights the US Constitution grants humans of a certain age are the ability to vote and the ability to take certain offices.). Interestingly, I have watched media featuring adult millennials lately where significant others view themselves primarily as their partners’ protectors, too. People seem to be building up more and more layers of protecting – and of being protected.
I could not agree with you more that the Republican threat to democracy is by far the greatest threat to this country. But, I fear that for the voters that can swing elections this may not be the case. Indeed, probably for most voters the threat to democracy, even if they are aware of this threat, does not place high on their list of priorities or, if they do, many buy the Big Lie and view Democrats the threat. For most cultural and/or economic issues top their agenda. This is why local school issues or similar issues will determine their votes regardless of what Trump and his scared stiff yes-people in Congress may do.
The Democrats are in political trouble for many reasons including Covid, inflation, and political infighting. I think they are aware of this. But, they don’t seem to be aware that elections, particularly on the local level, are often determined by local, cultural issues, such as school issues. Republicans make wild or exaggerated charges and Democrats find themselves like a deer caught in the headlights. Until they learn how to speak to voters, particularly white voters, on the local issues that concern them greatly, they will remain in political trouble. In fact, I think that almost all voters that are parents are not happy with the degradation of standards in school, regardless of race or ethnicity. I’ve asked this question before: will Democrats ever learn?
On a slightly unrelated note, I disagree with Taibbi when he thinks that the replacement of calculus with statistics is a degradation of standards. Statistics is not all that easy a subject, but it is invaluable to learn it to understand when so called statistical analyses are legitimate or bogus.
I think that Democrats would do well to describe what a right-wing dictatorship will look like. Most readers here understand that there will be political imprisonments, free speech will be illegal, and other First Amendment freedoms will disappear.
But in terms of day to day effects, most people don’t care about that stuff. They will, however, care when Social Security and Medicare disappear. Ditto the Affordable Care programs and Medicaid. Birth control will be outlawed. The Post Office will be privatized, and possibly killed off altogether.
We may very well see road tolls nationwide, as road maintenance is privatized. Drug prices, already high, will skyrocket.
I could go on, but the main thing is that all the culture war stuff is to distract from the 1% plundering the economy. Unless we can save our democracy, the culture wars will continue, as will the theft.
L
Sure, Terry McAuliffe’s statement was a “gaffe” — in the sense that Michael Kinsley defined that term: “a truthful statement told accidentally.”
Parents should have the opportunity to express their views on the matter to those who set public school curricula. But they should not themselves be performing that task or be given a veto over what’s taught. Were they, we’d undoubtedly still have prayer in public schools, though not sex education or students’ being taught evolution by naturalistic processes.
Way back when I was a kid going to school my parents were in the PTA. They had meeting to attend and also got one on one time with the teachers. I am sure most of it was about us, their kids. I do not think they had any direct input into what was being taught in the classroom. The idea that they, the parents would have any say in what was taught simply did not come up.
FWIW, in the UK we have a National Curriculum, which attracts occasional brickbats from all corners of the political spectrum, but is largely apolitical, wholly knowledge-based, and seeks the most effective teaching methods for each subject. It has many defects: the science curriculum, in particular, is far too theoretical and not experimental enough. (When I was at school in the 60s, what made me want to do science was the delightful prospect of being able to mess around with exotic substances in labs).
I have been a Primary School Governor for over 30 years, and have never in that time come across any parent who seriously questioned what the school was teaching or how. There are procedures for consulting parents over subjects such as Relationships and Sex Education (RSE), which is taught on a graduated basis from the age of 7. My school has recently revised its RSE curriculum and sent the draft proposals out to parents, without any objections or even queries. Parents are basically not allowed to withdraw their children from any part of the NC, apart from the ‘daily act of worship’ , which is regrettably still a legal obligation in all schools (although widely ignored).
It mostly works. The number of kids who are withdrawn altogether and home-schooled is a serious concern. There are occasional protests, mostly by Islamists, about things that they regard as unacceptable, such as discussions about the Mahomed cartoons in a lesson about freedom of speech. And there are hundreds of unofficial schools, from madrassas to Jewish Haredi establishments, to frankly loony Christian outfits, that pass under the radar. But in general there is no sense that parents have the right to dictate to schools what they should be teaching or how.
Sorry for the lengthy post.
The doctrines of our Progressive educrats have a certain logical consistency.
Once old-fashioned subjects like arithmetic are recast into a social justice
form (e.g., there are no correct answers), students will no longer learn any
useable form of the subject matter (e.g., how to do arithmetic). At that point, testing (or rather, Summative Assessments) will reveal this deficiency, and so testing itself must be sidelined, and ultimately abolished. Since admission to advanced classes requires prior testing, the advanced classes cannot be
continued once testing is out. In any case, the very term “advanced” implies a progression, which violates the principle of universal Equity, so advanced
classes are out for this reason as well.
Nonetheless, one cannot help noticing that educrats always take pains to display their advanced degrees, and thus their expertise. When all training is in the hands of experts with a BA in Critical Justice Theory and a PhD in Educational Leadership, what can possibly go wrong? Don’t the airplanes
fly themselves, the smartphones appear spontaneously, the electricity come magically out of the walls, and doesn’t our medical well-being really depend only on correct attitudes and then on indigenous folk-remedies?
You should see The NY state department of health policy on antiviral Covid treatment. If you’re white, best luck. Racism is a health emergency per our current Governor. I guess they are fighting racism with…. racism?