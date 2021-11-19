My review in the Washington Post of a new book on genetics and social justice

Today the Washington Post put up online a review I wrote a while back on Kathryn Paige Harden‘s new book, The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality. Click on screenshot to read my take, or make a judicious inquiry if you can’t access it.
Harden is a behavioral geneticist and Professor of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. You may remember that The New Yorker had a long profile of her a short while ago, and in it was this statement by her grad school mentor Eric Turkheimer:
In Bozeman, Harden seemed anxious that she had not heard from Turkheimer about her book. It took him a long time to get around to reading it, he told me, in part because of the ways their ideas have diverged in recent years, but when he finally did he wrote her an e-mail that said, “I really do think the book is great—in fact I think it will be instantly recognized as the most important book about behavior genetics that has ever been written. You should get ready to be very famous.”
Turkheimer has beefs with some of Harden’s ideas, but I simply had to read a new book about genetics that was likely to make its author very famous. And so I got the book and read it, and the Washington Post asked me to review it. Click below or go for that judicious inquiry.
As you see, my review is mixed. Her explanation of genetics and the use of “genome wide association studies” (GWAS)—a way of determining the expected value of a phenotypic trait from sequencing an individual’s genome—is excellent. She’s a good writer. The problem with the book is that she tries very hard, despite being somewhat of a genetic determinist who sees most human variation as having a sizable component of genetic underpinning, to appeal to the Progressive Left. For Harden is “woke”, as they say, and she’s aware that the other side, conservatives, would love to hear the sizable contribution to the variation of IQ of attributable to variation in people’s genes (it’s about 40-60%). There are large contributions of genetic variation to many other human traits as well. But Harden carefully explains, correctly, that genetics is not destiny and that even a high genetic component to variation of a trait doesn’t mean that this variation can’t be flattened or equalized (I use myopia and glasses as an example).
But she’s still left with the problem of reconciling genetic inequality with societal equity—in particular how to treat children in school whose variation in academic achievement has a sizable genetic component. And here, in the prescriptive part of the book, she comes a cropper. She offers no plausible solutions about how one can actually use GWAS scores (I explain them in my review) to level the playing field for low achieving students, including minorities like blacks and Hispanics. (She doesn’t favor “tracking” students as she thinks that only perpetuates inequality.) My own conclusion is that, at present, we have no way of connecting GWAS scores to ways of improving education. It’s even worse because we know the genetic contributors of academic achievement only in European populations, and they could differ, as Harden emphasizes, in other populations. My conclusion:
I happen to share much of Harden’s ideology, and I wish her well. As I noted earlier, both the right and the left will find much to object to in this book. The resulting fracas might have been useful had she achieved what she set out to do — establish the fact of genetic unfairness and develop prescriptions to overcome it — yet she does not deliver on her second goal. Harden’s book is a thought-provoking read but in the end demonstrates only the incredible difficulty of using empirical data, both genetic and environmental, to level the educational playing field.
I want to add one thing here that was left out of my review for lack of space. Harden feels that we must rely on genetics to create equality/equity because one’s genetic endowment is a matter of “luck:—the combination of genes you happen to inherit from your parents. And Harden claims that she, and many others, feel it’s especially unfair for people to gain advantages simply because they’ve been genetically “lucky”. The implication is that there are things beyond “luck”, like an individual’s dedication and labor, that are a matter of “choice.”
This I find bogus, because, as a determinist, the “luck of your genes” is just as determined as “the luck of your environment” that also helps you achieve. Having the right for high IQ is “luck” in one sense, in that it’s not predictable, but so is the environment you’re born in and experience, which you also don’t choose. Harden actually recognizes this problem (p. 200):
Whether the universe is deterministic, whether such a thing as free will actually exists—these questions are beyond the scope of this book, to put it mildly. We need to put some philosophical guardrails up. If you think that the universe is deterministic, and the existence of free will is incompatible with a deterministic universe, and free will is an illusion, then genetics doesn’t have anything to add to the conversation. Genetics is just a tiny corner of the universe where we have worked out a little bit of the longer deterministic chain,
And, in fact, that’s the way it is. Harden has punted here. It doesn’t matter if you believe in “compatibilist” free will, because the philosophers who do are still determinists (or naturalists). And if you’re a determinist, then genetics is no more important than environment in its reliance on “luck” (i.e., unpredictability). It is just as unfair for someone to succeed because they had a good environment (and not necessarily good genes) than if they had good genes. Everything is determined (save the results of fundamental quantum unpredictability, which means that everybody’s fate is always matter of “luck” (unpredictable results of the laws of physics), and thus genetic and environmental influences are equally “unfair.” It is a major flaw of the book that Harden fails to take this seriously, but rather avoids it.
