I’m conserving my wildlife photos for when I return to Chicago, though tomorrow we’ll have another themed bird post from John Avise.

But here are two photos of mute swans (Cygnus olor) I took yesterday while taking my exercise in an energetic perambulation around Jamaica Pond. The swans must have been accustomed to people, as they didn’t move when I slowly approached them.

Mute swans are Eurasian in origin, and were introduced to the U.S.