Betty White died

Betty White was one of those people who seemed immortal, but, alas, it proved not to be. In fact I found out about that she died yesterday in a tweet from God:

I TOOK BETTY WHITE?!? NOW?!? I am a terrible, horrible, cruel, miserable God. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) December 31, 2021

The Golden Girl was 99, and it was less than three weeks from her 100th birthday on January 17. The cause of death hasn’t been reported.

A statement from her agent and friend::

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

And from CNN:

But starting with her performance as acerbic kitchen diva Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — beginning when she was 51 — White developed a knack for portraying the apparently pure-hearted elder, full of Midwestern sincerity, who had a randy inner life. In doing so, she created a new generation of fans, a base that only grew larger as she entered her 90s. She was the sexually experienced, if otherwise naïve, Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” White also played a flinty and sometimes violent secretary on “Boston Legal.” She had a guest spot on “The Simpsons,” hosted “Saturday Night Live” — the oldest person ever to do so — and even appeared in a self-mocking ad for Snickers candy bars. Through it all, she took her success — if not her work — lightly. “I’m having the time of my life, and the fact that I’m still working — how lucky can you get?” she told the Huffington Post in 2012. Here’s her Snicker’s commercial: