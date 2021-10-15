Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the working week’s terminus, October 15, 2021: and it’s appropriate that this Friday is Red Wine Day (you can have white, too).

Stuff that happened on October 15 includes:

1066 – Following the death of Harold II at the Battle of Hastings, Edgar the Ætheling is proclaimed King of England by the Witan; he is never crowned, and concedes power to William the Conqueror two months later.

1582 – Adoption of the Gregorian calendar begins, eventually leading to near-universal adoption.

Here’s one of the earliest printed Gregorian calendars, dating from 1582 (Pope Gregory XIII decreed the change, dropping 11 days from October, 1582).

1783 – The Montgolfier brothers’ hot air balloon makes the first human ascent, piloted by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier.

1793 – Queen Marie Antoinette of France is tried and convicted of treason.

1815 – Napoleon begins his exile on Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s Napoleon’s death mask. He died at 51, probably of stomach cancer:

1888 – The “From Hell” letter allegedly sent by Jack the Ripper is received by investigators.

The letter came with a human kidney of unknown provenance. It’s also not clear whether the letter came from Jack the Ripper, whose identity is still unknown. The letter, which was sent to George Lusk, chairman of the Whitechapel Vigilante Committee is below, and the transcription is this:

From hell. Mr Lusk,

Sor

I send you half the Kidne I took from one women prasarved it for you tother piece I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif[e] that took it out if you only wate a whil[e] longer

signed Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk

1917 – World War I: Dutch dancer Mata Hari is executed by France for espionage.

Her real name was Margaretha Geertruida MacLeod, she was Dutch, and was shot by a firing squad at age 41. Here’s a photo in her exotic-dance costume:

1951 – Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes completes the synthesis of norethisterone, the basis of an early oral contraceptive.

It was first introduced as a birth control pill in 1963, and is still widely prescribed.

1956 – FORTRAN, the first modern computer language, is first shared with the coding community.

1966 – The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

Here’s Newton and Seale outside the Black Panther Party headquarters in Oakland, CA. Newton (right) was shot to death in 1989; Seale is still with us.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time leading points scorer in the NHL.

Here’s Gretzky breaking Gordie Howe’s record. Gretzky wound up scoring 2,857 points in his career.

1990 – Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.

1991 – The “Oh-My-God particle“, an ultra-high-energy cosmic ray measured at 40,000,000 times that of the highest energy protons produced in a particle accelerator, is observed at the University of Utah HiRes observatory in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

It’s for real; Wikipedia notes that:

Since the first observation, at least seven similar events (energy 5.7×1019 eV or greater) have been recorded, confirming the phenomenon. These ultra-high-energy cosmic ray particles are very rare; the energy of most cosmic ray particles is between 10 MeV and 10 GeV.

Notables born on this day include:

99 BC (probable) – Lucretius, Roman poet and philosopher (d. 55 BCE)

– Lucretius, Roman poet and philosopher (d. 55 BCE) 70 BC – Virgil, Roman poet (d. 19 BC)

1814 – Mikhail Lermontov, Russian author, poet, and painter (d. 1841)

Lermontov, a Russian Romantic poet, died at only 26, shot in a duel. A portrait from 1837:

Sullivan, a bruiser, was the last heavyweight champion of bare-knuckle fighting, and, when they instituted boxing gloves, became the glove heavyweight champion for ten years. Lord, those bare-knuckle fights must have been brutal!

1881 – P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (d. 1975)

Here’s a short video of Stephen Fry extolling Wodehouse as the “supreme example of the master writer”. Fry, of course, played Jeeves to Hugh Laurie’s Wooster in a television adaptation.

1905 – C. P. Snow, English chemist and author (d. 1980)

1908 – John Kenneth Galbraith, Canadian-American economist and diplomat, 7th United States Ambassador to India (d. 2006)

1926 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (d. 1984)

1920 – Mario Puzo, American author and screenwriter (d. 1999)

Here’s Puzo, whom I’d never seen before, but he looks pretty much like the guy who wrote The Godfather, and also did the screenplays of the trilogy, nabbing Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars for the first two films.

