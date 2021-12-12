In which I start to ascertain my genetic ancestry

Thanks to a friend who told me that the 23andMe company is running a big sale on DNA kits that give you not only a readout of the presumed ancestral composition of your genome, but the much of the sequence itself, and, if you wish, what diseases you’re prone to get. I have sprung $79 (usually $99) to get the “traits and ancestry” kit. I didn’t want to know whether I’ll get Alzheimer’s or die from some horrible cancer, so I didn’t choose the $129 (usually $199) “health + ancestry” kit, which includes the DNA data plus those SNPs associated with various diseases.
The cheaper alternative still has lots of useful information, including the ability to scan large parts of your genome if you want to look for particularly interesting genes. It will give you a guesstimate of your ancestry (they have data for 200+ regions) and tell you the probability that you have various physical traits, like brown eyes or attached earlobes. And if you register your DNA at the site (optional), you may be able to find some lost relatives.
All in all, it’s a bargain for $79, and this would have been inconceivable two decades ago. You can order at the link below. I think it would make a swell holiday gift for someone, as who isn’t interested in their genetic background?
I did this years ago for my Y chromosome to find out if I was a “Kohen“—one of the groups of Jews who have special status in the synagogue, taking care of the Torah and the like. Kohanim are elite Jews, regarded as “priests” and the job is passed from father to son, starting with the supposed Biblical Aaron, brother of Moses. That means that there is an unbroken lineage of Kohanim-specific Y chromosomes going back to the distant past. Yes, there’s been some pollution due to lack of sons or illicit canoodling, but there is a definite genetic sequence of the Y associated with being a Kohen. These people often bear the name “Cohan” or “Cohen” today, but while all Kohanim bear those names, not all Cohens or Cohans are members of the kohanim, as there are pretenders—those who use the name without the job. “Coyne” might have been a corruption of “kohen”, so I wanted to know
Well, I found out that I am a faux kohen: although my Y-chromosome ancestry is Eastern European Jewish, I don’t have the genetic signature of the Kohanim. So it goes.
Now, however, I will get a readout of my entire genome, not just the Y. What will it be? Surely mostly eastern European Jew, but there may be some real Irish genes in me, too, as my lineage does include an Irish goy in the 18th century. And how Neanderthal am I? Do my brow ridges suggest a higher level of Neanderthal genes than normal (about 2%, I think)?
You can guess below, but I do suggest that a DNA testing kit is a great idea for a present. All you do is pay the fee, and the kit comes within a few days. You spit into a plastic tube and put a special top on the tube that releases a liquid that mixes with your saliva. Remove that device, cap the tube and shake it, put it into a special plastic bag, and then return it, postpaid, in the box in which it came. Easy peasy!
Click below to order if you wish. And guess what I’ll turn out to be, genome-wise!
Ready to find out what “I” am (LOL):
My wife and I took the DNA test from Ancestry.com. Hers was a normal mix of British Isles/French/German ancestry. Me? 100% European Jewish, which is how Ancestry.com described it. I guess that explains my academic/career successes and my less than optimal health. Genetics might not be destiny, but I think the evidence is pretty clear they are a powerful influence on life outcomes.
I have also been interested in the 23andMe testing. Your post may have nudged me a little more to do it.
What did it confirm for your wife. Mine confirmed, “yep I’m white”.
Sounds like FUN! Let us know as soon as you get the results! Now I’m tempted to get this kit as well.
I wish I could trust that – both the truth and the implications – but I can’t. Not only have we seen news stories about DNA companies inventing false heritage, but we have seen governments stopping at nothing to imprison people. The US used the allegedly anonymous Census to round up Japanese Americans during WWII. DNA data can be used to identify not only you, but also your family members.
Well, I disagree with you. Your data are anonymized, and people have found their relatives this way (I know one), plus they are pretty accurate if you already know about your heritage. No, I’m not worried that they’ll round me up and put me in a concentration camp.
Go back and read that link you cited; it said that what you claim is mostly false. Did you read it? If so, then correct yourself on this site.
> No, I’m not worried that they’ll round me up and put me in a concentration camp.
Sir, you live in a more liberal environment than I do. I have lived under two theocratic absolute monarchies. Precedents exist.
I also disagree.
A very close family person via marriage has discovered all sorts of stuff which would have been almost impossible before, because of having been adopted. They have been a genealogical expert for decades, and an assiduous researcher on their own and many other peoples’ genealogy—and have written more than one book on related subjects.
The discipline of genealogical research has changed enormously and become less difficult with the existence of the internet, as well as with DNA testing. One downside is the many who seem to not want to put in enough work, but rather have beliefs about their own ancestry, with very thin to non-existent evidence in favour. Of course, as European background persons, they are direct descendants of Charlemagne, but seem to not wish to know, therefore ‘do not know’, that so is virtually everybody else now alive in Europe and North America whose majority of ancestors recently were European.
