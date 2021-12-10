Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on another chilly Chicago Friday: December 10, 2021. It’s National Lager Day, the beer that’s like making love in a canoe.

It’s also Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales, Nobel Prize Day, when the Laureates get their medals and certificates in Stockholm, Dewey Decimal System Day, and Human Rights Day (International).

News of the Day:

*CNN reports that, according to a Ukrainian military expert, the number of Russian troops massed at the joint border has risen to 120,000, the equivalent of 8 American divisions. Putin is starting to sound and act much like Hitler before WWII:

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the suggestion that Russia would invade Ukraine as “provocative.” “Russia is pursuing a peaceful foreign policy. But it has the right to ensure its safety,” he said during a televised news conference on Wednesday, emphasizing the Kremlin’s concern at the prospect of Ukraine one day joining NATO. As if Ukraine were a threat to Russia! Putin also declared that he’s just trying to protect Russian-speakers living in Ukraine. That was the same excuse Hitler used to annex the Sudetenland (a German-speaking part of Czechoslovakia) in 1938, and, in part, Austria in the same year. Is Putin bluffing to keep Ukraine (and Belarus) out of NATO? Who knows? *The battle at Western Washington University to rename “Huxley College of the Environment” has been won by the woke. Many people fought hard to keep the name, but in the end Huxley was deemed a racist, though, as noted below, Huxley’s “racism” was typical of the time AND he became an abolitionist and was quite liberal and progressive for his era. But his name has been removed. Here’s a tweet from Nick Matzke, one of those who fought for reason: Update: The @WWU Board voted to remove the name "Huxley" from its 50-year old Huxley College of the Environment @HuxleyCollege . Others, like @imperialcollege, @History_Reclaim should be warned: even abolitionist, pro-equal rights progressives are falling to the modern iconoclasm https://t.co/PF5c0uCGV2 — Nick Matzke (@NickJMatzke) December 10, 2021

*Frank Bruni’s column in the NYT yesterday was very strange. Although its title is a standard one for an op-ed: “Democrats’ dangerous appetite for eating their own“. But after that op-ed, which is reasonable, follows a long list of sentences that Bruni’s recently read and liked, a picture of his dog, a list of what he’s reading, and an ad for his latest book, a memoir. In other words, it’s like this website, but in a single column. Perhaps he’s been posting Andrew-Sullivan-esque essays for a while, but I hadn’t seen them.

Here’s one sentence, though, that I quite liked:

Here’s Michael J. Lewis in The Wall Street Journal on some of the more untraditional proposals for restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, damaged from that 2019 fire: “Is that lovely victim, saved in the nick of time and made whole again, now to be whisked, still groggy, straight from the hospital into the tattoo parlor of contemporary art?” (Jim Lader, Bronxville, N.Y., and Kathleen Hopkins, Oak Park, Ill.)

It totally IS, because, if you read the link, they’re restoring the outside of Notre Dame as it was before the fire, but the inside is getting a radical revision. Oy vey! Or should I say “Ave Maria”?

According to LiveScience, the ancient skeleton of a 25-35 year old man have been found in England, showing that he was crucified in the third or fourth century AD. (h/t: Ginger K.)

A man in Roman England, possibly a slave, died brutally when he was crucified in the third or fourth century A.D., according to the archaeologists who found his remains, including a nail hammered through one of his heel bones:

The man, who died between the ages of 25 and 35, had thinning in his leg bones, indicating that he had been “chained to a wall” for a long time before his crucifixion, said David Ingham, a project manager at Albion Archaeology in England who led the excavation of the remains. “[We] think he was one of [the] local native population.” During the man’s crucifixion, his arms would have been tied to a cross, with his feet nailed to the ground. This position would have made it hard to breathe, and he would have suffocated, Ingham said. Even for an enslaved person, crucifixion was reserved for “one of the most serious crimes,” such as rebellion or treason against the state, Ingham said.

This discovery is one of just a few examples of a crucified person being found from the Roman Empire, Ingham said. Another example, discovered in 1968, was unearthed in a first-century tomb in Jerusalem.

