Wednesday: Hili dialogue

*Biden had a two hour Zoom call with Putin today, and it wa unenlightening. Biden said Russia will face economic consequences if it invades Ukraine, while Putin requires a “legally binding agreement” that Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe will not join NATO. La-dee-da on the economic consequences, as I doubt Putin really cares. I’m worried about armed conflict. From the NYT:

President Biden warned President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday that an invasion of Ukraine would result in heavy economic penalties for him and lead NATO to reposition its troops in Europe, measures that he said would go well beyond the West’s response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea seven years ago. In a two-hour video conference that American and Russian officials both described as tense, but occasionally pierced by humor, Mr. Biden also said an invasion would end Russia’s hopes of completing the Nord Stream II gas pipeline to Europe, which would be a major source of energy revenue. Hours after the negotiation was over, a senior State Department official, Victoria Nuland, confirmed that in a Senate hearing, saying, “I think if President Putin moves on Ukraine, our expectation is that the pipeline will be suspended.”

*Speaking of Ukraine, our Sunday poll of whether readers think Russia will invade Ukraine gave the results below, with people evenly split. I voted “yes”. (I do wish that more people would vote; what do you have to lose? And it makes me happy to see people participate.)

*The Washington Post reports that acquiring a spectator seat in the courtroom where Elizabeth Holmes is being tried for wire fraud “is the hottest ticket in Silicon Valley.” People line up for eight hours or more in advance to get in, as the trial is being neither recorded nor livestreamed.

“It went from very interesting to extremely boring,” Marlie Spillane, a retired health-care worker, said of the first day she attended in the middle of the trial.

. . . That changed when Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, took the stand to defend herself on Nov. 19. In the four days of testimony since then, she has alternately cried, smiled and calmly defended herself. She admitted to adding the logos of pharmaceutical firms to the tops of reports Theranos sent to investors and told the prosecution last week that she was responsible for the company. She also accused her former partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of sexually assaulting and controlling her, down to her daily schedule, what she ate and how much she slept. Balwani, who was also an executive at Theranos, has denied the allegations.

Holmes’s testimony will likely finish this week, and the trial is expected to go to the jury by the end of next week. My prognostication: guilty. The evidence against Holmes is overwhelming, and that for the “dominance-by-Balwani” defense unconvincing. *The Epic of Gilgamesh, a Mesopotamian poem dating from 1800 BC is, as Wikipedia notes, “regarded as the earliest surviving notable literature and the second oldest religious text, after the Pyramid Texts.” It describes a great flood, supposedly the precursor of the Biblical Flood, a Garden-of-Eden-like scenario, and even more similarities to the Bible. This supports the idea that the Bible is fiction transformed from earlier fiction.. Now a fragment of the poem, looted from Iraq 30 years ago, has been returned to that country: A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. It was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum during the 1991 Gulf War. Officials believe it was illegally imported into the United States in 2003, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible in Washington. Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the tablet from the museum in September 2019. A federal judge in New York approved the forfeiture of the tablet in July this year. Hobby Lobby! Here’s a photo of the clay tablet just returned:

*Reader Steve informs me, via the Guardian, that Orwell’s famous novel Nineteen Eighty-Four is being rewritten from the feminist viewpoint of Julia, Winston Smith’s secret companion. Here’s a bit of the reportage:

In Julia by Sandra Newman, the incidents of Nineteen Eighty-Four are seen through the woman’s eyes. “It was the man from Records who began it, him all unknowing in his prim, grim way, his above-it-all oldthink way. He was the one Syme called ‘Old Misery’,” writes Newman. “Comrade Smith was his right name, though ‘Comrade’ never suited him somehow. Of course, if you felt foolish calling someone ‘Comrade’, far better not to speak to them at all.”

“Prim, grim way”? The writing seems clunky, but we’ll see what the reviews say.

*The AP gives a long list of 2021’s most mispronounced words, which include “omicron”. For your delectation, here’s how that one is pronounced:

Omicron (AH-muh-kraan / OH-mee-kraan): A new variant of COVID-19 first identified in November, named in keeping with the World Health Organization’s system of identifying variants with Greek letters. [Esteban]Touma notes it’s pronounced differently in the U.S. and the U.K.)

I favor the long “o” and the “mee” version. That’s how I learned it in Greece (I supposedly spoke fluent Greek as a young child in a suburb of Athens, or so my mother told me. I can still pick it up readily, though not fluently, when I go back to Greece.)

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 790,040, an increase of 1,292 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,289,855, an increase of about 8,800 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on December 8 includes:

877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare’s play Othello.

Here’s a portrait of Margaret Hughes about 1670. I hope she didn’t appear this way in the play!

Here’s Francisco de Zurbarán’s “Immaculate Conception” from 1630, which I guess wasn’t yet dogma:

Remember two things: the Pope is inflammable (as Archie Bunker used to say), and the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception does not mean that Mary conceived Baby Jesus when she was a virgin.

Here’s the speech given by Roosevelt that led to the declaration of war. Of course only Congress has the power to declare war, a stipulation that’s been ignored a lot lately. (Another good 6-minute video, with an analysis of Roosevelt’s speech, is here.)

1955 – The Flag of Europe is adopted by Council of Europe.