That’s all I want to add. The book is worth reading for its lucid genetic explanations, but I don’t think many hard-thinking readers will be convinced of her program to use genetic “inequality” to achieve social justice, though I agree that we need to do way better with schooling. Before you quibble about what I’ve said, though, read my review.
26 thoughts on “My review in the Washington Post of a new book on genetics and social justice”
I’ve long thought that early emphasis in the education system on the evidence that we all came out of Africa ~100Kyr ago is the best foundation for building the rest. Is that in her book?
No, there’s no evolutionarily based considerations in the book.
Thanks for bringing this book to our attention. I’m an avid reader (over 100 books since the end of February) so I love book recommendations.
That’s a book every 2.6 days! That’s a LOT OF BOOKS!
I’d recommend, as novels, Paul Scott’s The Raj Quartet (beloved by Hitchens) and Pat Barker’s The Regeneration Trilogy.
Thanks! I’ll put those on my list too! I don’t go out in public or to parties anymore since having had Covid – almost died from it. I don’t think I’d survive another infection, so books are my thing now.
Oy! Sorry to hear that. Were you vaccinated when you got infected?
I was infected toward the end of May 2020 before there were vaccines or any types of treatments. The hospital basically told me they had nothing for me. I’m one of the long-haulers that sustained quite a bit of damage…it was a long recovery, but will never be back to my pre-Covid self. Oh well.
Sub
The screenshot doesn’t seem to link to the review.
Thanks for telling me. I fixed it now. The image is actually three images, but each links to the article.
Thanks, it works now. The subject is well above my pay grade, but a lucid, balanced and credible review to the extent that I am able to judge it.
There was a study that you posted about some years ago, which unfortunately I can’t find, that concluded that ones’ success and chances for advancement tended to boil down to dumb luck. I recall that even the notion that a person could choose to pull ourselves up by their bootstraps was pretty much a myth since that character was one that some people are born with. “Chance eats everything” was a phrase that stayed with me.
Yes, my sentiments exactly. Must admit that I gave up reading not too long after that paragraph you quote on p. 200. It struck me as dodging a very fundamental question by saying the issue is beyond the scope of the book. I live in one of the most equal (least unequal?) countries in the world – Norway – where Harden’s beliefs resonate. We just had an election where all the left-wing parties ran on variations of ´reducing inequality’. And it – worked; quite a big shift to the left. And the typical left-wing rhetoric reflects the same ‘luck’ explanation. Except that they moderate ‘luck’ by using ‘fortunate’. If you have earn/have more than the average person it’s because you’ve been more fortunate than they have. This perspective negates values such as hard work.
This perspective negates values such as hard work.
But, people who are hard workers are determined, just as those who are naturally lazy. “Luck” is simply expressing that fact. I suppose some folks could hear a leftist campaign speech and decide to work less hard, but that’s not too likely.
If you’re a determinist, everything is “luck” in the sense that your fate is determined by the laws of physics. If you work hard, that’s because your unavoidable complement of genes and your environments turned out to enable you to work hard and make you want to work hard.
Unfortunately this does nothing to convince me the woke Left aren’t completely, irredeemably insane.
They have gotten rid of Gifted and Talented programs in NYC because they are white supremacy”. The NAACP wants them gone everywhere for the same reason.
Back in my middle eastern birth country when I participated in these programs I would have been absolutely shocked to learn they were “racist”.
First of all, it is not at all clear that the universe is deterministic. Classical mechanics and quantum mechanics have non-deterministic features. Second, just because the universe is not deterministic does not entail that a theological entity called “free will” exists. Third, whether the universe is deterministic or not, and whether free will exists or not, there is voluntary behavior and involuntary behavior, and there is coerced behavior and consensual behavior. (Swimming versus breathing, contract versus robbery). Something true of person at birth (their genetic inheritance) can be distinguished from a voluntary behavior (labor) and a purported motivation for a voluntary behavior (drive), although obviously genetics probably impacts a person’s capacity to labor and to demonstrate drive.
In some sense, the modern fashion of addressing the will is perverse. We have a notion of agency (I, an agent, signed the contract voluntarily), and the entire idea of duress is that another agent overcame my agency improperly (fraud or force). So if you wonder why I missed the test this morning, it could be because I overslept (ergo I am lazy or ill) or because I was kidnapped. This is important because the determination of who gets punished, and to what extent, is based on who is responsible for a certain result.
We do this sort of thing with say a result on a SAT test, Bill got a good score on the SAT because he worked hard on the test prep. On the other hand, to say someone acted a particular way because of genetics or because they are a victim of society, it is actually a categorical difference. Genetics has no agency, nor does society (although persons sometimes claiming to act on behalf of society are agents). If at baseline, the universe is ultimately, on the physical level, deterministic, it would not matter for purpose of the voluntary/involuntary/consent/coercion concepts, although it would be rather weird if you could predict what someone would do on a random task in advance.
Dumb question :
Would/do panpsychists claim that genes are conscious?
My thoughts are similar to KD’s last 2 paragraphs. As Jerry keeps pointing out with respect to legal punishments, you don’t have to believe in libertarian free will to see the sense in sending certain people to jail based on their choices. It seems obvious to generalize that to other incentives and disincentives. Is the idea to go ahead and give those incentives and disincentives, and to say that this is the right policy, but still to deny that people deserve them? Why?
On Harden’s quest for equality: suppose GWAS’s show that certain genes/SNPs impair intelligence. Then we can try to come up with gene therapy for those genetic traits. Or we can try to trace the biochemical pathways that create the problems and counteract those mechanisms.
Sorry, but in what sense is classical mechanics indeterministic? And, as I’ve written often, I don’t give a rat’s patootie if quantum mechanics isn’t deterministic because it still doesn’t give us any agency. I agree with you on the definition of responsibility, but I don’t agree with Harden that genes are what we need to address for equity because they are due to “luck” while everything else is due to will.
The review by PCC(e) is paywalled, but I suspect it is rather similar to a thoughtful, partly favorable review of the book I read in Quillette by Robert Verbruggen. The latter writes: “Harden writes that school curricula can be structured in a way that’s “equity-promoting” or “performance-maximizing.” But it isn’t clear what the best tradeoff between these two goals is.”
Harden evidently want to appeal to the part of the ideological spectrum for which “equity-promoting” is the summum bonum, a historical goal (or mirage?) of the Left at least since the Diggers of the English civil war. The trouble with subordinating all else to equity-promotion is that it can go in an uncomfortable direction, the point of a Jewish joke I remember from my youth long ago. “Comes the Revolution”, it went, “Everybody will eat strawberries with whipped cream”. Question: What if somebody doesn’t like strawberries with whipped cream? Answer: After the Revolution, everybody will have to eat strawberries with whipped cream whether they like it or not, Or else!
To my surprise, it wasn’t paywalled for me and I’m not a WaPo subscriber.
If you email me, as I offered above, I can send a copy of the review. I didn’t read any of the reviews before I wrote mine, and I haven’t yet read most of the published ones. The book didn’t sell very well, and I can’t even find many reviews of it online.
I think you hit the nail on the head in pointing out that genetics are neither more nor less a matter of luck than the other factors that determine human behavior and outcomes. That being the case, however, the question becomes: What does this determinism imply about the morality of tolerating vs. extirpating the inequities that result from factors other than violence, deception, or other such overreaching?
These moral implications of determinism need to be explored.
Did Harden’s book consider non-random genetic variation that’s caused by assortative mating (e.g., between people with similar IQ)? This additional variation among kids from different families isn’t a lottery (though it’s deterministic in the same way everything else is), and it might greatly amplify inequity especially for traits that are easy to assess by potential mates and likely to affect each person’s desirability.
Excellent, Ceiling Cat. I will add my beefs to the mix.
First, from a paper of Harden’s on the cognitive and non-cognitive components (“soft skills”, like hard work) of educational attainment (yes, these can be parsed out; it’s a new method called “GWAS-by-Subtraction”), we know that there are genetic correlations between the non-cognitive components of educational attainment and various psychiatric traits. If we pull an equity move and remove standardized tests as criteria for admissions into universities, many will rely on their soft skills to get through. But if we environmentally increase expression of the genes in brain that boost the soft skills, since these are genetically correlated with psychiatric traits, we might also inadvertently increase mental illness. We simply don’t know that we wouldn’t. I see it as a risk.
Second, genes are destiny in many cases, even if there exists a counterfactual world in which an intervention could be given at the right dose, at the right time, to the right person. Consider Tay Sachs. At this point, there is no cure, and those babies will die in childhood.
Even PKU. While genetic screening exists to get kids with PKU on a special diet, and this reduces brain damage, are the IQs for most kids with PKU the same as those without PKU? I don’t think so. They are likely lower, since some damage will have occurred prior to the onset of the diet and many will not strictly adhere to the diet.
And PKU is a Mendelian disease! Harden is talking about polygenic traits. She has over promised with the “genes aren’t destiny” schtick because in many cases, for all intents and purposes, they are.