*Because of the success of transfemale athlete Lia Thomas, breaking record after record in women’s swimming at Penn, the debate about transwomen competing against biological women has resurfaced. Abigail Shrier wrote about that yesterday, and now Michael Shermer weighs in on his Substack column. He uses a more statistical argument based on the degree of overlap in performance curves of males and females, both cis- and trans. His conclusion jibes with Shrier’s:

In the case of Lia Thomas and other MTF trans athletes, we have a conflicting rights issue between the right of biological women to compete against other biological women who fall within the acceptable bell curve range of female performance vs. the right of MTF transgender athletes to compete against biological women. Given that it seems clear from the current evidence that MTF transgender bell curves of performance do not perfectly overlap with those of biological females, we have to make a hard choice between whose rights should prevail. Given the centuries-long history of women fighting to be treated equally and to enjoy the same rights and privileges as men, including and especially the hard-won Title IX laws that protect women’s sports, it seems clear to me that we should and must continue to support the rights of biological women unless and until scientific research and athletic performance evaluations make it crystal clear that the two bell curves perfectly overlap, and/or until there are enough transgender athletes to comprise their own athletic divisions.

*Brian Leiter directs us to a disgruntled eater’s long description of the worst meal he ever had in a Michelin-starred restaurant. (The place is in Italy.) What a debacle! If you’re a foodie, prepare to be horrified:

That is how I’ve come to regard our dinner at Bros, Lecce’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, as a means of preserving what’s left of my sanity. It wasn’t dinner. It was just dinner theater. No, scratch that. Because dinner was not involved. I mean—dinner played a role, the same way Godot played a role in Beckett’s eponymous play. The entire evening was about it, and guess what? IT NEVER SHOWED. So no, we can’t call it dinner theater. Instead, we will say it was just theater. Very, very expensive theater.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 793,227, an increase of 1,281 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,305,715, an increase of about 7,700 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on December 10 includes:

Here’s the papal bull that Luther torched. Luther’s name is on the first page because it was an attack on him.

The Queen was only 20, and it’s likely she did canoodle with either or both men. Here’s a letter she wrote to Culpepper (as someone once told me, “if you’re doing stuff like this, don’t put anything in writing.”)

1684 – Isaac Newton’s derivation of Kepler’s laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum , is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.

, is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley. 1768 – The first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica is published.

A first edition of the Encyclopedia, published in three volumes, will run you about $30,000:

1799 – France adopts the metre as its official unit of length.

1896 – Alfred Jarry‘s Ubu Roi premieres in Paris. A riot breaks out at the end of the performance.

The play mocked all social conventions, ergo the riot. As Wikipedia notes:

The first word of the play (“merdre”, the French word for “shit”, with an extra “r”) may have been part of the reason for the response to the play in Paris. At the end of the performance a riot broke out, an incident which has since become “a stock element of Jarry biographia”. After this, Ubu Roi was outlawed from the stage, and Jarry moved it to a puppet theatre.

Here’s the program for the first (and last) performance:

1898 – Spanish–American War: The Treaty of Paris is signed, officially ending the conflict.

A photo with the caption, “John Hay, Secretary of State, signing the memorandum of ratification on behalf of the United States.”

1901 – The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize in any field.

As the Nobel Organization says:

Theodore Roosevelt, President of the USA, received the Peace Prize for having negotiated peace in the Russo-Japanese war in 1904-5. He also resolved a dispute with Mexico by resorting to arbitration as recommended by the peace movement.

1907 – The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1,000 medical students, protesting against the existence of a memorial for animals that have been vivisected, clash with 400 police officers.

Here’s the memorial to vivisected dogs, which stood in London from 1906-1910, after which it was removed (was the dog a racist?) and destroyed:

BUT, there’s a new Brown Dog statue by Nicola Hicks:

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Here’s Lagerlöf (left) with her long-time companion Sophie Elkan (Wikipedia says they were likely to have been lesbians, but could not reveal that in that era):

Here it is:

1949 – Chinese Civil War: The People’s Liberation Army begins its siege of Chengdu, the last Kuomintang-held city in mainland China, forcing President of the Republic of China Chiang Kai-shek and his government to retreat to Taiwan.

1953 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill receives the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Nobel Committee says this:

The Nobel Prize in Literature 1953 was awarded to Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill “for his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values.”