Here’s a photo of John’s bloodied glasses, worn when he was shot; the photo was tweeted by Yoko Ono as a plea for gun control. Chapman is still incarcerated at the Attica Correction Facility in New York.

1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.

2010 – With the second launch of the Falcon 9 and the first launch of the Dragon, SpaceX becomes the first private company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft.

Here’s the launch on that day:

2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.



Oy!

Notables born on this day include:

1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots, daughter of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise, at Linlithgow Palace (d. 1587)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)

This is a device that separates seeds from cotton, which had a huge impact on making cotton a viable crop in the southern U.S., and you know what the result of that was. (Previously, seeds had to be separated by hand.) Here’s one of Whitney’s early gins, which could process 50 pounds a day.

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)

Here’s a photo of part of a Rivera mural that I photographed in Mexico City in 2012:

1922 – Lucian Freud, German-English painter and illustrator (d. 2011)

Lucian Freud’s portrait of David Hockney:

I should point out Sammy Davis Jr. is a fellow Jew. Here he proclaims “I gotta be me”:

1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)

Morrison singing (live) one of my two favorite Doors songs (the other is “Riders on the Storm”) on the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968

Morrison’s grave, well protected, photographed at Pere Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, 2018. Can you translate the Greek? See here for the answer.

1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)

A great song by the Allman Brothers featuring Allman on lead vocal. It was written by Sonny Boy Williamson. Dickey Betts is great on guitar, as usual.

1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer

1966 – Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer-songwriter

At the end of this bit on Saturday Night Live you can see the action that made Skinhead O’Connor (my nickname) infamous.

Those who crossed The Great Divide on December 8 include:

1709 – Thomas Corneille, French playwright and philologist (b. 1625)

1859 – Thomas De Quincey, English journalist and author (b. 1785)

1958 – Tris Speaker, American baseball player and manager (b. 1888)

An all time great. Wikipedia gives his stats:

Considered one of the greatest offensive and defensive center fielders in the history of Major League Baseball (MLB), he compiled a career batting average of .345 (sixth all-time). His 792 career doubles represent an MLB career record. His 3,514 hits are fifth in the all-time hits list. Defensively, Speaker holds career records for assists, double plays, and unassisted double plays by an outfielder. His fielding glove was known as the place “where triples go to die.”

Look at the greats in this picture from Wikipedia, captioned: “Lou Gehrig, Speaker, Ty Cobb, and Babe Ruth, 1928″. It was the last year Speaker played professional baseball.

1978 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (b. 1898)

1980 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1940)

You know this one, here performed live in 1975.

1982 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter and race car driver (b. 1925)

1983 – Slim Pickens, American actor (b. 1919)

2016 – John Glenn, American astronaut and senator, first American to go into orbit (b. 1921)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is on Andrez’s chair:

A: May I sit here? Hili: If you have to.

Andrzej has a bonus picture of Kulka soozing on a pillow on Malgorzata’s chair in the dining room.

From Colin: How to leverage whatever Social Justice you want:

From Bruce, a groaner of a holiday pun:

Stalking cats from Nicole:

From Masih, reminding us that the country we’re having talks with is still oppressing its women (and gays and many other people), something that won’t be part of the talks:

These two teenagers are stressed and upset, they were harassed by the morality police for their clothing. In the eyes of most of the world, they are dressed modestly but the Islamic Republic is using dress code to control women and make them feel unsafe. #MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/EYUGs1T7r4 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 7, 2021

From Simon, who says, “I used to drive past this regularly.” He also notes that there’s more information on this removal here.

The statute of Confederate General and first Grand Wizard of the KKK Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed this morning. The statue was visible from I-65 in Tenn. Video from WTVF. pic.twitter.com/taGblqKDFM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2021

From Barry. I’ve posted this wonderful video before, but the reason for this odd behavior isn’t only protection from predators as a group, but ensures that everyone goes to the bottom regularly, ensuring that everyone gets a chance to feed as well as to be in the most protected position—on the bottom of the fish ball.

A school of juvenile striped eel catfish swim closely together for protection from predators as they take turns feeding on the ocean floor.

Credit: Abyss Dive Center Bali pic.twitter.com/OIecXzuv43 — Chuck And Jim 🏳️‍🌈 👬🐻🌪🌊🌎 #IDWP (@fireman452a) December 5, 2021

Weird shoes sent in by Ginger K.:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

8 December 1941 | The first group of Jews were deported & murdered in mobile gas chambers in Kulmhof (Chełmno). The first German Nazi extermination camp began its operation. Learn more: https://t.co/lsrWSaQI9b pic.twitter.com/PRjd524UUi — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 8, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is a doozy, but it’s explained in the tweet. Heartwarming!

The best part 😎😍 pic.twitter.com/jhZ14f0bSp — Heshmat Alavi's Trenchcoat (@UrOrientalist) December 7, 2021

This is about as aposematic (warningly colored) as you can get! But a correction on the taxonomy in the same thread: “Different family. These are leaf footed bugs (Coreidae).”

These Mesquite bugs (Thasus acutangulus) sure are really beautiful. They can pack a punch tho with their chemical defenses. Upon entering their adult form they are black pic.twitter.com/n6ltPVBWep — 🐞 Nancy Miorelli 🐞 (@SciBugs) May 27, 2020

If I owned this cat I’d name it “Baguette”: