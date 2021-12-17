A drone descent down Angel Falls

Here’s a wonderful video taken from a drone circumambulating the tallest waterfall in the world, which of course is Angel Falls in Venezuela. The spot is difficult of access, and it’s always been on my bucket list. I doubt that I’ll ever see it, but what a sight it must be!

The YouTube notes:

GoPro Family member @Ellis van Jason sets off on an adventure to Venezuela to capture the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall. Angel Falls, known as Salto Ángel, has an initial drop of 2,648ft (807m) and a total height of 3,212 (979m).

h/t: Paul