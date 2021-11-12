Do electrons behave differently when they’re in brains? Sean Carroll takes Philip Goff apart on panpsychism

I’ve written a fair amount on this site about panpsychism,, the view that everything in the Universe, including electrons, rocks, and organisms, have a form of consciousness. The “conscious” molecules and atoms are supposed to combine, under certain unspecified and mysterious rules, into brains that have a higher-level consciousness. Voilà: the “hard problem” of consciousness explained! Philip Goff, one of the three discussants in the video below, is the primary exponent of this theory.
Panpsychism is, I think, pure bunk, and you can read my earlier posts to see why. One of those posts highlights a paper by Sean M. Carroll that, in my view, demolishes the idea of panpsychism because it grossly violates the laws of physics—of the “complete” description of the world that “the core theory of physics” presents. In the very long video below (3 hours 14 minutes!), there’s a mano a mano verbal exchange in which Sean, in his usual polite but firm way, tells Goff that he’s simply wrong about panpsychism and that Goff is too stubborn to admit it.
This is a lot more fun than reading the paper, especially watching Goff as he sees his whole theory crumble under the relentless onslaught of Carroll’s physics. Sean’s views are similar to those given in his paper, but I like seeing the exchange between a physicist and a panpsychist (Goff is the person most closely associated with this crazy theory.)
Also in the discussion is Keith Frankish, a British philosopher of mind. Wikipedia notes of him: “[Frankish] holds that the conscious mind is a virtual system, a trick of the biological mind. In other words, phenomenality is an introspective illusion. This position is in opposition to dualist theories, reductive realist theories, and panpsychism.”
Now, you don’t have to watch the entire 3-hour video to see the exchange about the value of panpsychism as an explanation of consciousness. If you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to the YouTube video starting 6 minutes in, when Sean gives his view of consciousness as an epiphenomenon of evolution rather that will eventually be explained. (This is also my view, though I’m neither philosopher nor physicist.)
There’s then a philosophical digression, and the discussion of consciousness begins again at 7:50. This discussion and its putative explanation by panpsychism ramps up gradually with detours into lucubrations about emergence and related matters.
In my view, the discussion starts reaching its apogee starting at about 1 hour and 25 minutes in, when Goff says that the “core theory’s” success doesn’t lay a hand on panpsychism, which requires a different or supplemental theory of physics. (You may want to start the video here.) Carroll disagrees strongly and is “blunt” about telling Goff he’s just dead wrong. Goff tries to impute his views to a colleague rather than himself, but that’s not correct. He’s using another panpsychist like a ventriloquist uses a puppet.
At 1 hour 30 minutes in, things get a bit heated, and it’s time to get out the popcorn. Goff even floats the idea that the laws of physics differ between electrons in the brain and electrons everywhere else! (This is part of his view that panpsychism cannot be accommodated by the core theory.) Frankish is on Carroll’s side, but doesn’t speak as much as the other two.
I watched only until an hour and 45 minutes in, so I can’t tell you what happens in the rest of the discussion. But if you watch up to that point, and listen to Sean’s eloquent and patient explanations, and see the sweating panpsychist professor try to prop up his crumbling ideas, you will not be any more enamored with panpsychism than you were before. In other words, you’ll see that it’s a theory without substance.
I’ll have to watch this one. I wonder if this exchange will inspire Goff to eventually discard panpsychism?
I wouldn’t bet on it. He’s made his name pushing panpsychism.
I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you. I don’t think it’s an idea at which he arrived through an honest process of reason.
I love Sean Carroll, but I don’t think I would have the patience for this. The nonsense of panpsychism just infuriates me; it strikes me as a notion that’s “not even wrong,” in the sense that it adds nothing whatsoever to the study of consciousness, and is no more useful than elan vital or phlogiston* to our understanding of biology and thermodynamics. In fact, it’s a distraction, if anything. If anyone edits this into a video of Sean’s points only, someday, I MIGHT have the patience for it, but my blood pressure goes up too much (figuratively speaking, as far as I know) when people argue for panpsychism. I’m sure Sean’s arguments are elegant and patient and quite correct and clear, but I’ll probably just have to stick to his books and his podcast. Glad to see that he is refuting this silliness, but good Ceiling Cat, I’m sorry he had to put his time and effort into it.
*In this I disagree with Sam Harris who says that the “hard problem of consciousness” is different in character from the problem of living versus nonliving matter, for instance, but I’ve not heard him give any convincing reasons why this would be so. He doesn’t appear to endorse panpsychism, but I sometimes feel he teeters upon the verge of at least considering it POSSIBLE. Perhaps I’m doing him a disservice.
A frame of mind I tend to use that can make it tolerable to listen to someone like Goff argue for something silly like panpsychism, is to think of it as similar to a Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode. His arguments really are so obviously bad in exactly the same way that, for example, everything about a movie like, say, Star Crash is. So cheesy that surely no one could take it seriously? And if they do all you can do is laugh at them.
Sounds a lot like the nonsense spewed by Rupert Sheldrake. His son, Merlin (what a great name), on the other hand has a Ph.D. in tropical ecology and is a first-rate science writer (Entangled Life).
I may have forgotten basic points in this debate, but what about a less crazy form of pansychism where rudiments of consciousness are found not in elementary particles, but “up” several notches, beginning at the level of single celled organisms? It is there that we see basic simple responses to external stimuli, including drives toward favorable environments and away from unfavorable environments.
If I understand you, I don’t think it is the same thing or even analogous. In panpsychism consciousness is a fundamental property, like mass or spin.
Unless you back a proponent into a corner. Then, rather than just having a certain quantity of the stuff to have human-like consciouness it matters how the stuff is arranged too. Which is exactly the same as ordinary matter that when arranged just right, like in a human nervous system, gives rise to consciousness. Which reveals that panphsychism brings nothing of value to the table.
Of course we must begin with some description about what is consciousness.
The description one comes across is that its is your awareness of your own mind versus the world around you. I take that division to mean that one is aware of a separateness. there is a ‘you’, and everything else outside of that.
Hard to argue that a cell has that experience, but I don’t know what its like to be a single cell.
Sean Carroll is a badass.
Which funding bodies support panpsychism “work”, and how? Is it funded by popular book audiences buying the boooks? Parents and students who pay for their kids’ college education?
I delight in the examination as only Carroll can do, but someone has to pay for it…. I mean, besides us facepalming ourselves….
Physics is a complete description of the world? So how many Starbucks franchises will be located in the United States in November, 2021, based on physics, since that will be part of the description of the physical world? Or is Starbucks coffee an introspective illusion?
Surely you don’t really misunderstand Carroll to be claiming what you imply?
I like Philip’s comment at 1:34, “I suppose the only time it would make a difference is if you are investing high-level dynamics in the brain or something…”
[Headdesk]
First a quibble: a hypothesis that predicts different electron behavior in the human brain almost certainly predicts different electron elsewhere too. It would be pretty hard to come up with a hypothesis about electron behavior that only applies to human brains, particularly without looking ad hoc about it.
But the main point is, this is a giveupski. Correct, creationists can do chemical synthesis. Soul-believers can dig up rocks. Panpsychics can study friction. It’s a bit of a no-brainer that counter-scientific beliefs only conflict with science when they do.
Thank you Robert Elissar for your clarity and honesty on this theme of panpsychism which, by the way, is still celebrated by Deepak Chopra. Chopra tries to have it both ways with his blending science with his conviction that individual molecules are conscious. Indeed, the whole universe in his theory is “”conscious”. Praise Richard Dawkins for his stamina and patience in refuting this nonsense in the 2013 debate presented by the Dangerous Ideas podcast with Dawkins and Deepak (and his diamond studded glasses). As for issues concerning consciousness the best and clearest account is still Daniel Dennett’s seminal book, ”Consciouness Explained” c1991.
Frankish’s “illusionism” (a euphemism for eliminativism) about phenomenal consciousness (aka subjective experience) is as silly as Goff’s panpsychism.
“By a “silly” theory I mean one which may be held at the time when one is talking or writing professionally, but which only an inmate of a lunatic asylum would think of carrying into daily life. …It must not be supposed that the men who maintain these theories and believe that they believe them are “silly” people. Only very acute and learned men could have thought of anything so odd or defended anything so preposterous against the continual protests of common-sense.”
(Broad, C. D. The Mind and its Place in Nature. London: Kegan Paul, 1925. pp. 5-6)
I suspect you don’t understand illusionism. You may think it is “silly” but you don’t defend your position here. As far as I know, Frankish’s illusionism is the same as (or similar to) that of Daniel Dennett, a very respected philosopher. Do you disagree with his view on this subject also? Are you in the “qualia are real objects” camp?
Although I don’t believe in panpsychism in the slightest, I do feel that Goff needs some defending here. If I understand him correctly, he believes that consciousness lies below fundamental physics in terms of description levels and emergence. He believes fundamental physics emerges from consciousness. And, since everything we know emerges from fundamental physics, consciousness underlies everything.
In this view, that electrons in the brain behave differently from other electrons is not unreasonable. Carroll disregards the idea based on the fundamental physics assumption that the rules operate the same everywhere. Physics can’t really prove that or even prove that electrons in the brain don’t operate differently. I imagine it would be hard to fully test brain electrons in situ. Just like Penrose and Hameroff’s theories about quantum effects in the brain, it is a theory that is not going to be tested any time soon.
The problem with Goff’s theory is that it can’t be tested. It’s a radical proposal for many reasons and for which there is no evidence. The “turtles all the way down” theory seems as supportable. Similarly for the “universe is a simulation” theory.
>In this view, that electrons in the brain behave differently from other electrons is not unreasonable. Carroll disregards the idea based on the fundamental physics assumption that the rules operate the same everywhere. Physics can’t really prove that or even prove that electrons in the brain don’t operate differently.
This is incorrect. Quantum field theory says that all electrons are the same because they are excitations of the same field, the electron field. And because electrons are identical (and have half-integer spin, they obey the Pauli exclusion principle, which means no two electrons can exist in the same state. This is what allows electrons to form electron shells around atomic nuclei. Otherwise, they’d all collapse down to hydrogen-like sizes. And by the fact that chemistry works regardless of whether it is in the human body or not, electrons are the same inside and out.
FYI Carroll gives his position on the ‘hard problem of consciousness’ at around the 1:50 mark, with Keith Frankish introducing it for a few minutes earlier.
My take/summary: Carroll isn’t sure whether the idea of qualia and the ‘hard problem’ will turn out to be like phlogiston (just plain wrong and not useful) or more like NM (a useful approximation in some circumstances).