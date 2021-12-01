The latest Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “theory”, came with this note:
Prompted by this from The Telegraph (stop loading before download is finished to see full article).
Sadly, I can’t see the article as it’s paywalled. But in the cartoon, Mo for once shows a percipient bit of analysis! If you read the Torygraph article, please summarize it below.
11 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Savior’s birthday”
I got thru to the article by following J&M’s author’s suggestion. Stop the download before the download is finished. It worked for me. It’s a pretty funny article about how in the UK they have been downplaying the word C*******s for years so as to offend no one. The funny part is that by denying Xmas, they are offending Xians. “In this cowardly green and pleasant land, Christians don’t just figure low down on the offence barometer – they don’t figure at all. They are not allowed to feel offence.” Youu could apply that notion to hetero white males.
The article is a nonsensical litany about the word Christmas being cancelled, and its “true meaning” being lost to consumerism, ie, it’s no longer a Christian holiday and somehow Boris Johnson is responsible.
A great Jesus ‘n’ Mo, thanks! I can’t read The Torygraph article either, but I’m guessing that it’s (at least in part) a reaction to a recent proposal by the European Commission that officials adopt “inclusive” language e.g. replacing “Christmas” with “holiday season” etc. The proposal has been withdrawn now. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/30/eu-advice-on-inclusive-language-withdrawn-after-rightwing-outcry
My bad. I successfully read the article at the second attempt (stopping the download didn’t work first time). The article is about the British government’s Cabinet Office making a very similar suggestion about language to its own officials:
Even after Brexit, it seems that Boris Johnson’s government has more in common with the Brussels bureaucrats than it cares to admit to itself.
IIRC, he spent quite a bit of time in Brussels reporting on the EC.
“Keep Christ in Christmas”
Go ahead then, if it makes you happy!… oh, you won’t be happy until we are too. Ah, such is life.
Christopher Hitchens had a great moment in his speaking where he suggested that ^^^ they won’t be happy until you are too – something like that.
The annual festival of claiming that Christmas is being cancelled is upon us again. As usual leaving out the fact that the only people to actually cancel Christmas were Christians, specifically Puritans.
Celia Walden is married to Piers Morgan, so please remember her in your prayers.
I think the midwinter festivities, Yule and the like were usurped by the Christians.
Where do the decorating of evergreen trees in midwinter, eating venison, the giving of presents (from above) and the different Klausemans dressed in red come from?
Now don’t get me wrong, if the Christians want to add their Saviour’s birthday to that they are welcome, but don’ say that is it’s true meaning.
I suspect the true meaning is that we like to have a bash when things look dark, cold amd bleak.
How about Festivus or something like that. I think they had an aluminum pole instead of a tree. It would be impossible to eliminate Xmas. What the hell would they do with all those container ships. They are too big to be potted plants and they need a lot of work to make cruise ships out of them.