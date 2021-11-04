The latest Jesus and Mo, called “knows”, arrived late, so I’m putting it up on Thursday. It’s also an old strip—a “resurrection”— but I hadn’t seen it and I doubt you have, either. At any rate, new strips will start again next week.
The last strip is a double entendre, of course, but the devout might say, “God always just was. That’s the definition of God!”
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the origin of the specious”
The barmaid’s argument is deiophobic – it harms someone’s Deeply Held Deiophilia. Ouchies.
^^^sardonic/sarcastic
The other day, a friend of mine asked me for an example of a double entendre, so I gave her one.
“Fnarr fnarr!” as Finbarr Saunders would say. .. 😄
Nice!