Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, “mockery”, came with this author’s note:
This one is a slightly edited resurrection from a dozen years ago, while we self-isolate until a test result arrives. New strip next week, inshallah.
May antibodies be upon you, Jesus and Mo artist!
As happens so often, the strip shows the double standards of the Divine Duo, standards that they never realize are contradictory.
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ mockery”
Wow. That mirrors conversations I’ve had, usually involving people who think it is funny to insult entire demographics, and that anyone who doesn’t see the joke is ‘dour and humorless’. Until I turn the and use the same vocabulary. Then all bets are off.
Toby welcomes those who watched Life of Brian to hell because ‘God can’t take a joke.’ Atheists and Christians go to hell too, of course, because ‘The Jews were right’. The French go to hell in both skits, so they must have been bad bad bad.