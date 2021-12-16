“Jeopardy” shows that the Woke have won

I received an email from reader Paul Topping, and I thought it was both amusing and sad. I have his permission to post it, so I’ll give it to you just as I got it:
My wife and I watch “Jeopardy!” regularly. This last Tuesday, they had an answer and question that might amuse you. This week and last they are doing their “Professors Tournament” which, obviously, features college professors. This question/answer was the “Daily double” in the first (single) Jeopardy part of the show.
Answer:
Biologist T.H. Huxley was a renowned defender of this theory & in 1893 famously lectured on it ‘& Ethics’
Contestant (English Prof from Penn State U, Hester Blum):
What is eugenics?
Host:
Sorry, the question is “What is evolution?”
I don’t think this contestant was well-informed on science. She laughed out loud when the subject for Final Jeopardy was introduced: Physics.
When I wrote Paul that this was both sad and funny, he responded:
t’s interesting but not surprising that someone would know just enough science to name scientists to cancel but not much beyond that. If it’s any consolation, she lost the contest.
It would be an English professor, wouldn’t it? (Or a sociologist or cultural anthropologist!)
I’ve written about T. H. Huxley (“Darwin’s bulldog”) several times, and about how his reputation has been unfairly besmirched. Huxley College of the Environment at Western Washington University, for instance, has been renamed because the University deemed Huxley a racist. Now T. H. seems to be more associated with eugenics than with biology, abolitionism, or science education. And he was NEVER a proponent of eugenics!
Let’s hope that this is just a person who knows nothing about science, maybe someone with a faulty memory about scientific terms. I don’t think this one incident means that the “woke” have won, but maybe that their influence is far bigger than they deserve. They need opposition, especially from we who consider ourselves liberals and progressives, and there are a lot of us.
Here is the episode on j-archive.
https://www.j-archive.com/showgame.php?game_id=7214
The “wokesters” and the “wokerati” face relatively little opposition and one imagines that they realize how much fear they engender in any and all who criticize them. They now occupy the commanding heights of the culture (the means of academic, cultural, and journalistic production), and even, to some extent, of the economy, with The Great Awokening having managed to influence even corporate America. The battle against this new faith (totalizing and totalitarian) will be long and hard indeed.
I agree, and the professor may have been steered toward her answer by the “& ethics” connection.
I watch bits of the show, but I am glad I did not see this exchange. I would have spewed out my beer or wine.
Don’t you think that if Jeopardy has stated the answer was “eugenics” then the Woke would have won. Maybe someone on the science-questions staff added this question on purpose as a public service, in reaction to the brouhaha at Bellingham. Trying to look on what’s left of the bright side!
Yes, once I heard the contestant’s answer I held my breath hoping that it was considered incorrect.
I haven’t noticed much wokeness on Jeopardy. They clearly have thrown in more questions about Black and brown authors, history, and culture in recent years which is ok. IMHO, they haven’t overdone it. On the other hand, they have had Dr. Oz and Mayim Bialik as hosts which might be more than a coincidence.
Um – so xhe won?
Joking aside – it is great to know the topic got prime time attention.
I don’t think they’ve quite won yet otherwise the question would never have been asked at all!
I’m glad the subsequent answer was not, for $500, “This is only a theory”
Question : “What is evolution?”
What is “traducement of the humanities and social sciences”?
I’ll stay with “Academic Infighting” for $200, Mayim. 🙂
The prof saw “& Ethics” in the answer and got sucked right in. Priceless guerrilla activity by the show’s writers. (Hope I didn’t just get them fired.)
“Eugenics” is, of course, well known as a spell cast by the demonic forces. By now, it is equally well known (to professors of English or sanctified subjects containing the words “Critical” or “Studies”) that this evil spell is somehow associated with T.H. Huxley, as well as with the names Galton, Pearson, and Fisher. This association reveals that the entire subject of Probability and Statistics is deeply suspect. Human Genetics, and Genetics generally, is doubly suspect: on the one hand through its reliance on Statistics, and on the other through its aural similarity to Eugenics.
“Someone [who knows] just enough science to name scientists to cancel but not much beyond that.”
Jerry linked to Dr. Blum’s faculty web page, where she describes her work, including writing about the literature on Arctic exploration (and her past and future trips on Arctic research ships). So this seems about right: she is science-adjacent, and has met some scientists, but is not knowledgeable about science.
I think her mistake is forgivable: for someone in her area of scholarship, “eugenics” is all one would hear from her more woke colleagues and sources. She may not have any particular animus for Huxley. If she was asked about someone closer to her scholarship instead, like Peary trying to find the north pole, she would probably have a thought for his fame as an explorer (as well as his cancellation for maltreatment of Inuit people).
“… she is science-adjacent …”
By those lights, a sports journalist is boxing-adjacent.
I’m not sure what that means, except that they’ll get creamed in the ring.
True but, in Blum’s defense, she’s only playing Jeopardy. She’s not claiming to be a scientists like the host, Mayim Bialik.
Oh wow she was in fact the host!
How … something!