Let’s not forget our animal friends on this day of gluttony. Reader J. C. McLoughlin didn’t, and sent these two photos with a caption:
I append views from the kitchen window of some of the ravens who visit our corvid-table, which this Thanksgiving morning sports a fryer chicken in a wire gibbet. The chicken will be gone by this afternoon.
Man, these ravens are going to FEAST!
Wow – that’s going above and beyond!
Oops, and Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving!
A wonderful idea! Reminds me of Bernd Heinrich and his ravens, though I believe he gathered a great deal of roadkill for his feathered friends.