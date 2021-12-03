UK Humanists podcast

Reader David called my attention to the fact that the UK Humanists (an organization far better than the American Humanist Association, which is becoming terminally woke) has a podcast that has featured a number of good people. The podcast in question is called “What I Believe”, and can be accessed by clicking on the screenshot below. The latest “What I Believe” is from Steve Pinker, but you can see the list of luminaries below.

Their information:

In this podcast, Humanists UK Chief Executive Andrew Copson speaks to humanists in the public eye about what they believe, to understand more about their worldview and the values, convictions, and opinions they live by.

Inspired by the What I Believe essays of two humanist greats, philosopher Bertrand Russell and the novelist E M Forster, this podcast shines a light on different humanist perspectives, encouraging listeners to think about their own philosophies for living.

There’s a new episode every Thursday, which you can find right here on our website or by following on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Subscribe using the links above!