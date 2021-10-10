It’s Sunday, and that means we have a themed collection of bird photos by biologist John Avise. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of a Feather, Part 3: Flocks in Flight

This week we continue our mini-series on avian flocks by showing birds in flight. The Snow Geese were photographed in Montana, the Ruddy Turnstones and Brown Pelicans in Florida, and the other species in Southern California. Black Skimmers, Rynchops niger:

Black-bellied Plovers (dorsal view):

Brown Pelicans, Pelecanus occidentalis:

Cattle Egrets, Bubulcus ibis:

Cedar Waxwings, Bombycilla cedrorum:

Snow Geese, Ancer caerulescens:

More Snow Geese:

Still more Snow Geese:

Western Sandpipers, Calidris mauri:

More White-faced Ibis:

Rock Pigeons, Columba livea:

Ruddy Turnstones, Arenaria interpres: