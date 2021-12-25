MERRY CHRISTMAS! Here’s a present to the world from science—international science.
I know people are up in Europe, and if you’re an early riser in America, you’ll want to see this too (the Kiwis and Aussies will be asleep unless they’re night owls). The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched today, on Christmas Day, at 7:20 Eastern U.S. time, or 6:20 Chicago time. I’m already up at 4:30 to do my ablutions and have coffee before the big takeoff. The good news is that many Americans will be forced to be awake by early-rising kids who want to open their presents.
When this is posted it will be 6 a.m. Eastern U.S. time: 1 hour and 20 minutes to go! And the NASA feed below will have begun.
You know what’s happening: the space telescope, far more powerful than the Hubble, will provide oodles of scientific information, including detecting infrared light from billions of years ago. You can read about it at Wikipedia, or at the NASA site
Here’s the NASA live feed:
Fingers crossed!
A feed from the NASA site that does have commentary (click on screenshot to go to NASA t.v.):
And another live feed:
I believe all conditions are go (things are “nominal”, as they say), and only weather or one other thing could mess up the launch (xkcd cartoon courtesy of Matthew):
12 thoughts on “Wake up! Space telescope to be launched today at 7:20 Eastern time.”
And lots of ritual sacrificing of turkeys, as an offering to the gods.
You likely wrote that before sipping the coffee, 🙂 since the Sun’s corona thing is another mission, the Parker Solar Probe. JWST will stay Earth-distance from the Sun, and indeed will try to keep as cool as possible, and has a large, multi-layer sun shield for that purpose, since it will often be observing in infra-red light.
Indeed, I wrote that a few minutes after waking up. Fixed, thanks.
It’s not more powerful than the “Hubbell” but than the Hubble telescope.
Merry Christmas to you, too. Thanks for the snarky correction.
We shall hope. …
And away she goes!
I wish everyone who’s not involved with the operation itself would stop saying “nominal”. “Nominal” doesn’t mean “normal” in everyday language.
But, a good launch so far!
Very little clapping and cheering. Very different from a SpaceX launch!
The clapping and cheering occurred when the telescope separated from the remaining bit of the vehicle. It was a fantastic launch.
Now the NASA guy is telling the story of Jesus’s birth and quoting from the Bible while touting the wonders of God!!!!!. Did they have to ruin the announcing with this? Lots of viewers are NOT Christians or even believers.
It was spectacular to watch.
what an achievement!