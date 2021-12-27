As E. O. Wilson died yesterday, I thought today would be an appropriate day to post photos of ants, his favorite research subject. Fortunately, reader Tony Eales from Queensland sent a batch of ant photos recently (there are two ant-mimicking spiders as well), and here they are. The captions and ID’s are Tony’s, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

I don’t know about other places in the world, but the leaf litter in Australia is the kingdom of ants. No matter where I go there are probably two or more Polyrhachis species, Iridomyrmex and Crematogaster everywhere you look along with tiny Pheidole sp. and even smaller species, orders of magnitude tinier than the large Polyrharchis .

It takes a little courage to lie down among all these ants crawling everywhere but none of the species above have ever caused me more than a mild inconvenience (as long as you aren’t near an Iridomyrmex purpureus nest. They don’t have a sting but the ants are large, their colonies are huge and they swarm aggressively)

However, you do need to watch out for Bull Ants.

In the course of testing the pain induced by hymenopteran stings for his famous Sting Pain Index, Justin Schmidt tried a few species of Myrmecia AKA Bull Ants. He gave the ratings as follows

Myrmecia simillma – 1.5 – Intense, ripping, and sharp. The dog’s tooth found its mark.

Myrmecia gulosa – 1.5 – A sneaky, unassuming ache. Like a brightly colored LEGO, charming till it’s lodged in the arch of your foot in the dark.

Myrmecia rufinodis – 1.5 – Shockingly sharp. A scalpel just lanced your palm.

Myrmecia pilosula – 2 – The oven mitt had a hole in it when you pulled the cookies out of the oven. (of note, M. pilosula is the only ant species recorded to have killed humans)

All of these species are southeastern species and do not occur where I am. However, I have no desire to test the species living in my state of Queensland and see how they rate.

Happily, Myrmecia are never the most common species where I am, and in most open forest environments, they are quite rare.

I did come across a newly mated queen Myrmecia queenslandicus excavating its first nesting chamber: