Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the origin of the specious

November 4, 2021 • 8:30 am

The latest Jesus and Mo, called “knows”, arrived late, so I’m putting it up on Thursday. It’s also an old strip—a “resurrection”— but I hadn’t seen it and I doubt you have, either. At any rate, new strips will start again next week.

The last strip is a double entendre, of course, but the devout might say, “God always just was. That’s the definition of God!”

 

4 thoughts on "Jesus 'n' Mo 'n' the origin of the specious

  1. The barmaid’s argument is deiophobic – it harms someone’s Deeply Held Deiophilia. Ouchies.

    ^^^sardonic/sarcastic