See (dedicated to Steve Jones) Rutherford’s ‘A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived’, whose initial chapter is entitled ‘Mobile and Horny’–and which discusses a long known but surprising fact that many people who lived as little as 3500 years ago are direct ancestors of every human without exception alive today, as I’ve mentioned before, of all Inuit, of all Aussie aboriginals as well as Amazonian ones, as well as of me and you. See pp. 161-5.
EDIT: Most of the stories about misreporting are urban legends, but according to Snopes, the stories are ‘mostly false’, not ‘entirely false’. “An anonymous purported employee of an unnamed DNA testing company claimed that on two occasions, less than one percent African ancestry was added to testing results, typically when their findings totaled under 100 percent.“
Yes, on two occasions. One employee did it twice and when they did, they added less than 1% African ancestry. We all have African ancestry.
Did you read your own link? It debunks the story about DNA companies inventing false heritage.
If you don’t want to be identified, I suggest you get off the Internet right now, wipe your computer’s hard disk destructively and throw away your mobile phone if you’ve got one.
Having done 23andMe, Ancestry, FTDNA, and the original Spencer Wells National Geographic version, I guess I loves me some DNA!
One recommendation I would offer folks… do your spit-in-the-tube activity in the morning before you’ve brushed your teeth. I’ve had a couple of failures when, because of my eagerness, I just did the spitting as soon as I got the kit. Twice I’ve been told, by 23andMe, that I just couldn’t get results from them, despite having successfully tested with them when they originally offered tests. I was told at the time of my first “failure” that some ten percent of samples like mine fail. I’ve no idea if that is really true because I felt that I was talking with a customer support person who really didn’t understand the technology at all.
Yes, but if it doesn’t work they send a replacement kit free. My instructions said not to eat or drink for 30 minutes before the test.
I did this years ago and I bought the health kit as well. I was worried about having the BRCA deleterious mutations having gotten cancer a bit early. Those turned out to be negative. I do have a higher likelihood of macular degeneration (my dad does too) which worries me as I have pathological myopia and cataracts because of it (will probably get the cataract operation next year) while my dad has pretty good eye sight. All this eye and cancer stuff started in my 40s. I tell my parents all the time that they lied about my age and I’m actually ten years older and that maybe they are brother and sister-in-law (the DNA tests said otherwise though as they have done 23 and Me as well). With my dad being adopted, we know not all that much about who we are related to and new “relatives” pop up on there all the time….however they are always fairly distant with the closest being 2nd cousins.
The cataract surgery is no big deal. I’ve had it for both eyes. As an added bonus, it has allowed me to go without a corrective lens for one eye. And there’s the knowledge that I’m on the bionic path.
Yes I have additional complications because of my condition. I am at increased risk of retinal tears because of the extreme myopia. The cataracts are different for me in that they form right at the centre where cataracts due to aging form at the sides.
>Who isn’t interested in their genetic background?
Indigenous peoples of North America aren’t. They already know the Creator put them here as land stewards at the beginning of time, which makes them different from all other peoples on earth. They don’t need lab tests to confuse the issue.
I’m glad you are interested and I hope you will find the results suitable for sharing with us.
Is it really necessary for you to make a snide and borderline racist remark about indigenous people? Not everyone thinks the same BTW and I’ve met several atheist indigenous people.
I’ll be interested in your results. I took one of these tests several years ago and the results were entirely useless — the ancestry part was way too vague and the relatives part identified nothing I could follow up.
I got one of these kits as a Christmas present when they first came out. They update the results extracted from the original saliva sample quite often. Once you’re in, you’re in for life, or until they go out of business or change their terms. They are always asking me to fill out questionnaires. I do it probably 50% of the time but they get tiresome. My ancestry was not too surprising. I did find one relative that I didn’t know about but even that’s not too surprising as I have spent virtually zero time creating a family tree. It’s just not something I’m into. The one big lesson from the experience is that very little is really known about the human genome or, to put it more positively, there’s a huge amount yet to be learned. Even that was something I already knew. Still, it’s a bit of fun, especially if someone buys one for you.
I just sent off my basepaws (https://basepaws.com/) for two of my cats. They do similar things for cats. Basic breed mix and basic health checks.
I had a discussion with the CEO and Chief Technical Officer before I ordered from them. They had included a “Wild” type as well, comparing domestic cats to tigers, lions, jaguars, etc. I disagreed that this was a useful and even really possible, since the base divergence of the small cats and big cats was several mya. I linked them to some studies…
Anyway, because of that, they added a disclaimer that it’s just for fun.
They do serious research with the DNA and ask several survey questions about the cats to possibly relate behaviors, attitude, and physical traits back to DNA.
My daughter got me a kit for my 60th, from a different company, and it has revealed some astonishing unknowns. I’ve had a range of conversations with people I am very closely related to, and had no idea beforehand that it was so. We are talking half-siblings here!