1946 – Richard Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and pianist

Most of the Carpenters’ hits were written by others, but this is one song whose melody Richard wrote (lyrics by John Bettis). Released in 1972, it’s unusual as being one of the first pop songs with a “fuzz guitar” (solo by Tony Peluso). Here’s a live version, with Richard at the keyboard and Karen shining as usual. If you like the Carpenters, the whole 46-minute show is terrific, with a special appearance by Karen on the drums (that’s how she started) and a Spike-Jonesian version of “Close to You”.

Those who closed their eyes for the final time on October 15 include:

1817 – Tadeusz Kościuszko, Polish-Lithuanian general and engineer (b. 1746)

1946 – Hermann Göring, German general and politician (b. 1893)

Göring, found guilty at Nuremberg and sentenced to die by hanging, asked to be shot instead. The court refused and Göring cheated the hangman by taking a smuggled-in cyanide capsule. Here’s his body afterwards:

1964 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (b. 1891)

1978 – W. Eugene Smith, American photojournalist (b. 1918)

I consider Smith the best photojournalist of our time. His photoessays for Life Magazine are classics. It’s hard to pick one photo of his to show, so here are two:

“Country Doctor”, from a Life photoessay on the harried life of a rural physician. Here, exhausted, he takes a break:

2000 – Konrad Emil Bloch, Polish-American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize Laureatr (b. 1912).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s words:

Hili thinks that she is the guardian of the house and a ruler over Szaron and Kulka. If something is moving outside the window, it may be something that demands her personal intervention. Hili: I can see a movement. A: So what? Hili: It’s likely I will have to intervene.

In Polish:

Hili: Widzę jakiś ruch. Ja: I co? Hili: Chyba będę musiała interweniować.

We haven’t seen “little” Kulka for a while, and she’s not little any more. But she’s still cute, and maybe shares some genes with Hili:

From Facebook:

Here’s a short video of a pelican trying to swallow a capybara:

From Fat Cat Art:

From Barry: A speeded-up video of a spider weaving a magnficent web. Remember, all this behavior is encoded in a brain the size of a grain of sand:

If you’ve already seen a spider weaving a magnificent web today just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/sHWTHtF3er — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2021

From Simon. I doubt that a cat would act this way! Sound up.

Sometimes the only thing stopping you from progress is your attachment to a previous conceptual frameworkpic.twitter.com/hYMRkm57Bg — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) October 10, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

15 October 1879 | A Dutch Jewish women, Marianne Bouwman, was born in Rotterdam. In October 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/2FDHGdXtfb — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 15, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. What is happening down there?

Crisis in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/VXuaOuERmx — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 12, 2021

I can’t remember whether I posted this (I know I retweeted it), but it shows an awesome experience, not a frightful one. Right whales are baleen whales and couldn’t eat a human:

This is why I don’t do ocean activities. pic.twitter.com/npXTIzmdxk — Mo Salhan (@MoSalhan) October 9, 2021

A tweet from the Actually, I said a “zero” today when I was giving someone a phone number.

Why in U.K. English do we confound 0 and O (as in oh-oh-seven not zero-zero-seven, or in phone numbers)? Doesn’t happen in French, nor I bet in German. What about US English? What don’t we like about “zero”? — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 12, 2021

The chillest animal in the world, the capybara, has apparently transferred some of its equanimity to a cow.

cow, cats and capybara. what else could you want? pic.twitter.com/BHhWc3C8Wp — CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) October 10, 2021

If this isn’t true, blame Matthew. Actually,it is true, as the BBC reports.

#OTD of 1985 Dr. Li Wenliang was born. He was the first #doctor to alert the world of the risks of a new #coronavirus infection in #Wuhan at the end of 2019. Initially he was not believed and immediately after returning to work he became infected and died of #COVID19.#Heroes pic.twitter.com/FW0gj8FGnu — StoriaDellaMedicina (@StoriaMedicina) October 11, 2021