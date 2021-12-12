It’s Sunday, and so we have a fine collection of bird photos by John Avise. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Other Lake Merritt Waterbirds

Last Sunday, Jerry posted my Thanksgiving photographs of ducks on Lake Merritt, a wonderful wildlife sanctuary in the heart of Oakland, California (see here).

This week, we present my photos of several non-duck waterbird species that are also common on Lake Merritt. These pictures highlight the point that you don’t always have to venture far from urban areas to find spectacular wildlife.

Another view of Lake Merritt: