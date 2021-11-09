All of a sudden on campus I’ve noticed two fashion changes, both mainly but not exclusively among women. The first are huge clunky boots like combat boots, black and with very thick soles. I think they’re unsightly, as they’re often worn with a nice outfit that isn’t at all complemented by these clunkers.
The other is pastel-colored hair. Now that’s been a “thing” for several years, but now a lot more students of both sexes are sporting purple, green, or blue hair. Like the clunker boots, I don’t find the look appealing, but then none of these fashions are meant to appeal to me.
The question is: what does this mean? Fashion, after all, often says something about what image you want to project. My theory, which is mine, is that the pastel colored hair is associated with being woke, and projects that image. The reason I suspect this is that I’ve never met anybody with this kind of dye job who wasn’t woke. It may be a form of the “green beard” syndrome, enabling you to recognize others in your tribe.
As for the boots, my first thought was Antifa garb. So my working hypothesis is that people who sport both of these items are saying they are woke and tough, while the colored hair alone denotes wokeness.
Now I could be completely wrong here, and these are just the kind of fashions that appeal simply because everybody else is wearing them. But I suspect there’s some grain of truth in my speculations.
55 thoughts on “Why the pastel hair?”
I can’t speak for the students but my guess is the boots are comfortable! And warm. I practically live in my hiking boots, even though I no longer hike. As for the hair, I use pink, blue, purple in mine. If I can’t wear face makeup (we have a mask mandate here, and masks and makeup don’t do well together) I ‘make up’ my hair for the fun of it. Purely for fun.
I wonder if alot of these people consider themselves “nonbinary”, or one of myriad new sexual identities? But not Lesbian or gay, which have been largely erased.
And my thought is, let’s say you are “nonbinary” or “two spirit”, How do you actually telegraph to the world these distinctions? My sense is that the unusual hair color and et alia is synecdoche for that sexual difference.
But that is not enough: and that is where the ruthless patrolling of language comes in. These new sexual identities, including various variations of trans, exist largely as affective and ultimately discursive phenomena. And this is why language describing these individual is so hugely patrolled by themselves, Twitter, law, etc.
I neglected to mention an additional item: the most conspicuous sign a change was coming first became evident, I think, through tattooing.
Tattooing traveled from decoration to tribal marking and dominion over the body. When I first noticed all the tattooing, I thought it was a fad, and later realized it was far more than that.
In the early ’90s The Guardian ran a piece with the headline “Tattoo: barcode for criminals” or some such that I teased my heavily tattooed friend about. However, it wasn’t long before he was in the majority and it’s now uninked people like myself who are seemingly the odd ones out. (Though John Richie’s shoulder tattoo of an eagle will always be remembered by myself as looking like a peeved budgerigar – something, to be fair, that he himself freely acknowledged.)
Yay! Here’s The Independent>/i>’s news report from the period, just to prove that I’m not going mad. The Grauniad one that I recalled doesn’t seem to exist online: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/tattoos-are-bar-codes-to-identify-criminals-1382710.html
There’s something pathetic about that footwear – clearly, any footwear is designed for particular purpose. There is simply no reason for those “clunkers” at a university. The facilities guys probably wear Red Wings – and there would be other designs for field work – but not ostentatious black chic-combat boots. If anything, the students are demonstrating their poor decision making for winter footwear – a sort of notion that such a brutal looking thing should power through anything. But again, facilities probably have modest looking Red Wings with appropriate insulation and composite toe – and they probably feel super cozy!
I well remember my high school and college years. In those days I’d have been as likely as not to wear combat boots to school simply to be contrary towards views like you express here.
Who am I kidding. I’m pretty much the same in that respect even now.
the students sit in class for hours, study for hours at a desk, maybe work in lab – where black soles can mark up the flooring – they are indoors mostly, and there are better winter weather boots than combat boots. I have learned this through experience making bad decisions on winter footwear and footwear in general.
I wore the combat boots because they were tough and cheap. No rebellion. Just practical. $15 at the army-navy in Harvard square for low-wear second hand, and they lasted and lasted. Classes, teaching, and cleaning toilets. A can of black wax every few weeks and they looked presentable. I got a year or more from a pair.
I really was sad when I moved away, got a real job, and had to pay real prices. But still, $75 for footwear that fits, is comfortable, protective, and lasts a year of often hard use? A bargain.
