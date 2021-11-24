Three found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery case

I hope that those people who beefed about the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse as an instance of white supremacy will mute their cries that there’s no justice for black people, for this afternoon there was a verdict that, as far as I can see, was eminently just.
An innocent black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was shot to death in Georgia by one of three white men who were practicing vigilante justice with no cause other than the Arbery’s race. They said they were attempting a “citizen’s arrest” when Arbery, who had no weapon, tried to grab one of the vigilantes’ guns, and was himself gunned down. But there was video, and it didn’t support their story. All three men were convicted this afternoon.
The convicted murderers, Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, will likely get life in prison. And that’s just the beginning for them, for that was just a trial in state court. The trio also face federal charges: hate crimes and attempted kidnapping. That trial will begin in February
Not all of them were convicted on all counts though. From the NYT:
The jury has found Travis McMichael, the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, guilty on all nine counts, including malice murder and felony murder.
The jury has found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael’s father, not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of all other counts he faces, including felony murder.
The jury has found William Bryan, who filmed the fatal encounter with Ahmaud Arbery, not guilty of malice murder. He was found not guilty of one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, but guilty of three counts of felony murder and three other charges.
I predicted this result, but it wasn’t hard to do. Although the murderers claimed that Arbery was a burglar, pointing to video of him wandering inside a house under construction, he didn’t steal anything. (I used to wander into houses like that when I was a kid.) And the video clearly showed the three men pursuing Arbery, who was running away from them. It’s fairly clear that he was being pursued because he was black.
Condolences to Arbery’s family, who had to sit through the whole trial, and no pity for the other three. The verdict and sentencing will hopefully be a deterrent to others like them, and perhaps the miscreants will some day reform, but surely now they need to be removed from society.
5 thoughts on “Three found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery case”
I agree this is a welcome just verdict. A significant part of the evidence was cell phone video taken by one of the men now convicted. He believed it would show they acted in self-defense. Without that video, I’m not certain this would have even made it to trial.
I really see very little relationship here with the Rittenhouse event. Guns used to kill people might be one. Now lets turn the Rittenhouse killing around and say he was a black guy.
The connection is weak but, if there is one, it is that Rittenhouse was motivated to “defend property” because the riot was about Black people being treated poorly. His motivation for going there was probably not relevant to his guilt of the charges anyway. However, Rittenhouse’s behavior after the trial is not exactly hiding in contrition. He’s being lauded as a hero by the cretins on the Right, including Trump himself, hosting him at Mar-a-lago:
https://twitter.com/Mr_JamesLandis/status/1463356343977492481
He’s a young guy and as such his politics (whatever they are, and I don’t profess to know them) are undoubtedly immature and influenced by his family, friends, and general circumstances (as mine were at that age, of course, though I would probably have denied it). Being lauded by Trump and those on the right and loathed by those on the left isn’t a healthy thing for him and I hope that the course of his life isn’t altered by the horrendous situation he found himself in on a single night in his teenage years. Coping with what he has done won’t be easy and I wish that those on both sides of the reaction to the verdict would leave the poor kid alone.
One of the strangest moments in the trial came when a lawyer for one of the defendants asked the court to limit the number of black pastors who could sit in the courtroom audience. It was a completely inappropriate request. I will say, however, that, even though the vast majority of lawyers currently practicing criminal law — prosecution and defense — were not yet born at the time, they are still haunted institutionally by the circumstances of the 1957 acquittal of Jimmy Hoffa on bribery charges.
Hoffa was defended by famed trial lawyer Edward Bennett Williams before a Washington, DC, jury comprising eight black and four white jurors. During a brief recess in the courtroom action, but in full view of the jurors sitting in the jury box, former heavyweight boxing champ Joe Louis, who’d been attending the trial, came up to the rail right behind the defense table and gave Hoffa a great big affectionate hug.
Did I mention that Hoffa was subsequently acquitted? (Hoffa was nevertheless later convicted in federal courts in Chicago and Tennessee and received an aggregate sentence of 13 years — a sentence commuted to time served, after Hoffa had done a nickel in the federal pen at Lewisburg PA, by president Richard Milhous Nixon. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Teamsters endorsed Nixon for reelection the following year.)