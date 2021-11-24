Small spider pulls big empty shell up into a bush to make itself a home, and I haz questions

This is one of the most amazing pieces of spider behavior I’ve ever seen (filmed, of course, by the BBC and narrated by Attenborough). You have to watch yourself it as it’s too complex to describe.
There are several questions that arise, and I have no answers:
a.) Does every member of the spider species do this, or is this a behavior evinced by just one individual? (Nobody knows.)
b.) If the latter, how the hell did that spider figure out what to do? If it’s not species-wide, it probably isn’t genetically encoded in the brain, and this behavior would have to be figured out! I don’t think that spiders have that kind of savvy, though they can spin very intricate webs or build trapdoors. Those however, are species-wide evolutionarily derived behaviors.
c.) How does the process of affixing one strand after another to the shell lift it up? The spider isn’t strong enough to haul the shell up, nor does it seem to be using the silk as a pulley, which wouldn’t work anyway
If readers can answer any of these questions, be my guest!
Happy Thanksgiving to all. I’m taking a tiny break tomorrow, so although there will be posts, don’t expect many. Enjoy your noms instead!
h/t: Jim
The answer to a) would appear to be at least two, since one spider suspends a shell that is severely affected by the wind and Attenborough declares that “this one shows how it should be done” before showing a perfect suspension.
Or it would be serendipity that they filmed a spider shell acquisition from start to end and with such a fine photography!
My guess is that someone noted the behavior in that desert, and that it evolved in the species (or in an ancestor of several species).
Hypothesis: this spider’s silk shrinks when it dries, shortly after being spun.
Besdies Paul’s good hypothesis in #2, the spider could also use leverage to stretch the silk slightly before attaching it to the shell.
Regarding spider hauls, I think we had this general question here a long time back. This is common for prey among web spiders and, if memory serves, it has been described in terms of pulleys [ https://www.wired.com/2016/12/pull-car-ditch-super-strength-physics/ , https://courses.lumenlearning.com/physics/chapter/9-5-simple-machines/ ].
Spiders do not need to be strong, but they do need to use many strands in order to haul longer distances or higher heights.
I’m no spider expert but … Spiders regularly hang food items from their webs as a sort of larder, don’t they? Didn’t know a spider was equipped to eat a snail in its shell but I guess it must be. Spider silk normally shrinks a little after it has been extruded. This is how they can make webs that maintain their structure without turnbuckles and other tensioning devices.
