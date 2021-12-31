Betty White was one of those people who seemed immortal, but, alas, it proved not to be. In fact I found out about that she died yesterday in a tweet from God:
I TOOK BETTY WHITE?!?
NOW?!?
I am a terrible, horrible, cruel, miserable God.
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) December 31, 2021
The Golden Girl was 99, and it was less than three weeks from her 100th birthday on January 17. The cause of death hasn’t been reported.
A statement from her agent and friend::
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
And from CNN:
But starting with her performance as acerbic kitchen diva Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — beginning when she was 51 — White developed a knack for portraying the apparently pure-hearted elder, full of Midwestern sincerity, who had a randy inner life. In doing so, she created a new generation of fans, a base that only grew larger as she entered her 90s.
She was the sexually experienced, if otherwise naïve, Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”
White also played a flinty and sometimes violent secretary on “Boston Legal.” She had a guest spot on “The Simpsons,” hosted “Saturday Night Live” — the oldest person ever to do so — and even appeared in a self-mocking ad for Snickers candy bars.
Through it all, she took her success — if not her work — lightly.
“I’m having the time of my life, and the fact that I’m still working — how lucky can you get?” she told the Huffington Post in 2012.
Here’s her Snicker’s commercial:
4 thoughts on “Betty White died”
This is apt: https://twitter.com/Skeptic_George/status/1477010871440318469
I thought Betty White would make it to 100. Damn. You know her husband died in 1981. Amazing woman.
I am very sorry to learn of Betty White’s death. I remember her most for her role on the “Golden Girls” as the naive Rose, often being unaware of the snide remarks directed at her by the other girls, but always kind and endearing.
Well, crap. But I believe everyone really like her, and we were lucky to have her around for so long.