(hard use: Job two- weld engineer- often involves some really nasty locations, like scrapyards, container ship bilges, gravel processing machinery, and the like, in conditions from expletive cold to 100% humid expletive hot– -30C to 40C or higher. Good, ugly boots rule)
Can’t really say much about the hair. Back when I had it, I wore it down to my ass.
https://www.dsw.com/en/us/brands/dr-martens/N-1z1411z
They cost more now. Not surprising, as they built their brand. Red Wings seem more expensive.
Were they welt seamed?
These new ones on that link appear maybe welt seamed but maybe not. Maybe the old design was. Most Timberlands appear welt seamed but are not – but the sole is shaped to appear that way. They have maybe one model that is welt seamed but it is something like $300-$500 IIRC.
Welt seams allow for new sole swap outs.
Timberland made a name for itself – with help from rappers like Dr. Dre – with thick soles. This might be one factor that captured attention of clothing designers and marketers to attract the “clunkers” audience.
The boot thing is a repeat of 90s fashion where we wore boots with skirts and such all the time.
Exactly my thought. And the hair is a case of better living through chemistry. Recent advances in hair color technology have made it safer, cheaper & more accessable.
Wow – I hadn’t pegged you as a Riot grrrl before, Diana!
No I wasn’t a riot grrrl. I just wore boots with skirts like many other girls as fashion.
Pretty much what I was going to say; I’ve seen the boots with skirts for a very long time. Never cared for it myself, wrong generation.
Yeah, that style’s been around for quite a while. I mean, I’ve slept with women who wore that style — and I’m old, and strictly adhere to the so-called “French Rule” (half one’s age plus seven years being the minimum acceptable age), and try to follow Nelson Algren’s three rules of life, including the third (“Never sleep with a woman whose problems are worse than your own”), albeit, as to the last, not always successfully. 🙂
This is from 2014 so I assume it isn’t related: “Everything You Need To Know About Soft Grunge (Aka Pastel Grunge)” https://www.rebelsmarket.com/blog/posts/everything-you-need-to-know-about-soft-grunge-fashion.html
In which case, I haven’t got a clue.
I think whether it looks nice heavily depends on the person (and hairstyle, and the rest of their outfit).
But for what it’s worth, I know someone who dyes her hair “pastel colors” and isn’t woke.
There’s a cute little (maybe 4’10) Scottish woman in my exercise class who colors her white hair various shades of pastel. She’s probably closer to 80 than to 70 and I doubt that she’s remotely “woke”. Like Lenora, I suspect she does it strictly for fun.
Coloring my bald head doesn’t seem like it would have a good outcome.
You could tattoo it though. That would be rad. (as long as you didn’t do a comb-over.)
I think the gig economy plays a role as well. As fewer young people marry themselves to traditional white color jobs, they can style however they want. Boots you can hoof it around in, hair that is fun.
Gen Z really buys into body modification to signal their “individuality.” Bright, unnaturally colored hair is an Instagram-friendly way to show everyone how cool and different you are. It’s also difficult and expensive to maintain, so it also signals your status, without being a lifelong commitment.
There’s a fun quote, probably from more than one person: “Isn’t it funny how all the nonconformists dress the same?”
I invite anyone to do a search for Susan Blackmore (author of “The Meme Machine”). That’s some hair!
What fun!
Yikes! https://www.ecosia.org/images?q=Susan%20Blackmore
Geez. OK, boomer (just teasing — I’m a boomer too). Not everything is woke. I lived through the punk era. We were asked about the same things — our earrings and clothes, haircuts and dyed hair, makeup (on men!). “What does it mean?” Sometimes it doesn’t mean anything. It was a subculture. They all have their emblems. Why do Deadheads wear tiedye?
There was definitely a hippie costume: tie-dye, beads, long hair, etc. It meant that you were a member of a tribe and had certain views about politics (Left), probably smoked dope, and were sexually liberal.
I’m just trying to figure out what this subculture is.
You forgot jeans as part of the hippie costume. The longer since it had been washed, the better. They were also long so that you walked on the seems and frayed them. Then there was the guitar.
“If you have to ask, you’ll never know.”
This may be the last chance these students get to be a little crazy with their hair and dress. When they graduate, most will have to look more corporate and business-y to start their careers.
They’ll probably work from home in their pyjamas…
My 28 year old daughter who is a nurse has pink purple blue hair and she’s woke.
My hypothesis is that it’s a post-pandemic effect—especially the hair. For people working or taking classes at home, it was easy to fall into a drab, boring hair and clothing routine. Now that people are getting out and about, they are kicking up their heels with fun colors (and hopefully not kicking anyone with their trendy clodhoppers).
