Winners: Nature Conservancy photo contest

There are about two dozen winners in the Nature Conservancy’s 2021 Global Photo Contest. I’ll show six of my favorites, but go over to their site and look at them all: all of them are gorgeous or fascinating. I’ve put the name of the photographer in bold. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

First, the Grand Prize Winner:

MALUI Western lowland gorilla female ‘Malui’ walking through a cloud of butterflies she has disturbed in a bai. Bai Hokou, Dzanga Sangha Special Dense Forest Reserve, Central African Republic. December 2011. © Anup Shah/TNC Photo Contest 2021

First place, wildliife:

A TURBULENT SWIM Five male cheetahs, were looking to cross this river in powerful currents. It seemed a task doomed to failure and we were delighted when they made it to the other side. © Buddhilini de Soyza/TNC Photo Contest 2021

Honorable mention, Wildlife.

SEARCHING Orangutans are accustomed to live on trees and feed on wild fruits like lychees, mangosteens, and figs, and slurp water from holes in trees. © Thomas Vijayan/TNC Photo Contest 2021

Honorable Mention, Water.

SUMMER ON THE LOTUS POND The lotus ponds across Vietnam are entering the growing season, flourishing. © Manh Cuong Vu/TNC Photo Contest 2021

Second place, People and Nature.

SAND STORM A guide in the Sahara Desert enduring a sand storm. © Tom Overall/TNC Photo Contest 2021

People’s choice winner

FIREFLIES Just before Monsoon, these fireflies congregate in certain regions of India and on a few special trees like this one, they are in crazy quantity which can range in millions. © Prathamesh Ghadekar/TNC Photo Contest 2021

