The ACLU alters an RBG quote to avoid “transphobic” implications

It’s a sad day when the American Civil Liberties Union has to alter a quote by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (one of our mutual heroes) to placate the potentially offended. Here’s one of their recent tweets:
With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/vIKadIHouN
— ACLU (@ACLU) September 18, 2021
Here’s the original quote from Ginsburg:
“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.”
― Ruth Bader Ginsburg
There are six changes, five in brackets, getting rid of “woman” and “her” (substituting “persons” and “people” for “woman” and “they” or “their” for three “hers”. The missing part of the quote, which is “It is a decision she must make for herself”, could have been altered to “It is a decision they must make for themselves,” but that would add two more sets of brackets and make the whole quotation look really weird.
The explanation is simple and obvious; they are removing RBG’s reference to women having babies since now the ACLU, whose mission now includes a substantial amount transgender activism, is onboard with the idea that transmen, who are now given the pronouns “he” and “men”, can have babies. And indeed, transmen have given birth.
I have no quarrel with asserting that transsexual men can have offspring while using male pronouns. What bothers me is the alteration of RBG’s quotation, which strikes me as disingenuous, as it alters what somebody acatually said with the purpose of conforming to an ideology that didn’t exist during most of RBG’s life. Would it cause harm if people were to read the actual quote? Would the quote really be considered transphobi given that RBG was not a transphobe?
I doubt it; we know that usage has changed in the past decade. And if we can go ahead and altering quotes any way we want so they are seen as less offensive and less “harmful”, well, we’re in trouble.
As I’ve said for a while, the ACLU is circling the drain. If they were offended by the original quote, they should have either used it as it was spoken, or not used it at all.
To be fair, I’ll link you to a defense of this kind of usage (which to me still doesn’t justify altering RBG’s quote), in this article by Emma Green in the Atlantic.
11 thoughts on “The ACLU alters an RBG quote to avoid “transphobic” implications”
Awaiting Ophelia Benson’s reaction to this…
You can only imagine the cognitive dissonance and scratching of heads at the ACLU? They must be thinking, do we raise an ethical issue by mangling somebody’s quote, or do we just mangle someone’s quote to avoid backlash by TRAs.
From Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. History has stopped.”
What does our host think of Ophelia Benson’s blog?
Jerry is a lot more generous than me…. 🙂
“If they were offended by the original quote, they should have either used it as it was spoken, or not used it at all.”
Abso-bloody-lutely. What a pretentious, mealy mouthed, self-righteous action. To quote someone because you approve of their message but not respect the intelligence of your audience to filter out whatever they find anachronistic.
There is no excuse for altering a quotation!
So let me see if I’ve got this straight. Those of us who are pro-choice ask the pro-life camp to just suck it up, despite the fact that many of them sincerely believe that actual murder is taking place. If they don’t like it, they don’t have to do it. If it offends their deepest convictions in life, well, go piss up a rope. Yet *some* of us simply CANNOT tolerate the offense created by disagreement about pronoun usage? And we wonder why it’s so darn easy for people to just snicker when we get righteously angry about their successful use of power politics?
Three points. First, the irony when they speak of the gyn(ecologist). Second, the facts that men (in the traditional sense of the term) can get breast cancer and that that is not widely known have nothing to do with the debate at hand. Third, be redefining “man” and “woman” to be associated with typical male or female behaviour, rather than biology, is a return to the gender stereotypes of the 1950s and before, as exemplified by Woody Allen’s (he comes across as more or less a classical liberal otherwise) famous goof in a 60 Minutes interview when talking about his unborn child “Well, I like baseball if it’s a boy; I like ballet if it’s a girl”. I thought that at least self-identifying progressives had left such reactionary ideas long behind.
The whole point of being trans is to be treated differently by society than before the transition. But we have spent decades learning and teaching not to treat people differently because of their sex/gender/race/etc. It seems a step, or several steps or even a marathon, backwards. I saw it as progress when men could wear long hair and women wear trousers. Even with regard to things I don’t personally like, such as make-up, pipe-smoking, high heels, and so on, why should preference for something which is traditionally associated with the other sex mean that one has to “identify” as that sex? Why not just do it? The only people who should care about one’s sex are those one has a sexual relationship with, but most people, whether gay or straight, are probably interested in real, biological, men and/or women, so even there it doesn’t cut it. (A surprising number of people think that male-to-female transgender people can become pregnant.)
These days, someone whose transition is nothing more than bad eyeliner can say that he is a lesbian and if lesbians don’t want a sexual relationship with him then they are transphobe. And people take that seriously (perhaps because there are many online threats of physical violence FROM the trans community against “transphobia”, probably more than vice versa).
I fully expect to receive death threats and be cancelled in various venues as a result of this comment.
When you start altering someone’s words in a quote you have apparently hit bottom.
I’m a foreign language educator and translator. I have to disagree with one point. There are times when it is absolutely appropriate to change a quotation: when translating it. I don’t mind that we have quotations from Voltaire and Goethe translated into English. The conundrum occurs when we ask what source materials are distant enough from their audience to be worthy of a translation. We don’t mind translating Chaucer from Middle English to Modern English. How about Shakespeare from Early Modern English to Contemporary Modern English? That is still up for debate, but I see more people wanting modern translations of the Bard. How about translations across contemporary dialects? I’ve seen people insist that the American ‘translation’ of Harry Potter is just wrong, and insist on only reading the British original. I don’t know how many Americans prefer the translation. At this point, I feel that it is too soon to change Ginsburg’s words, but recognize that there will be a point where they will have to be changed to remain accessible to distant populations (in time or space) or they will be lost.
Very well put.
Based on the replies to the tweet, it looks like the edits only managed to distract people from the intended main point of the quote.