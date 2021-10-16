Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Catur Saturday, October 16, 2021, and, it’s actually World Food Day, promoting food security and the end of hunger.

News of the Day:

*Former President Bill Clinton has been in a hospital in Irvine, California for four days, and it’s finally been announced that he was suffering from a urinary-tract infection that spread to his blood, creating the dire possibility of sepsis. However, he’s said to be responding well to antibiotics, his white-cell count is down, and he may be released tomorrow.

*David Amess, a 69-year old Conservative member of Parliament who has served for 40 years,, was stabbed to death yesterday as he was meeting with a group of his constituents. He died in full view of the group. The police have arrested a 25 year old man in connection with the killing, and the NYT adds this: “[The police] said the investigation would be led by counterterrorism officers, raising the prospect that it would be treated as an act of terrorism.”

UPDATE: According to CNN, Amess’s killing has been formally declared a “terrorist incident.”

“The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” according to a statement from Metropolitan Police at New Scotland Yard on Friday.

*Tomorrow morning we Chicagoans may face a severe police shortage, as the police union has told its members to delay the city’s vaccine mandate (city employees have to report their vaccine status by today). The union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are suing each other; we may lose half the police force tomorrow in a walkout (and you know what that means in Chicago); and the National Guard may be called in to do policing. The miscreant police would go on unpaid leave Lightfoot is playing hardball:

“As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” Lightfoot said in a statement issued Friday morning. FOP Lodge 7 President John Catanzara “has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order,” she said.

*Lord, Trump can’t let well enough alone. According to Rolling Stone and several other sources, the old rumors of the “pee tape”—supposedly showing Trump watching two Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed once slept in by Barak Obama (an act called “golden showers”, except that that usually involves people urinating on each other)—had long been forgotten. The rumor was never substantiated, though Democrats would dearly have loved it to be real. But the Trumpster couldn’t hold back, and had a verbal ejaculation in front of Republican donors:

During a private speech at a Republican retreat in Palm Beach on Thursday, the former president assured the crowd full of wealthy donors, lobbyists, and elected officials that getting doused in urine is not one of his sexual proclivities. “I’m not into golden showers,” Trump said, according to a recording obtained by The Washington Post. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

You know it doesn’t matter if he says stuff like this: he won’t lose any support.

*According to KTOO in Alaska, Fat Bear Week was a huge success this year, with a record number of voters for the most rotund ursid: 800,000 voted, or 100,000 more than last year. I suppose it’s the pandemic keeping people home, but the better news is that Otis, a Senior Bear with bad teeth, won (h/t Laurie):

Otis has won the competition before, but his is still a bit of an underdog story. Otis is older than a lot of his river-mates, and he’s missing two canines. This year, he came out to Brooks River late. “But he stuck to his plan,” Fitz said. “His plan is to go to the waterfall and wait for his opportunities to fish in his preferred fishing spots, really try to avoid confrontation with the more dominant bears. And once those opportunities open, he goes to those spots, he sits, he waits for those fish to come to him. So he’s really a master of energy economics.” Otis captured the hearts of viewers from all over the world.

He captured mine, and he sure did pack on the pounds. Here he is showing his increased avoirdupois. Look at that belly! Otis is nearing the average lifespan for a grizzly: about 25 years. You can read more about his winning personality here.

*Here’s an update on the injured Jack the Cat from his staff. He’s making a rapid recovery, which you can judge from the video below. The pins will be removed from his paw soon.

Jack doing well, it is now 2 weeks post button removal, jaw bones healed enough to eat dry, crunchy food again. Here’s a video of him enjoying his favorite treat, “Tasty Chicken Flavor Temptations.”

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 723,031, an increase of 1,587 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,906,505, an increase of about 8,600 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 16 includes:

1793 – French Revolution: Queen Marie Antoinette is executed.

1834 – Much of the ancient structure of the Palace of Westminster in London burns to the ground.

1846 – William T. G. Morton administers ether anesthesia during a surgical operation.

Here’s Morton, a dentist, extracting a tooth under ether. He may have been the first to use it in public, but for the rest of his life he maintained that he’d also discovered its properties, which is questionable

1847 – The novel Jane Eyre is published in London.

A first edition and first printing of this classic, published in three volumes, will run you between $65,000 and $125,000.

1859 – John Brown leads a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

Brown, an ardent abolitionist, raided an arsenal to arm slaves for a rebellion against slaveholders. He was captured and hanged, the first person in the U.S. to be executed for treason. Here’s a photo: he always looks a bit off, but he did think that he was on a mission from God. A photo from 1856:

1869 – The Cardiff Giant, one of the most famous American hoaxes, is “discovered”.

This was a 10-foot (3-meter) tall “petrified man”, shown below, and it’s incredible that people thought this poorly carved image was real. Paleontologist O. C. Marsh revealed that it was not only made of soluble gypsum, but had fresh tool marks on it. In the meantime, its owners had made a pile. It now rests in the Farmer’s Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

1916 – Margaret Sanger opens the first family planning clinic in the United States.

Sanger has fallen out of favor for her promotion of “negative eugenics”, inhibiting the reproduction of those considered less fit. Her conception, though, went beyond family planning all the way to sterilization. A photo:

1923 – The Walt Disney Company is founded.

1934 – Chinese Communists begin the Long March to escape Nationalist encirclement.

Here’s the route of all three Communist armies during the march. The longest of the series of marches lasted a full year. (Communist enclaves are shaded in red.)

1940 – Holocaust in Poland: The Warsaw Ghetto is established.

Here’s a photo of the ghetto wall (“Aryan side” to the left, Jewish to the right), and a roundup of Jewish men from the ghetto for forced labor.

1946 – Nuremberg trials: Ten defendants found guilty by the International Military Tribunal are executed by hanging.

There’s an archived eyewitness account of the hangings, which didn’t dispatch all of the convicted men that quickly, here.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis begins: U.S. President John F. Kennedy is informed of photos taken on October 14 by a U-2 showing nuclear missiles (the crisis will last for 13 days starting from this point).

1964 – China detonates its first nuclear weapon.

1968 – Tommie Smith and John Carlos are ejected from the US Olympic team for participating in the Olympics Black Power salute.

They had won gold and bronze medals in the 200 m dash, and were kicked out of the games for their gestures. Though such gestures on the podium are still barred, it’s highly unlikely now that someone making them would even be punished.

A video of the raised fists narrated by one of the runners, though I’m not sure which one.

1973 – Henry Kissinger and Lê Đức Thọ are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

This may win the prize for the worst Nobel Peace Prize ever awarded. The miscreants, with the U.S. war criminal on the right:

1984 – Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

A MUCH better Nobel Peace Prize!

Notables born on this day include:

1758 – Noah Webster, American lexicographer (d. 1843)

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (d. 1900)

Here’s “Wilde reclining with Poems, by Napoleon Sarony in New York in 1882.” He died in Paris of meningitis, aged 46.

1888 – Eugene O’Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1953)

1927 – Günter Grass, German novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2015)

1938 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, model, and actress (d. 1988)

Nico’s real name was Christa Päffgen, Here she is singing the Velvet Underground song, “All Tomorrow’s Parties”, which you’ll remember from the banana album. The performance is at the Preston Warehouse, UK, in 1982. She died at 49 in a bicycling accident on Ibiza.

1947 – Bob Weir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Those who became defunct on October 16 include:

1553 – Lucas Cranach the Elder, German painter and engraver (b. 1472)

Cranach was a friend of Martin Luther, and painted this picture of the great dissenter in 1529, undoubtedly from life:

The Wikipedia article on Nuremberg Executions gives the last words of the condemned as well as photos of their bodies post mortem.

1973 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (b. 1909)

Here’s some of Krupa’s famous drum work on “Sing, sing, sing” with the Benny Goodman band. Goodman appears to play his sweet licorice stick:

2007 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish actress (b. 1921)

Kerr holds the record for most Best Actress nominations for an Oscar without a win. She got an honorary Oscar in 1994, though (click screenshot to enlarge):

Kerr with Burt Lancaster in the movie “From Here to Eternity”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is ambitious today:

Hili: I’m going to eat my breakfast and disappear. A: Where to? Hili: A quest for adventure.

In Polish:

Hili: Zjadam śniadanie i znikam. Ja: Dokąd? Hili: W poszukiwaniu przygody.

And a photo of Szaron, the Dark Tabby:

From Divy (neither she nor I make claims for its authenticity, but it might be real!):

From Facebook:

From the Not Another Science Cat page (note the tag for the artwork)

Here’s an audio of Gina Peddy, the school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, saying what must be done in accordance with “a new Texas law that requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing ‘widely debated and currently controversial’ issues.” I don’t think that law was intended to include the Holocaust, which isn’t widely debated except by rabid anti-Semites or in the Middle East (not really debated but denied). Nevertheless, Peddy urges schools to show “the other side”.

NEW: A school administrator in Southlake, Texas, advised teachers last week that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also have a book with an "opposing" perspective. Listen to the audio recording obtained by @NBCNews: https://t.co/vS0IjlROMu pic.twitter.com/yPtM1ncjgV — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2021

From Masih, who sends a link to a Washington Post article she wrote about a 26-year old Iranian activist, on furlough from prison, who was rearrested for writing about what happens to women in Iranian prisons. You can probably guess, but read the article.

Many of Iran’s prisons are a living hell on earth. The amount of torture female inmates are exposed to is beyond imagination. One brave activist has revealed it all at the risk of being jailed: Sepideh Gholian. A must-read by @AlinejadMasihhttps://t.co/NIeSQnzUJW — 𝕍𝕒𝕙𝕚𝕕 𝕐𝕦𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕪 (@vahid_yucesoy) October 15, 2021

A tweet from Barry who says, that was a relaxing Sunday! You might want to turn the volume off. . .

Have a relaxing Sunday pic.twitter.com/oDHzaHy7QQ — Dave (@SpotTheLoon2010) October 10, 2021

From Simon: another beautiful hypothesis killed by an ugly fact:

Tweets from Matthew. Check out all the photos in the first one. Some people take Halloween very seriously!

Ohio resident Alan Perkins has taken the 12 foot skeleton game to an entirely new level, building a MASSIVE skeleton bursting out of his home to grab the 12 footer like a toy. Apparently he's still going to add a giant skull bursting through the roof. Just phenomenal work. pic.twitter.com/0aTEQhVWvu — Rob SCARE-idan💀 (@rob_sheridan) October 11, 2021

A planet orbiting a not-too-distant star (96 light years away). It’s amazing they can even get these images.

This is a planet. Orbiting a star 96 light years away. In these five frames, taken by the @GeminiObs and processed by @semaphore_P, the gas giant 51 Eridani b completes part of its 20-AU orbit around its host star. Credit: Jason Wang/Gemini Planet Imager Exoplanet Survey pic.twitter.com/rqJVLbJRyl — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) October 11, 2021

Live and learn.

ive been photographing the Mississippi River for over a year but my mind is still blown when I see a map of its watershed (41% of the continental US) and how all of that water flows through Louisiana pic.twitter.com/6bXYy8rN5E — Virginia Hanusik (@virginiahanusik) October 10, 2021

A beautiful deep-sea larval octopus (I may have posted this before). This is likely Wonderpus photogenicus, and what a great Latin binomial that is!

Larval Wonderpus swimming far offshore at night. Anilao, Philippines. #ikelite pic.twitter.com/IhGerIw9Wm — Steven Kovacs (@ngfl3333) October 11, 2021