Am I right in thinking that Churchill was the only Prime Minister to ever receive a Nobel Prize?

Notables born on this day include:

1805 – William Lloyd Garrison, American journalist and activist, founded The Liberator (d. 1879)

Garrison, America’s most famous antebellum abolitionist:

1815 – Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1852)

She’s now well known for her work. Here’s one of the few pictures of her:

1909 – Hermes Pan, American dancer and choreographer (d. 1990)

Pan was a terrific choreographer, and worked with Fred Astaire on 17 of the 31 films in which Astaire danced. Here they are around 1937 working out a dance routine. It’s complicated! (Pan is of course to the right.)

1913 – Ray Nance, American trumpeter, violinist, and singer (d. 1976)

1956 – Rod Blagojevich, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Illinois

1975 – Emmanuelle Chriqui, Canadian actress

Chriqui, born of Moroccan Jewish parents, is the Canadian equivalent of Sarah Silverman: Every Jewish boy’s dream girl:

Those who passed away on December 10 include:

1896 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented Dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (b. 1833)

The Prizes grew out of Nobel’s guilt for having invented dynamite, which gave him the reputation of a “war profiteer.”

1911 – Joseph Dalton Hooker, English botanist and explorer (b. 1817)

Hooker, with a scraggly beard and formidable eyebrows, was Charles Darwin’s closest friend, both personal and scientific. He served as a sounding board for Darwin’s ideas and, together with Charles Lyell, brokered the joint publication of Darwin’s and Wallace’s papers in 1858. Hooker also advised Darwin on drafts of The Origin:

1946 – Walter Johnson, American baseball player, manager, and sportscaster (b. 1887)

1967 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1941)

Redding’s most famous song is of course “Dock of the Bay”, but I like this one better, here performed live in 1967. (The song was written in 1932.) This is a fantastic performance.

1999 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (b. 1943)

Gone too soon, one of the three members of The Band who are no longer with us:

2005 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet, academic, and politician (b. 1916)

2006 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and dictator, 30th President of Chile (b. 1915)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the housebound cats are obsessed with noms. Look at their sad and disappointed faces!

A: What are you doing? Hili: We are pondering the lack of bowls. A: They are in the sink. Szaron: That’s not where they belong.

In Russian:

Ja: Co robicie? Hili: Kontemplujemy brak miseczek. Ja: Są w zlewie. Szaron: To nie jest ich miejsce.

From David:

A Louis Wain rendition of Christmas cats:

From Bruce, clearly describing me (when I buy just a few items, like three, I always carry them in my hands; but then I always find at least one more thing to buy):

Titania hasn’t tweeted since November 21, and I’m wondering if her creator has gotten tired of it. Anyway, here’s a lazy seal from Barry, but if it were really lazy, it wouldn’t have to keep raising its nose out of the water to breathe.

New levels of chillin

pic.twitter.com/2CHqJGc6Uw — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 8, 2021

From Gravelinspector, a screenshot of a tweet. I’d be surprised if the tweet were still up!

If injecting bleach and swallowing animal worming tablets hasn't worked for you, this might do the trick…🤭🤫 pic.twitter.com/6mLRFPFLCi — 🦋Chelle Belle🦋 (@Belle__Chelle) December 6, 2021

A tweet from Ginger K. Look at the expression on that moggy’s face!

"My time will come, human. I promise, your death will be slow and painful…." pic.twitter.com/HfM7Vzc0FI — Extraordinarily Pleasing (@pleasingnesss) November 25, 2021

A tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial, and reminder that more than just Jews were killed en masse by the Nazis:

A Dutch Jehovah’s Witness, Deliana Rademakers. She perished in the German #Auschwitz camp on 10 December 1942.

She was 19. One of at least 387 Jehovah’s Witnesses imprisoned in Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/daDazyT28J — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 10, 2021

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, feeding hippos. The whole thread is wonderful so long as you don’t fret about the great beasts being confined in a zoo. Sound up.

Words failed me when I read this wedding announcement:

I am begging you to read this engagement announcement from my parents’ local paper pic.twitter.com/3u0smQPRfX — Atom Atkinson (@AtomAtkinson) December 9, 2021

The photobomber is great!