Big clunky boots with thick soles have been fashionable for some time – since at least the 1960s. I believe Dr. Martens may have been the first to become popular, particularly with skinheads starting in the UK. I own several pairs of Dr. Marten, or ‘Docs’ in the shoe style, and wear them regularly – and I am pushing 70! They fit my wide (and aging) feet well, and the thick soles provide plenty of cushioning when standing and lecturing on hard floors.
These aren’t Doc Martens but even clunkier. What I don’t understand is their sudden proliferation.
My college-aged daughter wears them. For no other reason than style
Doubtless WEIT reader Dom will be along shortly to outline the recent demise of the Dr. Martens boot… (Unless I’m uniquely privileged as a recipient of that particular complaint!)
I think both of these trends have been around a while. The pastel hair might have gotten a big boost when soccer star Megan Rapinoe came on the scene. She has light purple hair.
These are very familiar fashion trats to me, as someone who was part of the indie and grunge scene in the UK in the 90s. The ‘Riot Grrl’ Aesthetic combined doc marten boots, summer dresses bought from thrift stores and artificially dyed hair, often with a shaved ‘undercut’ on the sides and long on top.
I am guessing you weren’t part of, or very familiar with, this scene?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riot_grrrl
I can’t say anything for fashion as I have never been in that club and the only time I was around a school campus was in the early 70s. But I wore the so-called combat boots while in the Air Force and there was nothing fashionable about them. They were mandatory so that would send the kids running. Ours had thick soft soles on them so you would not fall on your ass when climbing around on airplanes. I never wore them again after I got out.
Dear Jerry,
First, Why don’t you ask students why they wear dyed hair and combat boots?
Second, Why don’t you mind your own business?
Third, dyed hair and combat boots have been around for decades. The current iteration may be, as you suggest, because it is associated with wokeness. If you ask students, I predict you will find some students wear the current get up for fashion and perhaps some students wear it for a political statement. Regardless, it is still none of your business.
If there is an event on campus associated with wokeness, then I would predict that many more students with dyed hair and combat boots might make up the crowd. If attendees make statements that you find offensive or have questions about what they mean, then you can ask to speak and make your own statements. If the organizers don’t let you have your say, then take out an add in the University of Chicago student newspaper stating your position.
I know wokeness irks you. It irks me too. I wish those who are woke would go back to sleep. But a lot of it is just people going along with the crowd. If you don’t like it, pick your battles carefully. Most of the of those who are woke are sheep, even at the University of Chicago.
Maurie Beck
Surely, this is Jerry’s lawn, and if he wants to stand on it yelling at clouds(*), then that’s his business?
(*) I happen to agree with him over this, but whether I do or don’t, doesn’t matter. Again, it’s his lawn.
If you were a phone call I would have hung up on the Third.
Boots are a discouragement to attackers
And when did you become such a curmudgeon?
I thought I was getting a sense of deja vu…: https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2018/10/09/whats-with-the-red-hair/
Don’t we have roolz anymore?
I don’t think you can assume that folks with pastel-colored hair are signaling that they are woke. More than likely they are signaling that they are *cool* or *edgy* rather than woke and there is a significant intersection between woke folks and cool/edgy folks. So, definitely cool and edgy but maybe work. Let that be your hypothesis.
Aposematism.
I am enjoying the praiseworthy efforts to exhaust the hypothesis space. I even saw a couple of proposals for hypothesis testing.. (“Why don’t you ask them?”)
Very good, everyone.
I have a niece who likes to sport colored hair (usually pink or fuscia, but other colors too). She colors it because she finds it fun – no ulterior motives. We also have a superb violinist in our local professional chamber orchestra who colors her hair with pink and/or powder blue streaking. I suspect she is challenging the typical staid, black aesthetic of classical orchestras, but she’s got the chops to back up the aesthetic, and she is instrumental in bringing in younger audiences who can relate to her.
I would caution about stereotyping people. If you want to know why someone is doing something that is basically benign, have the courtesy to ask them. You might learn something.
I’m old enough to be these undergrads grandma. I own a pair of clunky black boots with thick soles. They are not sexy fer shur and do perhaps look incongruous with dresses and skirts in someone’s eyes. I love them. I enjoy seeing the multi-colored hair, and it’s great that men are doing it, too. I had a blue stripe in my hair 25 years ago. The technology for these unnatural colors has much improved since then. It is great fun, the bright orange is my current favorite.
What does it mean? It means you don’t have to conform to conservative appearances because you are a student or you have a job in a creative or liberal-leaning field. You are going to see more of this among design students than finance students. We can also make fairly accurate generalizations about their political leanings, but that is a tertiary issue.