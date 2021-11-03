Thanks to the generosity of readers, I’ve received a fair number of photo contributions in the last week, so we’re good to go for a while.

Today we feature the photos of two readers. Their comments are indented and, as always, you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

First up is reader Dave, who adds that his site has a new monthly-edition print, along with several new limited-edition prints. His intro:

Attached please find the next (small) batch of photos: five images of different trees across seasons at various times of day.

Stir:

Autumnal shift:

Dayspring:

Halcyon:

Hyper:

Here are two landscape photos from Rick Longworth, sent yesterday:

This morning I was compelled to shoot the sunrise. The valley near Caldwell was filled with a thin pool of haze. There was no wind. Temperature: 8°C. The first one is Lizard Butte, so named because from the south side, it resembles a lizard.